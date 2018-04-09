I couldn't say enough about this dealership! From the moment I leased my vehicle it was the easiest deal I ever had. Then the in process was even easier. My salesman (Catfish) was phenomenal! I won't go anywhere else
Jorgensen Ford took great care of me when leasing a new Vehicle.
The two managers and my sales expert Mr. Bishop exceeded all of my expectations. They were very quick to respond and had the vehicle ready for pick up in a matter of hours. So Nice to be treated well at a car dealership.
The Best Dealership and staff in the Metro Detroit area.
by Anoush33 on 04/04/2016
Our salesman, "Catfish" Baidoun did everything for us and made it so easy for us. Not one problem. I believe this is close to our 10th car that he has sold us and we couldn't be happier with the service we get.
Mike Sarieni was incredibly helpful and made sure I got a nice escape that catered to all my needs. Other sales people ive dealt with were always about the price but mike was all about making sure I was gonna be happy in my new car and then talked about price. I will definitely be coming back. Thanks
Jorgensen Ford did an awesome job with getting me in a new vehicle
by teetee0303 on 02/10/2016
I thank you all for your great customer service!!! Mike Berry went far and above he is truly a phenomenal man I will continue to refer & purchase from you all!!! Many Blessings to in an abundance!!!!!! Jorgensen Ford yay to you😀😀😀😀
Great experience at this dealership. Everyone was incredibly helpful, and went the extra mile to make sure I was happy. I left very pleased with the 16 Fusion. Will defiantly be back and will highly recommend this dealer to a friend.
thanks Jorgenson Ford!
This has been my third vehicle that I have purchase and it has been a pleasant experience every time. I do want to thank you for all your hard work that you have given me with the purchase of the new car. I am going to be a proud grandmother and need a car that fits for a new addition to the family. My sales person Dave was excellent in every way, he even drove me to my old vehicle to retrieve my personal items. I was very happy he was pleasant and I have recommended his name to two future clients. I want to say thank you very much for your services and my new car.
Mirna Galvan
This story begins 10 years ago when I bought new Focus station wagon from Willie Warren. That experience is what brought me back to buy a 2016 Fusion Se from Jorgensen Ford, and Willie Warren. The entire staff are Jorgensen are helpful and friendly. Although I live much farther away than when I bought the Focus, I knew I was making the right choice to buy from Jorgensen.
It was very good and the sales person Michael Laymond was vey helpful and fully understanding of what I was looking for and certainly put all his efforts for the deal to be done, I would like to thank you all for the great deal I got and hopefully many deals to come in the future. My Explorer is fantastic and I'm happy that I chose your dealership to get my car from.
Thanks again and all the best.
I was very pleased with the service. John was extremely helpful in the service department. I do appreciate he was honest in stating they would not get to my car because I brought it in before the holiday. He suggested bringing car back after the Labor Day holiday. Once I knew my car was going to be kept overnight he arranged for a rental which was very very convenient for me to get back-and-forth to work
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I have never ever had a brand new car in my life. I was completely in awe when I was signing the documents and was told I could take my car home that night. This was a dream come true. I was driving a purple PT Cruiser that I could tell was about to be on its last legs. A few months ago I prayed and asked God if I could have the MK Z next year and thought okay I will have to bust my tail to make that happen by then. But by the grace of God I was blessed with a wonderful brand new Fusion and it just as sophisticated and grown up as the Lincoln. I appreciate you guys so much and I thank you Vincent Sturgis for this wonderful, life changing first time experience! I HAVE A NEW CAR!!!! WHOOT WHOOT!
Jorgensen Ford is the only Minority Owned Ford Dealer in Detroit. We have New Ford Vehicles, Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes/models, Ford Certified Pre-Owned, Parts, Service and Collision Shop. We are "Driven To Serve You" and all of your vehicle needs. With the best selection of vehicles in Detroit, we can help you find a vehicle that fits your needs, or that vehicle of your dreams. We have a diverse staff ready to handle all situations. We speak English, Spanish, and Arabic. We are involved in many community and business organizations local to Detroit. We welcome you and your family to experience what Jorgensen Ford has to offer!
what sets us apart
