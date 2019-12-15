Dishonest and Poor Customer Service
by 12/15/2019on
Unable to post a service review had to post here under sales but wanted to post. On Oct 27 I decided to take my 2014 Ford Escape to Lasco in Fenton to have them repair it. On Nov 1, I decided to pull my vehicle from their facility after receiving request for additional diagnostic fees which in the end they wanted $2100 to just diagnose the issue. The service lane manager Steve Devine was very rude and spoke to me like I was a dumb female in regards to their findings when I questioned him. They stated that they found sludge in my engine and stated that my warranty company would not cover my claim. When he told me they found sludge I asked him how I would have seen it in my oil when I had just changed it and he stated that you would not necessarily see the sludge. That was the moment I decided to pull my vehicle from their facility and to a new shop who found no sludge in my engine, stated that their was no way Lasco performed a full compression test because they never pulled the 4th plug. When the new facility contacted my warranty company they had to fight to get a part of my repairs covered because Lasco filed a claim with my warranty with a misdiagnosis. Because of Lascos misdiagnosis the new shop had to work for several weeks with my warranty company to just get a partial coverage of my repairs. After filing a review with Ford, Steve McGowen contacted me and we spoke of my experience with Lasco's service department and stated that he would refund me the amount I paid once I completed my Ford review in regards to Lason resolving my concerns, which I completed on Nov 25. On Dec 5 after emailing Steve McGrown about my refund twice he stated that my refund check would be mailed out by weeks end and I still have not received it as on today Dec13. On Dec 11, I received an update from the shop my car was at that my car was finished. My vehicle was in the shop for 6 weeks because Lasco failed to proved the correct service and diagnose of my vehicle and caused my warranty company to fight over covering my repairs. I grabbed my documentation for the second shop so that I could speak and show Tim McGrown the poor service his service team and team lead Steve Devine provided and was unable to get in touch with him so decided that this issues needed to be addressed so I spoke with the Director Pat Klein. Pat stated that he would call me back on Dec 12 with Tim McGrown to address my issues and I have received no response as of today Dec 13. Overall, I am upset with my experience with Lasco, the lack of respect for their customers and how they are unable to address a situation that created. The customer service is the worst I have ever seen and I will never do business with their company again and to tell others to find a different dealership.
Very Happy Customer!
by 07/20/2016on
Very professional. I can't say enough positive things from start to finish on how well we were treated. Everyone we spoke with was extremely helpful. I would never recommend another dealership over this one. They have it together and are definitely there for the customer.
Excellent Service
by 08/07/2015on
I was very impressed with the service I received at Lasco Ford when looking to buy my new car. My salesman was very efficient, knowledgeable, and worked with me to get the best deal possible. I would definitely recommend them and will be going back when my lease is up!
Five stars all the way
by 05/10/2015on
I wanted to get a Focus ST. I gave my information on TRUECar and Paul Zaagman sent me an email with a personalized video message. I thought it was a brilliant thing to be able to put a face to the name. He followed up with a call and was very patient with all my questions about the price, incentives and financing options. I was never pushed to come into the dealership and he spent a good amount of time with me. I met with Demetri Relford at the dealership. He beat the internet price that was promised over the phone. I asked for a number of financing options. Demetri was very patient, printed out all the different financing options and waited as I crunched the numbers. I loved the fact that I was never rushed or pushed for a decision. Blake Boan at Finance was great too. Walked me through every document and gave me all the information that I wanted to know. I was treated with respect and never did I feel he wanted to just wrap it up so that he could go to the next customer. Five stars all the way
Excellent customer service, vehicle choice and price!
by 03/14/2015on
This is the first time I've ever leased a vehicle. Kayla and her coworkers made the experience a pleasure. I stopped in at 10AM and left by 2PM in a 2015 Ford Fusion. Lasco Ford made the entire experience enjoyable. I'll be returning to Lasco to see Kayla again to get my next new vehicle.
