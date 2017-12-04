1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Last night we went to preferred ford to pick up a focus for my wife! The sales person said to be there @ around 7:00 for an appointment with the finance guy.... Well we had some nasty weather while we were there and did not get with the finance guy til about 8:40.... while waiting we asked the sales manager if we could get our car pulled out back in service to get delivery out of the rain..... Well when were finally done with the finance guy our car was waiting outside on account of while we were waiting our new car received some hail damage on its roof.... we would have seen this inside the service area but out in the rain and dark lot we missed it...... I think it was VERY SHADY that they pulled it outside and did not tell us about the hail damage.... Besides making us wait over a hour and 1/2, the windshield that had a big stone chip didn't get fixed either. How can a dealer sink so low? It was an act of nature. Why not fess up to this, instead be VERY VERY DECEPTIVE.... I don't know our next step but look out for "preferred ford" In GH MI! Read more