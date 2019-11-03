I took my vehicle to Tom Holzer for first time. My experience was great. I had the works package completed on my vehicle. The service was complete in less time than expected. The service was less expensive than most quick change oil places and they vacuumed my vehicle. I even received a small bag of candy and a thank you note. Very nice touch. I will return.
When I pulled in Ted came over to help me with my vehicle. He could not have been nicer and explained everything they were going to do. He mentioned about how long it would be and it was hours earlier than I was told. Great experience.
Sam was a pleasure to work with. I love my new explorer and will definitely recommend Tom Holzer to friends and family. I must have seen 90% of the car dealerships in metro Detroit before coming here. 10/10 will buy from Sam again for sure
My 2010 Mountaineer AWD went from driving perfectly to having major vibration in the front area. I took it to Tom Holzer, they said it needed a whole front axle assembly, 2 grand worth of repairs. They never called with updates, and acted annoyed when I did call. The day it was ready they didn't bother calling me until 15 minutes before they closed, even though it had been ready all day. When I picked it up, it was better, but there was definitely still a vibration/grinding. I took it back, they balanced the wheels and told me it was fixed. It wasn't. I took it back a third time, test drive it with the service guy, he said he definitely could feel what I was talking about. They kept it for two days, said they "adjusted" some things. I picked it up, still not fixed. I talked to them again, and they said the vehicle is old and some things can't be fixed. I'm very familiar with mechanics, and this isn't a trivial problem to be dismissed. I'm going someplace else. This place is worthless, and I'm a Ford employee.
Very nice, really like the new 2017 Titanium Escape, has a very good ride and a great Sony audio 10 speaker sound system, Braheem is a really good sale man, takes good care of me and my wife Lisa on our vehicles, thanks again Tom Holzer Ford for your services,
The person that returned our truck noticed that it hadn't been through the car wash. My wife said "I only had the remote start fixed, not an oil change"
He then said, "you still deserve a car wash"
My son was already buckled in, so he asked my wife if it was ok for him to ride through the wash with him and she said ok.
A nice experience, Thanks,
Max Andreotti was my service advisor at my recent visit to Tom Holzer Ford.
He exceeded my expectations offering and assisting me with a rental car for the day; arranging an oil change and coordinating an appraisal. His expertise, kindness and willingness to help me always make me recommend Tom Holzer Ford. Thank you, Max!
I take my car back to the dealer for service because it's convenient, they us OEM parts, the service is recorded as an official record and there are always incentives that help me control the cost of maintenance.
This my second Expedition purchased from Tom Holzer Ford. My salesman, "Kevin" , went out of his way to find me the car I was looking for. Additionally, Tom Holzer Ford allowed $4,000 more for my trade than Suburban Dodge right down the street.
Most OUTSTANDING. I have purchase vehicles from Bob Ford ,Fairlane Stu Whitman and Village Ford, North Brothers,Brighton Ford and I got a tell'a Tom Holzer is the BEST by far. This is our second vehicle from this dealership and it has been my ALL time favorite buying experience . Pam was/is great !!She explain in full deal all of our options on rebates, loans etc.Nick also did a great job of explaining our financing and optional programs.
Great service, Excellent sales and friendly environment,
by Glomagic on 10/16/2016
I lease my vehicles every 2 years. I went for my 2nd oil change. Very nice, friendly, fair, organized environment. Thank you the excellent customer service. The service guys are very good he informed me that my air filter needed to be changed and he showed me how dirty the old one was...YUCK!
So i bought a new one. Alex Hamilton is great he always comes out to greet me. Alex is very friendly, knowledge and handsome...he treats me like family everytime.
I did notice that the cloth chairs need to be cleaned in the main lobby..im sure they will get around to it. Nevertheless, I would highly recommend this dealership and the other lobby funiture is nice. Thanks for the snacks, coffee and water. How about adding something healthy for the customers to snack on like ganola bars and or fruit. :)
All was great!!
Only thing that struck me as odd, my car repair included a complimentary car wash but came back dripping wet with the explanation that the dryer wind wasnt working!!!
Our competitors wouldnt do that.
I had a boss that told me after being late a couple times to many " Dont worry your replacement wont have that problem"!
Love Ford and my wife and I have proudly sponsored 8 vehicles this year!
Your honesty in dealing with your customer is commendable. I have a dead battery with my Ford Edge, which was replaced free of charge even thought the warranty is almost expired. For me that is a high degree of honesty.
