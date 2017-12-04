Preferred Ford of Grand Haven
Customer Reviews of Preferred Ford of Grand Haven
Wait it Out!
by 04/12/2017on
Last night we went to preferred ford to pick up a focus for my wife! The sales person said to be there @ around 7:00 for an appointment with the finance guy.... Well we had some nasty weather while we were there and did not get with the finance guy til about 8:40.... while waiting we asked the sales manager if we could get our car pulled out back in service to get delivery out of the rain..... Well when were finally done with the finance guy our car was waiting outside on account of while we were waiting our new car received some hail damage on its roof.... we would have seen this inside the service area but out in the rain and dark lot we missed it...... I think it was VERY SHADY that they pulled it outside and did not tell us about the hail damage.... Besides making us wait over a hour and 1/2, the windshield that had a big stone chip didn't get fixed either. How can a dealer sink so low? It was an act of nature. Why not fess up to this, instead be VERY VERY DECEPTIVE.... I don't know our next step but look out for "preferred ford" In GH MI!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Avoid them
by 01/28/2014on
I have had several issues with my 2013 Explorer. The latest has been it has no traction in snow. I explained that when I bought the vehicles I was clear I needed something that would be good in snow. I live in Michigan on the Lake and we get lots of snow. He said you should have bought 4WD then. I explained that when I talked to the sales person they said the FWD does good in snow. Plus at that time they did not have any 4WD Explores. He responded well I didnt force you to buy it, this is the one you picked out from our lot. What do you expect us to do about it? I said I dont know but something is not right. Response, it performing as expected for this weather. But when I do searches online apparently this is an issue with the 2013 Explore. To them is was just easier to blame the weather, and say well that is the car you bought so deal with it. The sales person was nice but management after the sale could care less if you have issues.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable