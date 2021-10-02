Fowlerville Ford
Customer Reviews of Fowlerville Ford
"I Love My Sales Job...I Just Hate the Work
by 02/10/2021on
If I could give this dealership a negative 5, that would be too high. As an out of town buyer, I wish to find out as much information as I can about a car I am interested in purchasing. I had called the salesman, F...., twice to send me a few pictures which he initially promised ...no response. I sent a message through their website, asking the same, addressing the inquiry to another salesman, B.. ...no response. I called the office manager, A...., and left a message explaining to her my frustration with being unable to obtain some basic information...no response. Finally, I was able to reach A...., and she immediately transferred me to the owner, K.., explaining to him that I had been trying to obtain some basic information, including some pictures. He asked me what I needed, and I informed him that, as an out of town buyer, I would like to get some pictures of items of concern on the vehicle that were not clearly shown on their website. He immediately became argumentative (aka--"rude" by my estimation) by telling me that he wasn't going to do that (take more pictures), that he felt he had enough pictures on their website, and that it was a nice car for the money...nothing was wrong with it. Now, I have worked in a retail venue with daily customer contact for 38 years, so I deem myself a good judge of what excellent customer service is all about. At least in my case, this dealership fell far short of any expectations that would be normally associated with wanting a customer to feel that they, as well as their business, had any modicum of importance to them. If you read some other internet reviews from those with complaints, this seems to be a common thread, ranging from not returning calls to not permitting customers to test drive their vehicles without a promise of purchase. The office manager, A...., is noted having to apologize and cover for the sub par customer service, with the same issues that caused a complaint being repeated over and over, without being corrected. I honestly do not know how this operation stays in business. I have been purchasing vehicles for many years from out of town dealers, and have never run into anything like this. If you decide to check them out....remember....I warned you. Note: This review singularly reflects my experience and opinion of this dealership. I hope yours is better.
"I Love My Sales Job...I Just Hate the Work
by 02/10/2021on
If I could give this dealership a negative 5, that would be too high. As an out of town buyer, I wish to find out as much information as I can about a car I am interested in purchasing. I had called the salesman, F...., twice to send me a few pictures which he initially promised ...no response. I sent a message through their website, asking the same, addressing the inquiry to another salesman, B.. ...no response. I called the office manager, A...., and left a message explaining to her my frustration with being unable to obtain some basic information...no response. Finally, I was able to reach A...., and she immediately transferred me to the owner, K.., explaining to him that I had been trying to obtain some basic information, including some pictures. He asked me what I needed, and I informed him that, as an out of town buyer, I would like to get some pictures of items of concern on the vehicle that were not clearly shown on their website. He immediately became argumentative (aka--"rude" by my estimation) by telling me that he wasn't going to do that (take more pictures), that he felt he had enough pictures on their website, and that it was a nice car for the money...nothing was wrong with it. Now, I have worked in a retail venue with daily customer contact for 38 years, so I deem myself a good judge of what excellent customer service is all about. At least in my case, this dealership fell far short of any expectations that would be normally associated with wanting a customer to feel that they, as well as their business, had any modicum of importance to them. If you read some other internet reviews from those with complaints, this seems to be a common thread, ranging from not returning calls to not permitting customers to test drive their vehicles without a promise of purchase. The office manager, A...., is noted having to apologize and cover for the sub par customer service, with the same issues that caused a complaint being repeated over and over, without being corrected. I honestly do not know how this operation stays in business. I have been purchasing vehicles for many years from out of town dealers, and have never run into anything like this. If you decide to check them out....remember....I warned you. Note: This review singularly reflects my experience and opinion of this dealership. I hope yours is better.
