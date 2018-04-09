sales Rating

This has been my third vehicle that I have purchase and it has been a pleasant experience every time. I do want to thank you for all your hard work that you have given me with the purchase of the new car. I am going to be a proud grandmother and need a car that fits for a new addition to the family. My sales person Dave was excellent in every way, he even drove me to my old vehicle to retrieve my personal items. I was very happy he was pleasant and I have recommended his name to two future clients. I want to say thank you very much for your services and my new car. Mirna Galvan Read more