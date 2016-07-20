Lasco Ford
Customer Reviews of Lasco Ford
Very Happy Customer!
by 07/20/2016on
Very professional. I can't say enough positive things from start to finish on how well we were treated. Everyone we spoke with was extremely helpful. I would never recommend another dealership over this one. They have it together and are definitely there for the customer.
Excellent Service
by 08/07/2015on
I was very impressed with the service I received at Lasco Ford when looking to buy my new car. My salesman was very efficient, knowledgeable, and worked with me to get the best deal possible. I would definitely recommend them and will be going back when my lease is up!
Five stars all the way
by 05/10/2015on
I wanted to get a Focus ST. I gave my information on TRUECar and Paul Zaagman sent me an email with a personalized video message. I thought it was a brilliant thing to be able to put a face to the name. He followed up with a call and was very patient with all my questions about the price, incentives and financing options. I was never pushed to come into the dealership and he spent a good amount of time with me. I met with Demetri Relford at the dealership. He beat the internet price that was promised over the phone. I asked for a number of financing options. Demetri was very patient, printed out all the different financing options and waited as I crunched the numbers. I loved the fact that I was never rushed or pushed for a decision. Blake Boan at Finance was great too. Walked me through every document and gave me all the information that I wanted to know. I was treated with respect and never did I feel he wanted to just wrap it up so that he could go to the next customer. Five stars all the way
Excellent customer service, vehicle choice and price!
by 03/14/2015on
This is the first time I've ever leased a vehicle. Kayla and her coworkers made the experience a pleasure. I stopped in at 10AM and left by 2PM in a 2015 Ford Fusion. Lasco Ford made the entire experience enjoyable. I'll be returning to Lasco to see Kayla again to get my next new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience with the Lasco Ford Team!
by 03/04/2015on
After spending a few minutes on the phone with Flo from Lasco Ford, we drove an hour and fifteen minutes to test drive a truck. He was extremely personable, down to earth, and we did not feel pressured to buy in any way. We liked that he rode along on the test drive because he was able to point out the features and really go into detail on the options available. It felt like he was really interested in getting to know us in order to find the best fit for our family. Flo was absolutely amazing to work with. The staff in general seemed relaxed, friendly and polite while we were there...it was a nice environment. Jake in finance was impressively efficient and that process went smooth and quick! Overall, working with the Lasco team was a great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 12/31/2014on
I went to several different dealerships and nobody was willing to work with me. When I went to Kayla at Lasco she made sure I got into a vehicle that day. The service was great and they all took care of me. I would recommend Kayla and Lasco to anyone.
No reason to shop anywhere else
by 12/08/2014on
Dan has taken care of my parents and my car needs for the past 6 years. I bought my vehicle from Lasco because of Dan. As long as I have the choice I will follow Dan to any dealership he works for to purchase my vehicles. Finding someone you trust makes the entire buying process a lot less stressful. I emailed Dan ahead of time what I was looking for in a vehicle and what I was able to spend. When I showed up for my appointment he had a few vehicles picked out for me and the keys sitting on his desk waiting. He made everything so easy. While Dan was off getting my trade in appraised and getting paper work ready I had time to listen and watch everything that was going on around me. I had more then one person come up to me and ask if I needed anything, any coffee or water. I heard a close by salesperson make a follow up call to a customer that had purchased a vehicle the day before to see if they needed anything or had any questions. I heard another salesperson make a follow up call to a customer that had decided not to purchase a car. She asked if there was anything that she could have done better with their interaction to earn his business. I watched one of the managers bend over backwards to meet a potential customers needs with what he was asking for his trade in. He personally went out to the vehicle to see if the appraiser had missed anything on the vehicle to increase its trade in value. Danny helped me move over my belongings from my old vehicle to the new one. He patiently explained the new features on my car and helped connect my phone to the Bluetooth. When the deal was made I got a standing ovation from the staff as I rang the sales bell. There was a radio station there visiting that day and I got free movie passes from them for purchasing a vehicle. There isn't one negative thing I can say about my experience with Lasco. My time is very important to me. The best thing about the day was that from the time I walked in the door till when I left with my new vehicle was only 3.5 hours. Usually buying a new car takes the entire day. Seriously there is no reason to shop elsewhere. Thank you mostly to Dan for being so awesome, but thanks to everyone else at Lasco for giving me such a positive experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lasco Ford did not live up to my expectations!
