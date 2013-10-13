McDonald Ford
Customer Reviews of McDonald Ford
Traveller treatment
by 10/13/2013on
We were on a motor home trip in September and developed a shimmy with 1500 miles to go. It was a Saturday when I stopped here. I got super treatment. They realized I couldn't continue until the problem was analyzed to ensure my safety. They offered me a place to park if the problem couldn't be fixed that day and assured I would be safe as they would let the police know I was there and have them check on me during the night. They cleared a hoist immediately and set about assessing the situation. Inspection revealed nothing broken or in need of repair in the front end. They offered to balance all wheels and do a rotation for an impossibly low $20. The problem was found in the rear tires - both belts were broken. They gave me a quote and set about replacing the tires - then settled up for less than the quote. We were on our way in no time and the ride was sooooo smooth. Our treatment couldn't have been better - when you're on the road far from home you expect to get ripped as we had a week earlier at Ford in Espanola, ON where we paid $70 for a tail pipe hanger and were delayed 2 hours - lots of BS just keeping us in the shop so the price could be inflated. These guys know how to treat the travelling public!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Not too bad
by 06/23/2009on
I pulled in on a Saturday around 4:15 (45 minutes before they closed) looking for a car. I needed one bad, have been without transport for a couple weeks now. Miracle of miracles, I found a Audi A4 1.8T on the lot with ~90k miles and a six speed manual. Perfect, I thought. They wanted $11k for it. I thought, a little steep, but I need a car bad. Salesman was nice enough, but the car had some problems. It hadn't been thoroughly cleaned out; the center console had makeup and old junk left in it from the previous owner, and the passenger compartment door was broken. It drove well enough, thank the gods for a freeway nearby. Had it floored most of the time. Went back to the dealership to seal the deal. Asked for a discount, given the state of the vehicle. None offered. Not a big deal. Found out on Sunday that I wouldn't be able to afford the car. Called the dealer on Monday, told them to forget it. Salesperson called me back, was very understanding, said no problem. I expected to get harassed, but it didn't happen. Will go back when I get some money together.