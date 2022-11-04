Spirit Ford
Customer Reviews of Spirit Ford
Very happy customer here.
by 04/11/2022on
Extremely satisfied with the total experience from scheduling appointment to completion of work and billing. My service writer even found me a coupon for an additional $25 off of my $50 coupon. Highly recommend this dealership. This is why I drive 17 miles from Ypsilanti.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointed in Service Appointment
by 10/17/2021on
Appointment for oil change only so dealership would not entertain installing a new battery to correct a low battery reading as they were busy. Was never given option for new battery; just oil change and service rep came to lobby with my keys and the bill, suggesting I purchase a battery tender to keep recharging my battery. Took vehicle elsewhere for new battery. Re-thinking any future service at this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job
by 06/19/2019on
Always pleasant at Spirit
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Longtime Spirit Customer
by 04/01/2019on
Recent service experience was positive. The service advisor was on top of everything and the job was completed quickly, while I waited. I have been a customer at Spirit Ford for 20 years, they take good care of my vehicles and treat me as a valued customer when it is time to purchase a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always a great experience!
by 04/01/2019on
As usual, the results were as expected. Everything was detailed up-front, and there were no surprises. I will always recommend Spirit Ford, as I have been doing since my first encounter with them nearly 20 years ago.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change. WITH APPOINTMENT
by 11/24/2018on
Waiting just over an hour for “The Works Oil Change” with an appointment it’s ridiculous and unacceptable! Brand new truck which we bought there. 4th oil change . Last 3 Oil changes have been like this,that’s unconsiderate and not very professional!!! Our time ( General public )is precious too .
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Engineer
by 09/05/2018on
FORD 350 starter went out on a Friday after hours. The warranty i have covered the tow and service replacement of the starter and labor. Terry the service manager helped me right away they did a great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
n/a
by 08/03/2018on
n/a
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Can I give zero stars?
by 01/11/2017on
The old saying, ""There's a sucker born every minute" holds true with these [non-permissible content removed]. Make absolutely sure your vehicle has every single option you ordered before signing any papers/contract. I was flim flammed by these [non-permissible content removed], Byers beware.