by 06/11/2014on
Gentlemen, I am writing to express my disappointment with my car buying experience at Lasco Ford. I recently purchased a 2012 Escape to tow behind my motorhome. I saw in 2012 towing guides that the Escape was flat towable. When I was looking at the Escape, I explained to the salesman, Sean F., that I needed a vehicle to flat tow. He checked inside the dealership and returned to tell me that any car with CU9 in the vin# would be flat towable. I even checked the owner's manual to verify the towing procedure. Inside the dealership, Paul Z. provided me with a carfax to certify that the oil changes had been done on time. He also was aware that we planned to tow the vehicle. After my purchase, I learned from an acquaintance that there were problems with towing an Escape. Upon further research, I discovered that in 2012 Ford changed the towing status on the Escape. Attached please find the supplement to the owner's manual dated 2/2012. This supplement was not in the car with the owner's manual. "All-wheel drive (AWD) and four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicles CANNOT be flat-towed (all wheels on the ground), as vehicle or transmission damage may occur. It is recommended to tow your vehicle with all four (4) wheels off the ground such as when using a car-hauling trailer. Otherwise, no recreational towing is permitted." per above I returned to the dealership on May 27 to see what could be done now that I knew there were towing problems. Paul assured me tht if the transmission failed, it would be replaced under warranty. I did not like the idea of the hassles of doing this while traveling across the country in a motorhome. He also provided a document that stated that only cars built after a certain date were affected. My research does not bear this out, and I could not find any reference to this on the Ford Owner's website. I decided it would be prudent to trade in the Escape for a pickup truck. After looking at used models, it became apparent that a new F150 would be my best deal. However, although I paid almost $17,000 before sales tax, for the car, I was offered less than $11,000 for the trade in. This figure is totally unacceptable in my mind. Even though I was prepared to spend $22,000 after trade in on the new truck, a deal could not be reached. When a mistake is made, I expect to be treated fairly and in a professional manner. When I explained my towing needs, I expected to be given correct advice regarding what car would be appropriate to tow. Apparently, you will make statements about your product but will not stand behind it. Also, it is hard for me to believe that the Escape depreciated $6,000 in less than a month! Checking you website, there are several used Escapes selling for much more. Customer satisfaction does not appear to be a priority to your company. I am very disappointed in my experience at Lasco Ford. Unfortunately, I will not be returning to your dealership or recommending Lasco Ford to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Thats Not All, You'll Need An Attorney
by 10/02/2013on
Purchased a new truck from Lasco Ford, Sept 2013. The deal was agreed upon and then the waiting game started. I waited for the credit/finance department, then I waited to go into back office to sign papers (this is when they hit me with, we'll need a credit card please...) then waited for the car to get cleaned, and waited some more for my personal belongings from my trade in. I still have not received all of my personal belongings. They asked for a credit card for the license plate fee. I asked why this wasn't included when we agreed to the deal and there response was, everyone has to pay for a license plate. Duh, I realize that. In all my experiences buying new cars, it is usually calculated into the agreement. I already provided a hefty cash down payment, why would you withhold this till the end? Beware, you may want an attorney to accompany you when you plan a purchase from Lasco Ford. You are rushed through signing paperwork after waiting for hours, if you try and read the documents they'll get up and act like you are a burden to them. If it wasn't for the great vehicle, I would be even more upset. I will not be shopping there again. Its very unfortunate, I met a great salesperson who is just getting started and will do well I believe. I just hope he finds a better place to work. One worthy of his talents.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Volume Dealer!!!
by 01/07/2012on
I am not impressed with Lasco in the least. I have been pre-approved for a loan for a new (used) vehicle and have been trying very hard to stick to that budget. They keep trying to push vehicles past that budget to the credit union that approved the loan. They told me they would give me pay off for my truck, only to find out from my loan officer that they are giving me $800 less than payoff for my truck. They keep telling me they are a volume dealer, and that they have tons of vehicles that will meet my needs, but if you ask them to show you numbers and facts.... HA!!! Good luck. Apparently volume dealer stands for yeah we push a lot of cars off our lot so just be happy we are taking time out of our busy schedule to help you. If you want a good used vehicle keep looking. In the 3 times I have been there I have overheard several customers voicing their complaints and all seem to be getting met with an Oh Well attitude. I wont be going back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
very disappointed
by 12/15/2011on
Vehicle not ready upon arrival. Had to spend extra two hours waiting for vehicle to be cleaned and filled with gas. Noticed while signing papers, the interest rate was changed. When brought to their attention, they corrected it with a new contract. When payment coupon arrived a week later, the higher interest rate was used. Calling back to dealership, They didn't think there was anything they could do ! Very dissappointed with a company that will deceive you , then act as though it's your fault! Would not buy a light bulb from these people.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
had the van 1 month 2 days and broke down again
by 01/06/2011on
We got the car December 2nd and it was fine till December 30th when the rear breaks bound up and the traction control did not work. We got the car back today at 2:30 P.M. and then at 5:00 P.M. My family and I got stranded at Auto Zone while buying a blinker bulb. The van stalled and would not restart. We called them right away and got told you bought it "as-is" and your on your own Or we can fix it and add the cost of repairs to the end of your loan. Really, that is how you run a business with no honor and respect to safety of families and their kids. Now that is just wrong.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Selling Previous Wrecks!!
by 10/09/2010on
This dealership has no problem selling wrecks and frevious totals - they do have lots of choice but beware - when our BMW we bought from them went in for service the BMW dealership refused some reapairs as the car was fixed with used parts!! Lasco said you "bought a used car" and all aprts are used! - terrible
HORRIBLE service by Matt LASCO
by 06/02/2010on
We thought we would be safe to leave the lot with our car after getting an IOU with all the things that needed repair. Boy were we wrong! After being jerked around for a month and not hearing ANYTHING back about when the parts were coming in and when we could schedule a time to bring it into service, we asked to speak to the manager. Matt Lasco got on the phone and spoke to myself and husband in the most rude manner imaginable. He spouted that he was a LASCO and he did not have time to deal with us. As a quality assurance professional in the manufacturing industry, I have NEVER experienced from management (muc less someone who said they were the owner) such disregard for customer service. They said the car was ready to be picked up and we arrived 7PM. After signing the papers we discovered that they did nothing to the car. It was suppose to be touched up, have missing parts replaced, and cleaned. This is not a dealership, but an auction house that run the business like bottom feeders. After speaking to Matt LASCO, he made it very clear that they do not care about customer service. Ryan is a horrible sales person. He never returned calls and provides nothing but excuses.
Sales review
by 05/16/2008on
I went to Lasco Ford to look at the new Edge. I felt that the sales staff was very pushy and unattentive to what I was looking for. The kept telling me about how they sell the most cars. I don't care how many cars they sell. They also would not show me how they were getting to the numbers. They gave me a today only price instead of showing me where I was at. I really like my new Edge, but didn't buy it from Lasko. I went to another dealership not too far away and was treated with respect. If you going to spend that kind of money then they should pay attention what the customer is looking for. I already wanted the Edge and am paying what I expected to pay. I knew they were giving me a good deal, but they did not treat me respectfully.
Poor customer service!
by 10/01/2007on
Aweful!!!!! They sold us a used vehicle that had problems with it, that we did not discover until we drove it home. The dealership said "too bad!" Even though it would have cost them a lot less to fix the problem than it did us. Even though it was an existing problem. I realize it was a used vehicle and they are sold "as is", but they handled the situation very poorly. They knew the car needed repairs and did not tell us when they sold it to us. We were basically told to get lost. The used sales manager told us "if we wanted a car without problems we should have bought a new one" How is that for customer service!