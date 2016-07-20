1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Gentlemen, I am writing to express my disappointment with my car buying experience at Lasco Ford. I recently purchased a 2012 Escape to tow behind my motorhome. I saw in 2012 towing guides that the Escape was flat towable. When I was looking at the Escape, I explained to the salesman, Sean F., that I needed a vehicle to flat tow. He checked inside the dealership and returned to tell me that any car with CU9 in the vin# would be flat towable. I even checked the owner's manual to verify the towing procedure. Inside the dealership, Paul Z. provided me with a carfax to certify that the oil changes had been done on time. He also was aware that we planned to tow the vehicle. After my purchase, I learned from an acquaintance that there were problems with towing an Escape. Upon further research, I discovered that in 2012 Ford changed the towing status on the Escape. Attached please find the supplement to the owner's manual dated 2/2012. This supplement was not in the car with the owner's manual. "All-wheel drive (AWD) and four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicles CANNOT be flat-towed (all wheels on the ground), as vehicle or transmission damage may occur. It is recommended to tow your vehicle with all four (4) wheels off the ground such as when using a car-hauling trailer. Otherwise, no recreational towing is permitted." per above I returned to the dealership on May 27 to see what could be done now that I knew there were towing problems. Paul assured me tht if the transmission failed, it would be replaced under warranty. I did not like the idea of the hassles of doing this while traveling across the country in a motorhome. He also provided a document that stated that only cars built after a certain date were affected. My research does not bear this out, and I could not find any reference to this on the Ford Owner's website. I decided it would be prudent to trade in the Escape for a pickup truck. After looking at used models, it became apparent that a new F150 would be my best deal. However, although I paid almost $17,000 before sales tax, for the car, I was offered less than $11,000 for the trade in. This figure is totally unacceptable in my mind. Even though I was prepared to spend $22,000 after trade in on the new truck, a deal could not be reached. When a mistake is made, I expect to be treated fairly and in a professional manner. When I explained my towing needs, I expected to be given correct advice regarding what car would be appropriate to tow. Apparently, you will make statements about your product but will not stand behind it. Also, it is hard for me to believe that the Escape depreciated $6,000 in less than a month! Checking you website, there are several used Escapes selling for much more. Customer satisfaction does not appear to be a priority to your company. I am very disappointed in my experience at Lasco Ford. Unfortunately, I will not be returning to your dealership or recommending Lasco Ford to friends and family. Read more