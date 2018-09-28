5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have been to many dealerships over they years but I must say that my experience at Grand Ledge Ford was second to none. From the moment I started working with Dorene Fuller I knew there was something different about this dealership. She went out of her way to help me find the perfect vehicle. She was not only courteous and pleasant but also a lot of fun to work with. She really made me feel at ease and my purchasing experience a pleasant one. Once I had decided on my Mercury Sable I met Fernando who worked in the finance department. He explained everything to me in a honest and straightforward manner. He also made sure that all my questions were answered to MY satisfaction. I will be more than happy to refer anyone who lives in the area to Dorene and Grand Ledge Ford. Read more