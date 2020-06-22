Village Ford
Customer Reviews of Village Ford
Ford escape
by 06/22/2020on
Process was very quick and vehicle was just what I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Quick lane
by 08/09/2017on
The service was outstanding! They went out of there way to help me - especially Steve and Savannah They made the experience so easy and they really helped me out by delivering my car back to me Thank You both
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Over delivered
by 08/07/2017on
Tracy in service was great. After the receptionist was very rude to me, he handled the whole situation with class. Got my car into the shop and back to me with in three days, which I wasn't expecting it back until the following week. Thanks Tracy!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mrs. Lousias
by 03/25/2017on
I came in for a routine inspection and oil change and was out of there with a complimentary car wash in an hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service!!!
by 02/28/2017on
Tracy and Becky have always provided great customer service. My car is always delivered on time, clean and ready. Good job to the service and oil change teams
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstandingly!!!
by 01/03/2017on
Village Ford is an outstanding dealership. From beginning to end I felt like part of the family. Every question I had was answered and every employee was very courteous. Being a Chevy girl all my life I can honestly say I am proud to now be in the Ford family. Thank you Village Ford for going above and beyond my expectations!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Supreme
by 01/01/2017on
Excellent job of repairing my vehicle's blemishes from a parking lot incident. Job was completed rather quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Village Ford
by 12/31/2016on
Great experience. Becki was wonderful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always a good experience!
by 12/30/2016on
Everytime I take my car in to Quick Lane Bryon is there! He is always positive! He listens to his customers! He has patience with everyone and explains everything perfectly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Christmas Maintaince
by 12/28/2016on
I came in for an oil change to use a $10 off on the works package my dad received in the mail. I arrived around 10:30am and my service was completed around 3:00pm. The technician tried to sell me new tires, windshield wipers, fluid, and air filters. I opted to put all of these off as I had already been there for a long time and just wanted to go home.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 explorer
by 12/23/2016on
Tracy is a great service tech and I always take my cars to him. This last time it was in I had an oil change and for the third consecutive time whoever did the oil change put my current milage on the sticker rather than the mileage to bring it in for another oil change. I would like a new sticker sent to me by mail please and it might help to mention this to the people who do the oil changes and print the stickers. Maybe something has changed with your system because I have been going here for years and never had this issue till recently. I also felt that the fees to check my key fab and battery were ridiculously high.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quality and Quick Service
by 12/21/2016on
I visited the parts department. The customer service was excellent and quick. The part was ordered, delivered and installed within 1 hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick service and done right.
by 12/08/2016on
Had my Escape in for it's routine maintenance and while it was there I was able to get my CD player checked. As I suspected it had a problem and was replaced quickly and works great. Thanks to the technicians and service staff for such quick and great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good people who can't fix my car
by 12/02/2016on
I've had my Explorer in 9 times in as many months for an electrical problem that not even the A team at Ford can seem to fix. It did work for almost 2 months before I had to take it in again this last Monday
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Customer experience with Village Ford
by 12/01/2016on
I have been very happy with all of my dealings with Village Ford. The staff is always courteous and helpful if I have any questions. Just keep up the good work. I also believe that you have made good choices in your selection of the two customer liaison personnel.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good dealer
by 11/29/2016on
Forgot my car wash and didn't review my service details. Otherwise it was great as usual
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
quailty
by 11/23/2016on
Greeted ptomptly with a smile. Extremely busy, long wait for oil change.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2005 Escape refueling concern
by 11/14/2016on
Brought my 2005 Escape to Village Ford for a refueling issue. Worked with Tracey who provided excellent service keeping me up to date on the repairs. Based on the frequency of repairs for this issue was provided a very fair price considering the vehicle was well out of warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ConvenientShttle?
by 11/14/2016on
Well the service was fine but I did have trouble arranging for the shuttle to come and pick me up. Next time I'll make sure I am scheduled for the pick up ahead of time or I won't be able to leave it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A+++++
by 11/10/2016on
Great experience, Steve is very knowledgeable and helpful. Will definitely be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Warranty service
by 11/01/2016on
Brought leased car in because of a glitch in the Sync3 system. System was either re-loaded or a chip replaced. Upon completion, I got a "low tire" indication when I started the car in Service parking lot. Car is still so new that I'm not familiar yet with all the icons and messages.. Service Advisor Beckie Audritch was EXTREMELY helpful thru this process, and immediately took car back into service bay, where they discovered a screw in one tire. Tire was plugged, and I was on my way. Thanks! At the same time, I turned over to the Sales desk, a letter I had received from Ford Customer Service The letter said that I was getting maintenance and recall notices on the leased '14 Escape which I had turned in at the end of August....when we leased the '17 Escape.....because the State of Michigan still showed me as the owner of the '14 . Staff person said she would handle the correction so that I get notices for the correct car. Neil Allen
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments