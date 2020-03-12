Genesis Chevrolet
Would definitely recommend Genesis Chevrolet
by 12/03/2020on
I had a great experience. Cole worked hard at getting me into my vehicle...went over and beyond.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Equinox
by 09/13/2021on
I purchased a 2016 Equinox in March 2019. In January 2021 I had problems with backup camera and took it to Genesis in Eastpoint and they claimed it was repaired. Now I am having the same problem with backup camera making a loud noise while driving and it will freeze up on me. I have to pull over when I get a chance and cut engine off and restart car. Now Sam Shepherd tells me they will need to keep my car for a week and they have no loaners available. What am I supposed to do for transportation in the mean time? When I first purchased my car I gave them a good rating because of their excellent service. I am so disappointed now because my car has been in the shop so much. Dorothy Harris Detroit, MI
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
CAR OWNER
by 07/10/2019on
very good, New service rep MARK did a good job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
15,000 mile check up
by 07/10/2019on
Always the best customer service! Friendly and knowledgeable staff who took great care of my Malibu!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tanina buyer
by 01/12/2018on
Davan Dudley is a great saleman he's very helpful. My husband and I went in today thinking it was the end of te road for us and he showed up and out for us. He made us feel very comfortable and showed it that his job wasn't just a job. He love with he does and means it. So if you can let him show you what he can do. Ur leave very satisfied I know we did and we will be back for our next car.
Genesis Chevrolet.....A. Howley
by 12/29/2017on
Just recently purchased a vehicle from Genesis Chevrolet and it's the first time i ever felt like i wasn't being swindled.Great service and speed and very helpful.Would definitely go back.
Adam Howey
by 12/08/2017on
I was Adam first client this is his first car sale he sold me a SUV very professional I enjoy talking with him and I will recommend family members and Friends Karen Streeter
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our family has been in the automotive sales and service business in Macomb County, Michigan for over 40 years. We started out as a small used car dealer in Warren Michigan in 1975.
From those humble beginnings, we have grown to a multi-location dealership group, selling and servicing thousands of vehicles each year. We are hands-on operators; working on-site each day to ensure we are providing an exceptional sales and service experience. Our philosophy for operating a full-service new car dealership is different from the competition. We don’t believe in just talking about customer service, we live and breath customer service; it's our sole purpose for being here.
We promise that you won’t find a stereotypical dealership experience at Genesis Chevrolet. We are honored to represent Chevrolet in Metro Detroit and look forward to meeting you.
