Spirit Ford

4402 N Ann Arbor Rd, Dundee, MI 48131
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Spirit Ford

3.5
Overall Rating
3.5 out of 5 stars(9)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very happy customer here.

by Mark from Yp on 04/11/2022

Extremely satisfied with the total experience from scheduling appointment to completion of work and billing. My service writer even found me a coupon for an additional $25 off of my $50 coupon. Highly recommend this dealership. This is why I drive 17 miles from Ypsilanti.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
9 Reviews
Sort by:
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Disappointed in Service Appointment

by Sally S. on 10/17/2021

Appointment for oil change only so dealership would not entertain installing a new battery to correct a low battery reading as they were busy. Was never given option for new battery; just oil change and service rep came to lobby with my keys and the bill, suggesting I purchase a battery tender to keep recharging my battery. Took vehicle elsewhere for new battery. Re-thinking any future service at this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great job

by PattyBB on 06/19/2019

Always pleasant at Spirit

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Longtime Spirit Customer

by CarmelB on 04/01/2019

Recent service experience was positive. The service advisor was on top of everything and the job was completed quickly, while I waited. I have been a customer at Spirit Ford for 20 years, they take good care of my vehicles and treat me as a valued customer when it is time to purchase a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always a great experience!

by Jim Larcom on 04/01/2019

As usual, the results were as expected. Everything was detailed up-front, and there were no surprises. I will always recommend Spirit Ford, as I have been doing since my first encounter with them nearly 20 years ago.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change. WITH APPOINTMENT

by Mrs. Ro on 11/24/2018

Waiting just over an hour for “The Works Oil Change” with an appointment it’s ridiculous and unacceptable! Brand new truck which we bought there. 4th oil change . Last 3 Oil changes have been like this,that’s unconsiderate and not very professional!!! Our time ( General public )is precious too .

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Sales Engineer

by service call on 09/05/2018

FORD 350 starter went out on a Friday after hours. The warranty i have covered the tow and service replacement of the starter and labor. Terry the service manager helped me right away they did a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

n/a

by jensteffen on 08/03/2018

n/a

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Can I give zero stars?

by used2befaster on 01/11/2017

The old saying, ""There's a sucker born every minute" holds true with these [non-permissible content removed]. Make absolutely sure your vehicle has every single option you ordered before signing any papers/contract. I was flim flammed by these [non-permissible content removed], Byers beware.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
