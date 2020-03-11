Gordon Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Gordon Chevrolet
Another great experience thanks to John Mauro
by 11/03/2020on
This is our 5th vehicle purchased through John at Gordon Chevrolet. I’m happy to recommend him to friends and family alike, as he always listens to what is important to us. Thanks again for all your hard work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another great experience thanks to John Mauro
by 11/03/2020on
This is our 5th vehicle purchased through John at Gordon Chevrolet. I’m happy to recommend him to friends and family alike, as he always listens to what is important to us. Thanks again for all your hard work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Impala
by 04/18/2017on
My concern was handled quickly. Very friendly , courteous, professional. Highly recommend dealership for service. Car was returned clean . Gordon's is wonderful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A great experience!!!!
by 04/18/2017on
All the friendly and professionalism that was delivered by everyone that was in contact with me, especially from my sales associate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Job
by 04/13/2017on
From the moment I called to schedule an appointment until I drove away, after completion, I felt like a valued customer. The staff was friendly, knowledgeable, and polite. Thanks Gordon Chevrolet!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A+
by 04/11/2017on
Excellent waiting area. Excellent service. Staff is very friendly.coffee is great. Computer board shows what your status in line is.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Salesman
by 04/11/2017on
I liked the salesman. A true professional. I have purchase 6 cars from him and every transaction was perfect. Steve works hard to make sure you are satisfied
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gordon is the place to Go!
by 04/05/2017on
My sales rep Rachel Morales was a pleasure to deal with. She worked quickly and efficiently to get me in my new vehicle in less than 24 hours. All of the Gordon Chevy staff that I encountered throughout this process were pleasant, knowledgeable and kind. From now on, Gordon Chevy will be the first place I go when looking to purchase a Chevrolet vehicle.
Great Experience!
by 08/09/2016on
Joe Churgin is simply the best at what he does. I have been in the service/sales industry for 25 years. Joe delivers and does not play games. He goes out of his way to assure the client's comfort in the transaction. He made this purchase awesome, and I love my new Malibu. This is purchase number 2 with Joe. There will be more! Excellent job! Thank you, Joe! Also, kudo's to support staff and service department. Great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
routine service
by 07/08/2016on
oil was spilled on engine again, so I still get oil smell when I run air conditioner
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
don't buy from these [non-permissible content removed]
by 01/28/2015on
Worst place to buy any vehicle! Don't do it! The 120 point used car "inspection" is a scam. They don't do oil change, air filter change, or any basic maintenance of their used vehicles. They couldn't even tell you if your reverse lights work! The oil pan is rusted and leaking oil. The plug for the rear differential has dry rot (which should be changed every 8k miles). All of this on a vehicle I bought 38 days ago and Gordon Chevrolet is doing nothing! No honor! Makes me sick that after 38 days I will have put $1000 into a vehicle that was "inspected". If you're thinking of buying a vehicle, you would be safer buying from Craigslist!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dave M, excellent salesman
by 06/26/2014on
no pressure, knowledgable, addressed my concerns
cruze purchase experience
by 06/19/2014on
Matt K patiently showed and gave us test drives in several cars, and then after we decided, found precisely the car we wanted, and delivered it quickly. Great experience from start to finish, much better than other dealers we've dealt with. Will definitely be back when it is time for another new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new chevy cruze
by 04/30/2014on
The whole experience was rockstar! Joe & Mike made it so quick and easy for me to get the car that I wanted and at the price I was looking for. I will definitely recommend Joe C to everyone I know. The Chevy Cruze is awesome! and great gas mileage!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Joe C is Great!
by 03/06/2014on
Went to 2 dealerships for a new car and hands down Gordon was the best. Our salesman Joe C was very helpful and down to earth. Great car, great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Unhappy
by 03/06/2014on
Took my car in for repairs, on Thursday the 28th of Feb 2014. Called on Monday Mar 3rd of 2014 to see if it was done, and was told scents I didn't have a appointment that the car was never looked at. Appointments are only for the wright up for service not for the mach. or the car to be fixed and scents they already wroted me up, why wouldn't they have repaired my car? So, I had to take my car to another dealer to be fixed. Had it back the next day on the 4th of Mar 2014. And Gordon's let me take my car to another dealer without even trying to take care of this. Called GM to file a complaint, then Gordon's, calls back basicly said sorry. No, what can we do to make this better or anything just sorry. It took 4 days, no calls from Gordon's, I had to call to fine out my car would not be worked on. Because I was a drive in and did not call for a appointment. That's just not right.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
AWESOME DEALERSHIP
by 02/26/2014on
Thank you John G. & Zac P you guys were awesome we love our new car. You took the experience of buying a new car to a new level. From the time we enter the showroom till we drove away in our new car we felt very comfortable with everything. Thanks Zac for setting up our ONstar and our bluetooth you went the extra mile on that for us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT TEAM AT GORDON CHEVROLET
by 02/13/2014on
Great team at Gordon Chevrolet, sales, service, finance depts. I would recommend them to anyone looking to buy, lease a car, truck great job John G. & Zac P. BK
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 Silverado Success
by 02/01/2014on
I wanted to purchase a 2014 Silverado but with specific options not found on most models. I also had a limited time to purchase the truck to take advantage of certain General Motors discounts. Gordon did not have the model I wanted in stock and was unable to locate one in a 250 mile radius. My salesman, Dave M., then went into an existing order that Gordon had made for a Silverado that wasn't build yet and changed the order to build a truck with the exact options I wanted on it. He also was able to find me an additional $3K of discounts I didn't know existed! That's what I call going above and beyond for the customer and what keeps me coming back to Gordon for new vehicles. Thanks again Gordon and Dave; I love my new truck!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Joe C/Gordon Chevrolet
by 09/21/2013on
I just would like to say that Salesman Joe C is amazing!! He went above and beyond to take care of me. He truly loves his job, and it shows by how well he takes care of his customers! I well definitely return to him and refer him as well! Thank you Joe C and Gordon Chevrolet! I love my car! Everyone from the salesman to the prep man were incredibly polite and caring!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes