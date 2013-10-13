5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were on a motor home trip in September and developed a shimmy with 1500 miles to go. It was a Saturday when I stopped here. I got super treatment. They realized I couldn't continue until the problem was analyzed to ensure my safety. They offered me a place to park if the problem couldn't be fixed that day and assured I would be safe as they would let the police know I was there and have them check on me during the night. They cleared a hoist immediately and set about assessing the situation. Inspection revealed nothing broken or in need of repair in the front end. They offered to balance all wheels and do a rotation for an impossibly low $20. The problem was found in the rear tires - both belts were broken. They gave me a quote and set about replacing the tires - then settled up for less than the quote. We were on our way in no time and the ride was sooooo smooth. Our treatment couldn't have been better - when you're on the road far from home you expect to get ripped as we had a week earlier at Ford in Espanola, ON where we paid $70 for a tail pipe hanger and were delayed 2 hours - lots of BS just keeping us in the shop so the price could be inflated. These guys know how to treat the travelling public! Read more