Great Experience with the Lasco Ford Team!
by 03/04/2015on
After spending a few minutes on the phone with Flo from Lasco Ford, we drove an hour and fifteen minutes to test drive a truck. He was extremely personable, down to earth, and we did not feel pressured to buy in any way. We liked that he rode along on the test drive because he was able to point out the features and really go into detail on the options available. It felt like he was really interested in getting to know us in order to find the best fit for our family. Flo was absolutely amazing to work with. The staff in general seemed relaxed, friendly and polite while we were there...it was a nice environment. Jake in finance was impressively efficient and that process went smooth and quick! Overall, working with the Lasco team was a great experience!
Great Experience
by 12/31/2014on
I went to several different dealerships and nobody was willing to work with me. When I went to Kayla at Lasco she made sure I got into a vehicle that day. The service was great and they all took care of me. I would recommend Kayla and Lasco to anyone.
No reason to shop anywhere else
by 12/08/2014on
Dan has taken care of my parents and my car needs for the past 6 years. I bought my vehicle from Lasco because of Dan. As long as I have the choice I will follow Dan to any dealership he works for to purchase my vehicles. Finding someone you trust makes the entire buying process a lot less stressful. I emailed Dan ahead of time what I was looking for in a vehicle and what I was able to spend. When I showed up for my appointment he had a few vehicles picked out for me and the keys sitting on his desk waiting. He made everything so easy. While Dan was off getting my trade in appraised and getting paper work ready I had time to listen and watch everything that was going on around me. I had more then one person come up to me and ask if I needed anything, any coffee or water. I heard a close by salesperson make a follow up call to a customer that had purchased a vehicle the day before to see if they needed anything or had any questions. I heard another salesperson make a follow up call to a customer that had decided not to purchase a car. She asked if there was anything that she could have done better with their interaction to earn his business. I watched one of the managers bend over backwards to meet a potential customers needs with what he was asking for his trade in. He personally went out to the vehicle to see if the appraiser had missed anything on the vehicle to increase its trade in value. Danny helped me move over my belongings from my old vehicle to the new one. He patiently explained the new features on my car and helped connect my phone to the Bluetooth. When the deal was made I got a standing ovation from the staff as I rang the sales bell. There was a radio station there visiting that day and I got free movie passes from them for purchasing a vehicle. There isn't one negative thing I can say about my experience with Lasco. My time is very important to me. The best thing about the day was that from the time I walked in the door till when I left with my new vehicle was only 3.5 hours. Usually buying a new car takes the entire day. Seriously there is no reason to shop elsewhere. Thank you mostly to Dan for being so awesome, but thanks to everyone else at Lasco for giving me such a positive experience.
Lasco Ford did not live up to my expectations!
by 06/11/2014on
Gentlemen, I am writing to express my disappointment with my car buying experience at Lasco Ford. I recently purchased a 2012 Escape to tow behind my motorhome. I saw in 2012 towing guides that the Escape was flat towable. When I was looking at the Escape, I explained to the salesman, Sean F., that I needed a vehicle to flat tow. He checked inside the dealership and returned to tell me that any car with CU9 in the vin# would be flat towable. I even checked the owner's manual to verify the towing procedure. Inside the dealership, Paul Z. provided me with a carfax to certify that the oil changes had been done on time. He also was aware that we planned to tow the vehicle. After my purchase, I learned from an acquaintance that there were problems with towing an Escape. Upon further research, I discovered that in 2012 Ford changed the towing status on the Escape. Attached please find the supplement to the owner's manual dated 2/2012. This supplement was not in the car with the owner's manual. "All-wheel drive (AWD) and four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicles CANNOT be flat-towed (all wheels on the ground), as vehicle or transmission damage may occur. It is recommended to tow your vehicle with all four (4) wheels off the ground such as when using a car-hauling trailer. Otherwise, no recreational towing is permitted." per above I returned to the dealership on May 27 to see what could be done now that I knew there were towing problems. Paul assured me tht if the transmission failed, it would be replaced under warranty. I did not like the idea of the hassles of doing this while traveling across the country in a motorhome. He also provided a document that stated that only cars built after a certain date were affected. My research does not bear this out, and I could not find any reference to this on the Ford Owner's website. I decided it would be prudent to trade in the Escape for a pickup truck. After looking at used models, it became apparent that a new F150 would be my best deal. However, although I paid almost $17,000 before sales tax, for the car, I was offered less than $11,000 for the trade in. This figure is totally unacceptable in my mind. Even though I was prepared to spend $22,000 after trade in on the new truck, a deal could not be reached. When a mistake is made, I expect to be treated fairly and in a professional manner. When I explained my towing needs, I expected to be given correct advice regarding what car would be appropriate to tow. Apparently, you will make statements about your product but will not stand behind it. Also, it is hard for me to believe that the Escape depreciated $6,000 in less than a month! Checking you website, there are several used Escapes selling for much more. Customer satisfaction does not appear to be a priority to your company. I am very disappointed in my experience at Lasco Ford. Unfortunately, I will not be returning to your dealership or recommending Lasco Ford to friends and family.
