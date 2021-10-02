1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If I could give this dealership a negative 5, that would be too high. As an out of town buyer, I wish to find out as much information as I can about a car I am interested in purchasing. I had called the salesman, F...., twice to send me a few pictures which he initially promised ...no response. I sent a message through their website, asking the same, addressing the inquiry to another salesman, B.. ...no response. I called the office manager, A...., and left a message explaining to her my frustration with being unable to obtain some basic information...no response. Finally, I was able to reach A...., and she immediately transferred me to the owner, K.., explaining to him that I had been trying to obtain some basic information, including some pictures. He asked me what I needed, and I informed him that, as an out of town buyer, I would like to get some pictures of items of concern on the vehicle that were not clearly shown on their website. He immediately became argumentative (aka--"rude" by my estimation) by telling me that he wasn't going to do that (take more pictures), that he felt he had enough pictures on their website, and that it was a nice car for the money...nothing was wrong with it. Now, I have worked in a retail venue with daily customer contact for 38 years, so I deem myself a good judge of what excellent customer service is all about. At least in my case, this dealership fell far short of any expectations that would be normally associated with wanting a customer to feel that they, as well as their business, had any modicum of importance to them. If you read some other internet reviews from those with complaints, this seems to be a common thread, ranging from not returning calls to not permitting customers to test drive their vehicles without a promise of purchase. The office manager, A...., is noted having to apologize and cover for the sub par customer service, with the same issues that caused a complaint being repeated over and over, without being corrected. I honestly do not know how this operation stays in business. I have been purchasing vehicles for many years from out of town dealers, and have never run into anything like this. If you decide to check them out....remember....I warned you. Note: This review singularly reflects my experience and opinion of this dealership. I hope yours is better. Read more