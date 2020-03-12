Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Genesis Chevrolet

Genesis Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
21800 Gratiot Ave, Eastpointe, MI 48021
Call Dealer
Today 8:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Genesis Chevrolet

4.5
Overall Rating
4.5 out of 5 stars(7)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Would definitely recommend Genesis Chevrolet

by tlvandeputte on 12/03/2020

I had a great experience. Cole worked hard at getting me into my vehicle...went over and beyond.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
7 Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2016 Equinox

by Dorothy Harris on 09/13/2021

I purchased a 2016 Equinox in March 2019. In January 2021 I had problems with backup camera and took it to Genesis in Eastpoint and they claimed it was repaired. Now I am having the same problem with backup camera making a loud noise while driving and it will freeze up on me. I have to pull over when I get a chance and cut engine off and restart car. Now Sam Shepherd tells me they will need to keep my car for a week and they have no loaners available. What am I supposed to do for transportation in the mean time? When I first purchased my car I gave them a good rating because of their excellent service. I am so disappointed now because my car has been in the shop so much. Dorothy Harris Detroit, MI

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Would definitely recommend Genesis Chevrolet

by tlvandeputte on 12/03/2020

I had a great experience. Cole worked hard at getting me into my vehicle...went over and beyond.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

CAR OWNER

by CHUCK POPE on 07/10/2019

very good, New service rep MARK did a good job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

15,000 mile check up

by sharonm428 on 07/10/2019

Always the best customer service! Friendly and knowledgeable staff who took great care of my Malibu!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tanina buyer

by Nina on 01/12/2018

Davan Dudley is a great saleman he's very helpful. My husband and I went in today thinking it was the end of te road for us and he showed up and out for us. He made us feel very comfortable and showed it that his job wasn't just a job. He love with he does and means it. So if you can let him show you what he can do. Ur leave very satisfied I know we did and we will be back for our next car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Genesis Chevrolet.....A. Howley

by T.Reed on 12/29/2017

Just recently purchased a vehicle from Genesis Chevrolet and it's the first time i ever felt like i wasn't being swindled.Great service and speed and very helpful.Would definitely go back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Adam Howey

by Karen2017 on 12/08/2017

I was Adam first client this is his first car sale he sold me a SUV very professional I enjoy talking with him and I will recommend family members and Friends Karen Streeter

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
92 cars in stock
41 new30 used21 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
11 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Our family has been in the automotive sales and service business in Macomb County, Michigan for over 40 years. We started out as a small used car dealer in Warren Michigan in 1975.

From those humble beginnings, we have grown to a multi-location dealership group, selling and servicing thousands of vehicles each year. We are hands-on operators; working on-site each day to ensure we are providing an exceptional sales and service experience. Our philosophy for operating a full-service new car dealership is different from the competition. We don’t believe in just talking about customer service, we live and breath customer service; it's our sole purpose for being here.

We promise that you won’t find a stereotypical dealership experience at Genesis Chevrolet. We are honored to represent Chevrolet in Metro Detroit and look forward to meeting you.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service

What shoppers are searching for