39300 W 10 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48335
(888) 918-1452
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Tom Holzer Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
service Rating

The Works Package Service

by Lisa on 03/11/2019

I took my vehicle to Tom Holzer for first time. My experience was great. I had the works package completed on my vehicle. The service was complete in less time than expected. The service was less expensive than most quick change oil places and they vacuumed my vehicle. I even received a small bag of candy and a thank you note. Very nice touch. I will return.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Treated like a star.

by libman13 on 11/16/2018

When I pulled in Ted came over to help me with my vehicle. He could not have been nicer and explained everything they were going to do. He mentioned about how long it would be and it was hours earlier than I was told. Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Aviator85 on 07/25/2018

Sam was a pleasure to work with. I love my new explorer and will definitely recommend Tom Holzer to friends and family. I must have seen 90% of the car dealerships in metro Detroit before coming here. 10/10 will buy from Sam again for sure

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

3 Strikes, You're OUT

by jj48335 on 02/28/2017

My 2010 Mountaineer AWD went from driving perfectly to having major vibration in the front area. I took it to Tom Holzer, they said it needed a whole front axle assembly, 2 grand worth of repairs. They never called with updates, and acted annoyed when I did call. The day it was ready they didn't bother calling me until 15 minutes before they closed, even though it had been ready all day. When I picked it up, it was better, but there was definitely still a vibration/grinding. I took it back, they balanced the wheels and told me it was fixed. It wasn't. I took it back a third time, test drive it with the service guy, he said he definitely could feel what I was talking about. They kept it for two days, said they "adjusted" some things. I picked it up, still not fixed. I talked to them again, and they said the vehicle is old and some things can't be fixed. I'm very familiar with mechanics, and this isn't a trivial problem to be dismissed. I'm going someplace else. This place is worthless, and I'm a Ford employee.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service and clean

by Mastermark on 11/15/2016

Very nice, really like the new 2017 Titanium Escape, has a very good ride and a great Sony audio 10 speaker sound system, Braheem is a really good sale man, takes good care of me and my wife Lisa on our vehicles, thanks again Tom Holzer Ford for your services,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Coffee and cookies . quick.

by CathyMC on 11/07/2016

It was fine. What more could you want while waiting for your car. Coffee and cookies. In and out in a reasonable time considering I had no appointment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Fast, genuine service

by msouchuk on 11/03/2016

The person that returned our truck noticed that it hadn't been through the car wash. My wife said "I only had the remote start fixed, not an oil change" He then said, "you still deserve a car wash" My son was already buckled in, so he asked my wife if it was ok for him to ride through the wash with him and she said ok. A nice experience, Thanks,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Tom Holzer Ford

by jhubbjr on 11/02/2016

Great experience for the forth time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by fusion1591 on 11/01/2016

Art was incredibly helpful and caring when I brought my car in for service. He explained options, time expectations, promptly returned calls. I was very happy to have him help me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Irene01 on 10/31/2016

Max Andreotti was my service advisor at my recent visit to Tom Holzer Ford. He exceeded my expectations offering and assisting me with a rental car for the day; arranging an oil change and coordinating an appraisal. His expertise, kindness and willingness to help me always make me recommend Tom Holzer Ford. Thank you, Max!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Shorne318 on 10/30/2016

I was a pretty difficult customer the day I bought my Ford Edge..I'll admit it. But I was very well taken care of and Kevin Baker jumped through every hoop possible to make me happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Job

by myexpedition on 10/29/2016

I take my car back to the dealer for service because it's convenient, they us OEM parts, the service is recorded as an official record and there are always incentives that help me control the cost of maintenance. This my second Expedition purchased from Tom Holzer Ford. My salesman, "Kevin" , went out of his way to find me the car I was looking for. Additionally, Tom Holzer Ford allowed $4,000 more for my trade than Suburban Dodge right down the street.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Taurus Roof Leak Repair

by BrianBurke1 on 10/20/2016

I had a small leak in the moon roof of my 2013 Taurus which was repaired free of charge on the same day I took it in. Car was returned completely washed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by Gigabyte196 on 10/20/2016

I worked with Randy who was very helpful from start to finish. He explained everything in detail and I was very pleased!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Tom Holzer /Pam Spiker experience

by pamela154 on 10/19/2016

Most OUTSTANDING. I have purchase vehicles from Bob Ford ,Fairlane Stu Whitman and Village Ford, North Brothers,Brighton Ford and I got a tell'a Tom Holzer is the BEST by far. This is our second vehicle from this dealership and it has been my ALL time favorite buying experience . Pam was/is great !!She explain in full deal all of our options on rebates, loans etc.Nick also did a great job of explaining our financing and optional programs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New Explorer

by Higgins23 on 10/18/2016

Above excellent service - Brian and team had me in and out with a new Explorer in 1 hour and 15 min. We worked to send them a few things in advance to make the experience as efficient as possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service, Excellent sales and friendly environment,

by Glomagic on 10/16/2016

I lease my vehicles every 2 years. I went for my 2nd oil change. Very nice, friendly, fair, organized environment. Thank you the excellent customer service. The service guys are very good he informed me that my air filter needed to be changed and he showed me how dirty the old one was...YUCK! So i bought a new one. Alex Hamilton is great he always comes out to greet me. Alex is very friendly, knowledge and handsome...he treats me like family everytime. I did notice that the cloth chairs need to be cleaned in the main lobby..im sure they will get around to it. Nevertheless, I would highly recommend this dealership and the other lobby funiture is nice. Thanks for the snacks, coffee and water. How about adding something healthy for the customers to snack on like ganola bars and or fruit. :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Pleased

by Blessed520 on 10/15/2016

The Entire Staff at Tom Holzers was very Courteous and helpful. I Appreciate that you have Enterprise Car Rental onsite. You all were Efficient and Informative. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service. Helpful staff.

by wjrjr on 10/14/2016

The service (The Works) was completed quickly and efficiently. The Service Advisor was helpful and able to show me the cause and how to easily fix a minor problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

satisfaction

by jimwilliams62 on 10/13/2016

All was great!! Only thing that struck me as odd, my car repair included a complimentary car wash but came back dripping wet with the explanation that the dryer wind wasnt working!!! Our competitors wouldnt do that. I had a boss that told me after being late a couple times to many " Dont worry your replacement wont have that problem"! Love Ford and my wife and I have proudly sponsored 8 vehicles this year!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Wonderful people and excellent atmosphere

by Hydrangea91 on 10/12/2016

Your honesty in dealing with your customer is commendable. I have a dead battery with my Ford Edge, which was replaced free of charge even thought the warranty is almost expired. For me that is a high degree of honesty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
