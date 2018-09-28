Customer Reviews of Grand Ledge Ford Lincoln
Ford focus
by 09/28/2018on
Ben Croze helped us with a purchase of a new Ford focus. Very attentive and helpful. Very knowledgeable and respectful. Cosmos' mom was awesome. She personally thanked us and took our picture with our new car. Jim in finance was also outstanding. Explained all options in great detail, got us a great rate and kept us on budget. Always a fantastic experience.
Eased all of my concerns
by 05/10/2018on
I never bought a new car before, and I never leased, so when the idea was brought to me (instead of my usual certified pre-owned purchasing), I was really nervous and had a lot of questions. They answered everything and explained it to me where it made sense. Plus, they had a vehicle that was the right color inside/out, had everything I wanted, and nothing I didn't. Great to work with. I highly recommend.
Great car buying experience
by 03/04/2012on
Grand Ledge Ford provided a great car buying experience. I am thankful to have Dorene Fuller as my Sales Consultant. Dorene was knowledgeable and helpful. She answered my questions and made sure she understood my needs. She was not pushy and did not try typical sales pressure tactics. I would recommend her to anyone. The financing process was smooth and quick. The car was clean and ready to go at my scheduled pick up appointment. Overall, great experience.
Excellent Dealership - Highly Recommmend
by 09/13/2011on
All the people at Grand Ledge Ford were helpful, knowledgeable, professional, kind, and friendly - from the salesperson, the new car sales manager, financial person, to the staff of the service department, and the driver that takes a customer home and picks him/her up. I was well informed and well taken care of. I feel very comfortable going back there for any future service on my car. A+ grade!
No pressure, excellent service!
by 07/29/2011on
For a no pressure sales experience, this is the place to go. We had the freedom to explore, compare at our leisure, and had no pressure to consider one model over another. When we announced we needed to go home to make a decision, we got a smile, a handshake and told to "let them know what if and when we were ready."
Great Experience
by 12/06/2010on
Great service from the time I arrived to the Time I left. My sales person, Ross Ford, made me feel very comfortable. He made me feel as if we had met before. In fact in seemed that everyone I encountered was very friendly. My car was delivered in a fashion that I was not used to. Ross spent approx 45 minutes with me going over all the options and features.and when I forgot how to use the sync system on my car he answered all my questions and even invited me to come back and go over it again. Judy the finance manager was an absolute delight. Seemed more like girl talk then buying a car. Again a very enjoyable part of the purchase. Thank you everyone at Grand Ledge Ford for a great experience.
Lincoln Lady
by 12/02/2010on
I previously drove a Lincoln Zephyr and needed a bigger vehicle so the MKX was the perfect choice. I greatly appreciate my saleman, Ben Croze, he new exactly what I needed, without the "high pressure" sales. He listened to my needs and I founds everything I wanted and more. I would not drive anything but a Lincoln. Thank you GLF for making a huge purchase an enjoyable experience!
Nice and very helpful
by 12/01/2010on
Grand Ledge Ford has always been such a nice place to buy a car and the service department is so helpful. I tell all my friends that they treat us older people with respect and don't pressure us to make decisions we aren't ready to make. I have never felt swindled or taken advantage of. Jim in service and Dorene in sales are both good people.
Dorene Fuller and Grand Ledge Ford an awesome experience
by 11/02/2010on
I have been to many dealerships over they years but I must say that my experience at Grand Ledge Ford was second to none. From the moment I started working with Dorene Fuller I knew there was something different about this dealership. She went out of her way to help me find the perfect vehicle. She was not only courteous and pleasant but also a lot of fun to work with. She really made me feel at ease and my purchasing experience a pleasant one. Once I had decided on my Mercury Sable I met Fernando who worked in the finance department. He explained everything to me in a honest and straightforward manner. He also made sure that all my questions were answered to MY satisfaction. I will be more than happy to refer anyone who lives in the area to Dorene and Grand Ledge Ford.
Grand Ledge Ford
by 08/23/2010on
We moved to the area about 5 years ago. Since then we've purchased 3 cars from Grand Ledge Ford. Not once have we had a problem. The salesperson is professional and pleasant to deal with as are all the people at Grand Ledge. I would highly recommend Grand Ledge Ford for a new or used vehicle. As for the service department, I wouldn't go anywhere else. They have done an excellent job.
Barry C. Merrill (the owner) is a true [violative content deleted]
by 09/17/2009on
Barry C. Merrill is a fly-by-night used car salesman turned owner who is primarily dishonest with zero customer service skills. Purchased a Lincoln. Clean carfax but found out later the airbags were deployed, both passenger doors were replacements (inside door panels were removed for electrical repairs@ my cost), car had been repainted. An accident vehicle not reported to insurance company and fixed privately; then sold to me, a loyal Lincoln customer since 1994. The sales guys and floor manager know full well that the cars are being fixed in their body and DO NOT DISCLOSE it to the customers. Pointed out problems with my Lincoln to Barry C. Merrill, who purchased the car from auction himself - but he didn't want his own car back in on trade. The GRAND LEDGE FORD dealership has their own body shop so BUYER BEWARE - YOU'LL BE BUYING AN AUCTION CAR THAT WAS PIECED BACK TOGETHER BUT HAS A CLEAN CARFAX. Ford/Lincoln should pull the [violative content deleted] Barry C. Merrill from the franchise.
