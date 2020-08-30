Marc answered the phone right away and got me scheduled quickly. We dropped the car off late the night before to have some recalls (we had been saving 3 of them...) fixed. I received a call well before noon the next day saying the car was ready and we could pick it up anytime. Fowlerville Ford Service is outstanding. Well done!
I have always been very satisfied with the service I have received at Fowlerville Ford. The service people are always so helpful and treat you like family. I don't even mind waiting for my car because everyone is so kind. I am very grateful for a trustworthy place to have my car serviced. Bless you all at Fowlerville Ford.
Fowlerville Ford has maintained their great customer service. I will always trust them. Mark in the service department and the staff/ mechanic who fixed my tire problem had always been helpful especially when my front tire blew out and got torn out. Mark notified me over the phone promptly after all problems were fixed informing me that my car is ready to be picked up. Very satisfied customer! Thank you so much!
I brought a 2017 Ford Escape in for a Oil Change. Marcus greeted us, took the keys asked about any other concerns - I had none and then he checked under the hood. There was a recall I was not fully aware of that required servicing. He set me up in a Ford Flex, which is a great vehicle, but then went above and beyond as the Covid Virus began to increase. He put me in the Flex, and it was completely disinfected, then there was no pressure in returning it. If I felt secure I could meet him and pick up the Escape. We kept in contact. he observed the Michigan Covid guidelines, and my Ford Escape was returned in a timely manner. Without Marcus' attention to detail and knowing his products, there is a very good chance my car would have stopped on the side of the road. Thank you to Marcus and the Fowlerville Team for being there for us when this world seemed shut down!
I can’t say enough good things about your dealership especially your service managers Mark and Brett they can get you in on a moments notice when you need to get your vehicle fixed I will always buy my vehicles at Fowlerville Ford LT got me an outstanding deal on an F150 last year very pleased with it
I would like to praise the Fowlerville Ford service department for the service of my vehicle that had an intermittent transmission problem. Their diligence and perseverance proved out to be the fix for my truck. Thanks to Marc and his service coworkers to solve this problem.
Employees treated me like a million bucks. Provided me with a vehicle which was extremely helpful. The repairs were done quickly which I appreciated. They also took car of other issues (recalls) which was great. Will continue to use them for further service.
Ford, not the dealership, On line booking is a Problem
by Whatever on 11/04/2019
The dealership did fine but Fords website allows for multiple bookings. Ford should stop doing that and let the dealership manage their bookings. These are Fowlerville customers and most if so buy there because we like the service.
They have always done good work on our cars and in the time they said they would. Which,that means a lot to us.Plus the service manager is very accommodating.He cares about the customers. Thank you Mark.
Always happy with Mark the Service Advisor. He does a great job with communication and taking care of the customer. However, this time I did have an issue. I got the works done on my car which includes a tire rotation. However when I came home, two of my lugnuts fell off because they were not tightened. Luckily, I do not live far away.