Thats Not All, You'll Need An Attorney
by 10/02/2013on
Purchased a new truck from Lasco Ford, Sept 2013. The deal was agreed upon and then the waiting game started. I waited for the credit/finance department, then I waited to go into back office to sign papers (this is when they hit me with, we'll need a credit card please...) then waited for the car to get cleaned, and waited some more for my personal belongings from my trade in. I still have not received all of my personal belongings. They asked for a credit card for the license plate fee. I asked why this wasn't included when we agreed to the deal and there response was, everyone has to pay for a license plate. Duh, I realize that. In all my experiences buying new cars, it is usually calculated into the agreement. I already provided a hefty cash down payment, why would you withhold this till the end? Beware, you may want an attorney to accompany you when you plan a purchase from Lasco Ford. You are rushed through signing paperwork after waiting for hours, if you try and read the documents they'll get up and act like you are a burden to them. If it wasn't for the great vehicle, I would be even more upset. I will not be shopping there again. Its very unfortunate, I met a great salesperson who is just getting started and will do well I believe. I just hope he finds a better place to work. One worthy of his talents.
Lasco Ford - Just say no
by 01/13/2012on
I purchased a 2012 Focus from Lasco Ford about six-months ago. A cracked overhead bezel wasn't noticed at the time of purchase, but rather an hour later when the car was brought home. Immediately called Lasco and brought the car in the next Monday. While in sales mode, the service department manager was all smiles and helpful, but when presented with this obvious factory defect, she gleefully explained that this was a trim defect and that isn't covered under warranty. Reluctantly she was convinced to take pictures and send them to Corporate for their approval as to whether this could be fixed for no charge. Corporate wisely agreed to repair this at no cost, and the service department ordered what they thought was the correct part. After not hearing from the service department for a month, I followed up with them and they indicated that the part was in. Note that it apparently is the customers responsibility to figure out when parts come in, as Lasco doesn't follow-up. Upon arriving for the service appointment, it was discovered that the wrong part was ordered. Lasco indicated that there would be a delay in getting a replacement part, as all parts were being consumed by production requirements. I waited patiently for four months, then not having heard from Lasco, escalated to Ford Corporate. Within two days, Lasco called, indicating the part was in. Service was arranged, and once again it was the same wrong part. With a lack of follow-up and continual mistakes in ordering parts, I will strongly recommend avoiding [violative content deleted]. Imagine what it would be like if it were something serious...
Volume Dealer!!!
by 01/07/2012on
I am not impressed with Lasco in the least. I have been pre-approved for a loan for a new (used) vehicle and have been trying very hard to stick to that budget. They keep trying to push vehicles past that budget to the credit union that approved the loan. They told me they would give me pay off for my truck, only to find out from my loan officer that they are giving me $800 less than payoff for my truck. They keep telling me they are a volume dealer, and that they have tons of vehicles that will meet my needs, but if you ask them to show you numbers and facts.... HA!!! Good luck. Apparently volume dealer stands for yeah we push a lot of cars off our lot so just be happy we are taking time out of our busy schedule to help you. If you want a good used vehicle keep looking. In the 3 times I have been there I have overheard several customers voicing their complaints and all seem to be getting met with an Oh Well attitude. I wont be going back.
very disappointed
by 12/15/2011on
Vehicle not ready upon arrival. Had to spend extra two hours waiting for vehicle to be cleaned and filled with gas. Noticed while signing papers, the interest rate was changed. When brought to their attention, they corrected it with a new contract. When payment coupon arrived a week later, the higher interest rate was used. Calling back to dealership, They didn't think there was anything they could do ! Very dissappointed with a company that will deceive you , then act as though it's your fault! Would not buy a light bulb from these people.
