Jorgensen Ford

Jorgensen Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
8333 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48210
(855) 324-5140
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Jorgensen Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

quick lane oil change

by joyglumm on 09/04/2018

very convenient!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
41 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

quick lane oil change

by joyglumm on 09/04/2018

very convenient!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Best customer service dealer ever!

by Happycamper91 on 05/17/2016

Always expect the best from this dealership because that is what you get! I will never go to any other dealer because I have been totally spoiled by Jorgensen Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best dealership!

by Cbarnes77 on 05/14/2016

I couldn't say enough about this dealership! From the moment I leased my vehicle it was the easiest deal I ever had. Then the in process was even easier. My salesman (Catfish) was phenomenal! I won't go anywhere else

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by FLA0318 on 05/12/2016

Everything went great and in a timely manner. I would recommend this dealership for any and all service needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Jorgensen Ford New vehicle Sales

by DDolegow on 04/26/2016

Jorgensen Ford took great care of me when leasing a new Vehicle. The two managers and my sales expert Mr. Bishop exceeded all of my expectations. They were very quick to respond and had the vehicle ready for pick up in a matter of hours. So Nice to be treated well at a car dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great customer service

by naboussa on 04/10/2016

Great deals. I've been leasing cars from Jorgensen for several years and the sales team is highly qualified and come highly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

The Best Dealership and staff in the Metro Detroit area.

by Anoush33 on 04/04/2016

Our salesman, "Catfish" Baidoun did everything for us and made it so easy for us. Not one problem. I believe this is close to our 10th car that he has sold us and we couldn't be happier with the service we get.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best Ford Dealer in town!!!

by kfaraj18 on 02/19/2016

Mike Sarieni was incredibly helpful and made sure I got a nice escape that catered to all my needs. Other sales people ive dealt with were always about the price but mike was all about making sure I was gonna be happy in my new car and then talked about price. I will definitely be coming back. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Jorgensen Ford did an awesome job with getting me in a new vehicle

by teetee0303 on 02/10/2016

I thank you all for your great customer service!!! Mike Berry went far and above he is truly a phenomenal man I will continue to refer & purchase from you all!!! Many Blessings to in an abundance!!!!!! Jorgensen Ford yay to you😀😀😀😀

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Dealer!

by atozcustoms on 01/29/2016

Great experience at this dealership. Everyone was incredibly helpful, and went the extra mile to make sure I was happy. I left very pleased with the 16 Fusion. Will defiantly be back and will highly recommend this dealer to a friend. thanks Jorgenson Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Service and Great People

by AllorNothing08 on 12/25/2015

I leased a 2016 Fusion from Mike Sareini and he was nothing but a pleasure, he helped me look for the best deal that was economical and affordable, thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great services

by galvanmirna on 12/11/2015

This has been my third vehicle that I have purchase and it has been a pleasant experience every time. I do want to thank you for all your hard work that you have given me with the purchase of the new car. I am going to be a proud grandmother and need a car that fits for a new addition to the family. My sales person Dave was excellent in every way, he even drove me to my old vehicle to retrieve my personal items. I was very happy he was pleasant and I have recommended his name to two future clients. I want to say thank you very much for your services and my new car. Mirna Galvan

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Like coming home to buy a car

by Raceguy2539 on 10/27/2015

This story begins 10 years ago when I bought new Focus station wagon from Willie Warren. That experience is what brought me back to buy a 2016 Fusion Se from Jorgensen Ford, and Willie Warren. The entire staff are Jorgensen are helpful and friendly. Although I live much farther away than when I bought the Focus, I knew I was making the right choice to buy from Jorgensen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Fantasic experiance.

by mosabek on 10/10/2015

It was very good and the sales person Michael Laymond was vey helpful and fully understanding of what I was looking for and certainly put all his efforts for the deal to be done, I would like to thank you all for the great deal I got and hopefully many deals to come in the future. My Explorer is fantastic and I'm happy that I chose your dealership to get my car from. Thanks again and all the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

automobile maintenance

by cupcake4222 on 10/05/2015

My Oil Change was performed in a courteous and timely manner. Other regular maintenance car service was recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Jorgensen has an excellent service Dept

by AuntieD on 09/20/2015

I was very pleased with the service. John was extremely helpful in the service department. I do appreciate he was honest in stating they would not get to my car because I brought it in before the holiday. He suggested bringing car back after the Labor Day holiday. Once I knew my car was going to be kept overnight he arranged for a rental which was very very convenient for me to get back-and-forth to work

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change

by hharvey3 on 09/11/2015

I took my 2012 Escape for an oil change. It was done quickly and the team did an inspection of the vehicle and told me what things I need to replace.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

My Service Experience @ Jorgenson Ford

by JustSatisfied on 08/27/2015

2014 Ford Edge Services was wonderful! Staff was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Enjoyable wait

by KarenJ2443 on 08/24/2015

Went in for an oil change for my Ford Fusion and I was pleased with the shorter wait time and the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome service

by Farah2135 on 08/21/2015

Mike Sarieni was amazing! Great to work with. My purchase was smooth and easy. Greatly appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

ONE HAPPY MAMA!!!

by Nikasaunders on 08/13/2015

I have never ever had a brand new car in my life. I was completely in awe when I was signing the documents and was told I could take my car home that night. This was a dream come true. I was driving a purple PT Cruiser that I could tell was about to be on its last legs. A few months ago I prayed and asked God if I could have the MK Z next year and thought okay I will have to bust my tail to make that happen by then. But by the grace of God I was blessed with a wonderful brand new Fusion and it just as sophisticated and grown up as the Lincoln. I appreciate you guys so much and I thank you Vincent Sturgis for this wonderful, life changing first time experience! I HAVE A NEW CAR!!!! WHOOT WHOOT!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
544 cars in stock
534 new10 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
239 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
110 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
52 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Jorgensen Ford is the only Minority Owned Ford Dealer in Detroit. We have New Ford Vehicles, Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes/models, Ford Certified Pre-Owned, Parts, Service and Collision Shop. We are "Driven To Serve You" and all of your vehicle needs. With the best selection of vehicles in Detroit, we can help you find a vehicle that fits your needs, or that vehicle of your dreams. We have a diverse staff ready to handle all situations. We speak English, Spanish, and Arabic. We are involved in many community and business organizations local to Detroit. We welcome you and your family to experience what Jorgensen Ford has to offer!

what sets us apart
Jorgensen Ford is the only Minority Owned Ford Dealer located in Detroit. We have New Ford Vehicles, Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes/models, Ford Certified Pre-Owned, Parts, Service and Collision Shop. We are "Driven to Serve You" and all your
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (3)
English
Arabic
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes