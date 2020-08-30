service Rating

I brought a 2017 Ford Escape in for a Oil Change. Marcus greeted us, took the keys asked about any other concerns - I had none and then he checked under the hood. There was a recall I was not fully aware of that required servicing. He set me up in a Ford Flex, which is a great vehicle, but then went above and beyond as the Covid Virus began to increase. He put me in the Flex, and it was completely disinfected, then there was no pressure in returning it. If I felt secure I could meet him and pick up the Escape. We kept in contact. he observed the Michigan Covid guidelines, and my Ford Escape was returned in a timely manner. Without Marcus' attention to detail and knowing his products, there is a very good chance my car would have stopped on the side of the road. Thank you to Marcus and the Fowlerville Team for being there for us when this world seemed shut down! Read more