had the van 1 month 2 days and broke down again
by 01/06/2011on
We got the car December 2nd and it was fine till December 30th when the rear breaks bound up and the traction control did not work. We got the car back today at 2:30 P.M. and then at 5:00 P.M. My family and I got stranded at Auto Zone while buying a blinker bulb. The van stalled and would not restart. We called them right away and got told you bought it "as-is" and your on your own Or we can fix it and add the cost of repairs to the end of your loan. Really, that is how you run a business with no honor and respect to safety of families and their kids. Now that is just wrong.
Selling Previous Wrecks!!
by 10/09/2010on
This dealership has no problem selling wrecks and frevious totals - they do have lots of choice but beware - when our BMW we bought from them went in for service the BMW dealership refused some reapairs as the car was fixed with used parts!! Lasco said you "bought a used car" and all aprts are used! - terrible
HORRIBLE service by Matt LASCO
by 06/02/2010on
We thought we would be safe to leave the lot with our car after getting an IOU with all the things that needed repair. Boy were we wrong! After being jerked around for a month and not hearing ANYTHING back about when the parts were coming in and when we could schedule a time to bring it into service, we asked to speak to the manager. Matt Lasco got on the phone and spoke to myself and husband in the most rude manner imaginable. He spouted that he was a LASCO and he did not have time to deal with us. As a quality assurance professional in the manufacturing industry, I have NEVER experienced from management (muc less someone who said they were the owner) such disregard for customer service. They said the car was ready to be picked up and we arrived 7PM. After signing the papers we discovered that they did nothing to the car. It was suppose to be touched up, have missing parts replaced, and cleaned. This is not a dealership, but an auction house that run the business like bottom feeders. After speaking to Matt LASCO, he made it very clear that they do not care about customer service. Ryan is a horrible sales person. He never returned calls and provides nothing but excuses.
Service Review
by 05/16/2008on
My truck was running rough and neeeded maintence. The check engine light was on as well. The service department put new spark plugs in and charged me extra when they broke one taking it out. I then showed up to get my vehicle as I needed it for work the next day. The cashier presented me the bill which was 89 dollars over what I was quoted to change the plugs. She told me the service people were gone and that if I wanted my truck I had to pay or she wouldn't give me the keys. Of course I paid. When I got my truck it was runnuing worse then when I took it in. With no sevice people around I had to wait until the next day to have it looked at. They plugged it in and told me the cylinder was misfiring and that I had to pay 85 dollars more for them to look at it. The service manager then told me it was probably a certain part and I should just put that in. I didn't want to pay more money for something I was already over charged for. I took it to a different mechanic and he found that it was faulty workmanship from the dealer. They had broken one of the spark plugs during installation. I presented the problem and the other mechanics bill to the service manager and he told me to get lost. He said I should have paid him to find his mistake. He then told me that he went the extra mile when he plugged the truck in to tell me what cylinder was misfiring. He said he should have charged me for it. Any auto parts store will plug a vehicle in for free.
Sales review
by 05/16/2008on
I went to Lasco Ford to look at the new Edge. I felt that the sales staff was very pushy and unattentive to what I was looking for. The kept telling me about how they sell the most cars. I don't care how many cars they sell. They also would not show me how they were getting to the numbers. They gave me a today only price instead of showing me where I was at. I really like my new Edge, but didn't buy it from Lasko. I went to another dealership not too far away and was treated with respect. If you going to spend that kind of money then they should pay attention what the customer is looking for. I already wanted the Edge and am paying what I expected to pay. I knew they were giving me a good deal, but they did not treat me respectfully.
Poor customer service!
by 10/01/2007on
Aweful!!!!! They sold us a used vehicle that had problems with it, that we did not discover until we drove it home. The dealership said "too bad!" Even though it would have cost them a lot less to fix the problem than it did us. Even though it was an existing problem. I realize it was a used vehicle and they are sold "as is", but they handled the situation very poorly. They knew the car needed repairs and did not tell us when they sold it to us. We were basically told to get lost. The used sales manager told us "if we wanted a car without problems we should have bought a new one" How is that for customer service!