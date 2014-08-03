1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to see about purchasing a used dakota that they had for sale. They had it listed for $10,900 but every time I inquired about it on their website they would raise the price up on me. I finally decided to go into the dealer and see what the heck was going on with the price. They then told me is was $13,000!!!! even though it was listed on autotrader, criagslist and their website for $10,900. Right away they tried to rip me off. They then tried to talk me into trading my car in which I told them up front I wasnt going to do because I know dealers never give you near what your vehicle is actually worth. They just insulted me and were extremley rude to me the entire time. At a few point a few of the sales people actually, laughed in my face. Not even kidding, they actually laughed at me. And the accountant told me "How dare you question me! I've been in this business for 33 years." when I asked him if he was joking because he told me he would only give me $2,500 for my Ford Explorer when KBB listeded retail value is $12,000!!!! I could sell it all day long for $9,000 easy!!!! The sales people wouldnt even give me a business card at first, they made me walk over and get it myself. They never sat down with me or helped and definetly lost a sale.And when I would inquire about it online, they would never get back to me. They never emailed me back or called me once when I was interested in the truck. It's not like I couldnt even afford the truck either. I was going to pay for it all up front, but I guess they didnt believe me. I ended up throwing the business card on the ground in front of them and walking out. We have two other dodge vehicles in our family and we are never taking back to Meade dodge for servicing, nor are we ever buying a vehicle from them ever again as well. And I'm making sure to spread the word as best I can.