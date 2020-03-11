1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Took my car in for repairs, on Thursday the 28th of Feb 2014. Called on Monday Mar 3rd of 2014 to see if it was done, and was told scents I didn't have a appointment that the car was never looked at. Appointments are only for the wright up for service not for the mach. or the car to be fixed and scents they already wroted me up, why wouldn't they have repaired my car? So, I had to take my car to another dealer to be fixed. Had it back the next day on the 4th of Mar 2014. And Gordon's let me take my car to another dealer without even trying to take care of this. Called GM to file a complaint, then Gordon's, calls back basicly said sorry. No, what can we do to make this better or anything just sorry. It took 4 days, no calls from Gordon's, I had to call to fine out my car would not be worked on. Because I was a drive in and did not call for a appointment. That's just not right. Read more