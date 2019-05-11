sales Rating

I bought a certified preowned 2013 CRV from this sub urban Honda Farmington hills dealership., both of sales representatives - Joey demelio and Andrew Keller were so rude, arrogant and non polite ., I had a very worst response and did not get clarify for any of queries, during my purchase ..Initially I thought I had a very good deal but later on realized it's a crap deal and this certified vehicle is not trust worthy.. Once I bought the vehicle, while looking on service record got shocked by looking on front brake pads showing 6mm which is half way worn out(supposed to get it replaced) the new brake pads should be 11 mm and lot of paint scratches noticed later when I kept it on my garage. When I talked to Karl and Joey did not get proper response and they said they would replace when the brake pads are 5mm.. The brakepads for the vehicle from this dealer ship is 6mm.. Though , I did fully paid off without financing/loan did not get any freebies like other dealerships ., to be frank, nothing I got it from this dealership (not even a single key chain) except the horrible experience with those two sales representatives (Joey and Andrew)., on the whole I am not happy with my purchase.. If I got a chance/eligible to return this crap certified vehicle i would go ahead and do it., I would not recommend to any of my friends/relatives/colleagues to this untrustworthy - suburban Honda Farmingtonhills dealership ., I am writing this review with total frustration on my personal experience with this dealership. I bought this untrust worthy vehicle (certified) only on 15th June 2016 from this dealership Read more