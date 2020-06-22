4 out of 5 stars service Rating

Tracy is a great service tech and I always take my cars to him. This last time it was in I had an oil change and for the third consecutive time whoever did the oil change put my current milage on the sticker rather than the mileage to bring it in for another oil change. I would like a new sticker sent to me by mail please and it might help to mention this to the people who do the oil changes and print the stickers. Maybe something has changed with your system because I have been going here for years and never had this issue till recently. I also felt that the fees to check my key fab and battery were ridiculously high.