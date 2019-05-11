Used car purchase
11/05/2019
I recently purchased a used car from Suburban Honda and I was very pleased with my experience. My salesman Nick and used car manager Ramsey were very helpful and even showed me cars not on the website yet. As a young woman buying her first car I was nervous but they made me feel at home. Ramsey even surprised me with a birthday gift when I picked up my car!
11/05/2019
new car purchase
08/27/2019
Hello My name is dan and I just recently purchased a new 2019 honda oddessy from suburban honda. My salesman was RAMZY SHEIKH and he took what has always been in the past a very stressful and hard thing to do, and made it a very smooth and pleasant exsperience.the dealership was very clean and has a large number of vehicles to choose from. I drove over one hundred miles to get to this dealership,and if I could have Ramzy as my salesman again I would gladly drive the one hundred miles again.I love my new honda oddessy, this is actually the second one I own.Suburban honda is a great dealership with freindly,helpfull people waiting to make your buying exsperience a pleasant one to. Thank you GOD BLESS YOU. Respectfully yours DAN.
Awesome Team!!!
04/03/2018
I just have to say that the team at Suburban Honda went above and beyond my expectations. This is the second car that my wife and I have purchased from Steve Nowell, the first was an Accord a couple years ago and last night we took delivery of our 2018 Odyssey. Karl (finance manager) jumped through a million flaming hoops to get us where we needed to be and Hans was also an intricate player in making the experience an awesome one!! I would totally recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a DEPENDABLE vehicle...new or used. THANK YOU TEAM!!!
New car buying experience
12/31/2016
We are helped by sales consultant John Butler, he was a class act who explained us everything about the trims in CRV's. Gave us time to think thru the options and made the experience better at the showroom with a quick F&I, and warranty process.
Great Experience at Suburban Honda Showplace in Buying my HRV
08/08/2016
The sales team at Suburban Honda in Farmington Hills really made it a wonderful experience in buying my first car, the Honda HR-V, 2016. They were meticulous in helping me understand the deal I was making, they went through all of the information with me, and went above and beyond to get me the best deal I could have. Specifically, I would like to mention salesman Michael Siwicki, who introduced the different models to me and did an exemplary job as a salesperson, and Joseph Janosky III who worked extremely hard to get me a good rate on payments and who aided in the sale process by going over documents with me concerning finances. My family and I have no purchased 4 vehicles from Suburban Honda Showplace in Farmington Hills on Haggerty Road, and I don't see why we wouldn't purchase another! They have a great team with great intentions and extensive knowledge and care of their vehicles and their customers. 5 STAR RATING!
Fast oil change
07/29/2016
Want a quick oil change ?Visit Suburban Honda.
Experience on the vehicle - 2013 CRV bought from suburban Honda farminton
06/19/2016
I bought a certified preowned 2013 CRV from this sub urban Honda Farmington hills dealership., both of sales representatives - Joey demelio and Andrew Keller were so rude, arrogant and non polite ., I had a very worst response and did not get clarify for any of queries, during my purchase ..Initially I thought I had a very good deal but later on realized it's a crap deal and this certified vehicle is not trust worthy.. Once I bought the vehicle, while looking on service record got shocked by looking on front brake pads showing 6mm which is half way worn out(supposed to get it replaced) the new brake pads should be 11 mm and lot of paint scratches noticed later when I kept it on my garage. When I talked to Karl and Joey did not get proper response and they said they would replace when the brake pads are 5mm.. The brakepads for the vehicle from this dealer ship is 6mm.. Though , I did fully paid off without financing/loan did not get any freebies like other dealerships ., to be frank, nothing I got it from this dealership (not even a single key chain) except the horrible experience with those two sales representatives (Joey and Andrew)., on the whole I am not happy with my purchase.. If I got a chance/eligible to return this crap certified vehicle i would go ahead and do it., I would not recommend to any of my friends/relatives/colleagues to this untrustworthy - suburban Honda Farmingtonhills dealership ., I am writing this review with total frustration on my personal experience with this dealership. I bought this untrust worthy vehicle (certified) only on 15th June 2016 from this dealership
Extremely Good and Consistent Service !! Thumbs Up
06/03/2016
Suburban Honda has been very consistent with the quality of their work every time, I also find them to be one of the cheapest quote for the quality of work in the area ! Great efficient staff in service.
Poor service
05/03/2016
Last week I took my vehicle for service for changing the side view mirror actuator and swapping winter tires with all season tires. I brought my all season tires with me as I do that every winter and summer. The service guys put the tires charged me $70. When I got home I noticed that rear tires had very minimal tread left. I took it to Discount tires and had them measure and they measured 2/32" which is minimum treads and per MI state law Tires must be changed at this tread. First of all this dealership never pointed to me that I need new tires but conveniently charged me $70. They did not even bother to put on service paper and let me drive an unsafe vehicle. Next day when I called the service guy said they can put two new tires and not charge me for balance and mount if I buy from them I said OK and asked for price. He promised to get back to me within few hours. I waited all day and next day even called but no response and no answer. I went to discount tires paid mount and balance fee again and got the tires changed. I even emailed the service advisors and Suburban group but no response. I have always taken my vehicle to this dealership but will have to be cautious in future in trusting the service group.
Great service
04/23/2016
i thought the service was great & done in a timely manner
Excellent service Manager Shawn
04/18/2016
whoever had hired Shawn he did a great job. Shawn is an excellent seasoned service manager with in depth knowledge of Honda's. I took my CRV -15 for service after moving to novi from Seattle. on the first day at Suburban, I was disappointed by the behavior of one the service advisor who attended my issue. Left my car and heard no calls on whats happening, called myself twice and finally asked me come in the evening to collect. I was given a very basic and no value add answer by this advisor and wanted to speak to service manager. Shawn heard my concerns and he did his excellent job by fixing vibration noise. Here, Shawn played an excellent service advisor and a manager role with his high technical skills. Indeed, Shawn is the best service manager in American Honda dealerships.
very good first post-purchase experience at Suburban Honda!
04/09/2016
Had pre-booked my appointment. Arrived on time. My car was written up and quickly taken away for repair. Repairs were completed within the stated time. Very happy!
Happy Customer
04/09/2016
My service advisor was great, heplful and informative. He could not have been better to work with.
maintenance
03/28/2016
Maintenance of the service was good. Time spent in the service was adequate. I prefer to make a reservation of the Saturday service.
Leasing a new vehicle
03/25/2016
Our salesman Andrew was super nice. We filled out the papers then had to be somewhere else so he said when we came back later that night he would have the vehicle already for us and that's exactly what he did. This is the 4th vehicle we have gotten from Suburban Honda and I wouldn't go anywhere else.
Service 3/2016
03/22/2016
Very happy with service and repair
Honda CR-V
03/14/2016
I enjoy working with Maureen. She is personable and gets me in and out when I need work done on my vehicle.
Well done
03/11/2016
I've never had a problem with the service department. Always done, always tell me what else is recommended. Everyone is always pleasant.
Extremely Satisfied
02/29/2016
The service received was extremely satisfied. The service was very detailed and appreciate her for the right guidance.
Light changed
01/18/2016
My advisor was excellent. Got me in and out very quickly.
Wonderful experience
01/17/2016
This is my 4th vehicle I've purchased at Suburban, my Sales Person Joey DeMartio is great. He's knowledge and great to deal with as well. Also, there new Finance guy was great as well. Will definitely purchase from them again.
