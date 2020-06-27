1 out of 5 stars service Rating

We purchased a Toyota Corolla in 2016 from La Fontaine and initially the service was good. Toward 2019, though, the service became very poor. On one occasion, my wife had to wait 3 1/2 hours for an oil change, tire rotation and what was called a simple recall fix. Right after that visit, the air conditioning went out when prior to our visit it was working fine. We took it in and they indicated the entire system would need to be replaced on a 3 yr old (at the time we went for service) Corolla. We then took it to another mechanic and it was just the power cord that had been unplugged and had to be plugged in. We never took it there for maintenance again after that. We received a recall notice, though, regarding a module that deploys the airbags and locks the seat belts in the event of a crash. On Tuesday, January 18, we called and made an appointment for today, January 20, 2022, at 7:30 am. When we got there, we were told by the Service Dept rep that they lost their Master Mechanic a week prior (before I even made my appointment) and so could not do the repair. That will be the last time they do this to us. Though it is out of our way, we will try Page Toyota in Southfield for the recall. Read more