Excellent Service Department
by 08/30/2020on
Marc answered the phone right away and got me scheduled quickly. We dropped the car off late the night before to have some recalls (we had been saving 3 of them...) fixed. I received a call well before noon the next day saying the car was ready and we could pick it up anytime. Fowlerville Ford Service is outstanding. Well done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Customer
by 08/26/2020on
I have always been very satisfied with the service I have received at Fowlerville Ford. The service people are always so helpful and treat you like family. I don't even mind waiting for my car because everyone is so kind. I am very grateful for a trustworthy place to have my car serviced. Bless you all at Fowlerville Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 08/03/2020on
Oil change and tire rotation completed in a shart time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Works
by 07/30/2020on
We had to wait almost two hours after dropping off our 2015 Ford Escape to get it back after an oil change.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service! Happy customer ;)
by 07/15/2020on
Fowlerville Ford has maintained their great customer service. I will always trust them. Mark in the service department and the staff/ mechanic who fixed my tire problem had always been helpful especially when my front tire blew out and got torn out. Mark notified me over the phone promptly after all problems were fixed informing me that my car is ready to be picked up. Very satisfied customer! Thank you so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Simply the Best
by 06/29/2020on
I brought a 2017 Ford Escape in for a Oil Change. Marcus greeted us, took the keys asked about any other concerns - I had none and then he checked under the hood. There was a recall I was not fully aware of that required servicing. He set me up in a Ford Flex, which is a great vehicle, but then went above and beyond as the Covid Virus began to increase. He put me in the Flex, and it was completely disinfected, then there was no pressure in returning it. If I felt secure I could meet him and pick up the Escape. We kept in contact. he observed the Michigan Covid guidelines, and my Ford Escape was returned in a timely manner. Without Marcus' attention to detail and knowing his products, there is a very good chance my car would have stopped on the side of the road. Thank you to Marcus and the Fowlerville Team for being there for us when this world seemed shut down!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 06/26/2020on
As always, prompt and excellent service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine Maintenance
by 06/22/2020on
I have depended on Fowlerville Ford to keep my F150 running as it should. Now. with 225,000 miles, it runs as it did when it was new. Thank You!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
oil change
by 03/16/2020on
Went in for an oil change. They were fast and did a great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best dealership in the county
by 02/18/2020on
I can’t say enough good things about your dealership especially your service managers Mark and Brett they can get you in on a moments notice when you need to get your vehicle fixed I will always buy my vehicles at Fowlerville Ford LT got me an outstanding deal on an F150 last year very pleased with it
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 01/10/2020on
Try we’re very courteous and fast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service department praise
by 12/09/2019on
I would like to praise the Fowlerville Ford service department for the service of my vehicle that had an intermittent transmission problem. Their diligence and perseverance proved out to be the fix for my truck. Thanks to Marc and his service coworkers to solve this problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very happy with the service!
by 11/13/2019on
Employees treated me like a million bucks. Provided me with a vehicle which was extremely helpful. The repairs were done quickly which I appreciated. They also took car of other issues (recalls) which was great. Will continue to use them for further service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford, not the dealership, On line booking is a Problem
by 11/04/2019on
The dealership did fine but Fords website allows for multiple bookings. Ford should stop doing that and let the dealership manage their bookings. These are Fowlerville customers and most if so buy there because we like the service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good job
by 10/21/2019on
Mark always does a great job taking care of service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner
by 10/11/2019on
Good service just have been unable to locate the problem
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 08/27/2019on
They have always done good work on our cars and in the time they said they would. Which,that means a lot to us.Plus the service manager is very accommodating.He cares about the customers. Thank you Mark.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 08/23/2019on
Never have an issue having my vehicle serviced here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick professional resolution to a problem
by 08/02/2019on
Quick diagnosis and repair of transmission issue. This was covered under a recall as well so that was a financial bonus. Thanks again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Works service performed
by 07/29/2019on
Always happy with Mark the Service Advisor. He does a great job with communication and taking care of the customer. However, this time I did have an issue. I got the works done on my car which includes a tire rotation. However when I came home, two of my lugnuts fell off because they were not tightened. Luckily, I do not live far away.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes