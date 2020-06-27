LaFontaine Toyota
Customer Reviews of LaFontaine Toyota
best place ever
by 06/27/2020on
Found and fixed problem no-one else could,Tony Jackson is The Man! Very Grateful. will always come back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extremely Poor Service at LaFontaine Toyota
by 01/20/2022on
We purchased a Toyota Corolla in 2016 from La Fontaine and initially the service was good. Toward 2019, though, the service became very poor. On one occasion, my wife had to wait 3 1/2 hours for an oil change, tire rotation and what was called a simple recall fix. Right after that visit, the air conditioning went out when prior to our visit it was working fine. We took it in and they indicated the entire system would need to be replaced on a 3 yr old (at the time we went for service) Corolla. We then took it to another mechanic and it was just the power cord that had been unplugged and had to be plugged in. We never took it there for maintenance again after that. We received a recall notice, though, regarding a module that deploys the airbags and locks the seat belts in the event of a crash. On Tuesday, January 18, we called and made an appointment for today, January 20, 2022, at 7:30 am. When we got there, we were told by the Service Dept rep that they lost their Master Mechanic a week prior (before I even made my appointment) and so could not do the repair. That will be the last time they do this to us. Though it is out of our way, we will try Page Toyota in Southfield for the recall.
Exceptional service department
by 06/23/2017on
Service advisor Tony Jackson is a pleasure to work with. He does a good job explaining what will be done and always is available if I have more questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service
by 02/26/2017on
Been coming to you for over 30 years and and not always satisfied with service; however the last few visits you have restored my faith. As a women I may not know the mechanics of my car but I know my car and when it needs service. The person that listens and understands my needs and financial limits is what I'm always looking for, and advises me what must be done as soon as possible and what I can have done later is your best asset.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recent service visit
by 02/07/2017on
I was very pleased with my recent service visit. I called to setup a service visit and was seen the same day. Advisor Brent Hestand was friendly and informative concerning everything being performed and checked during this visit(10k mile service). Only warranty work was performed. I've already recommended this dealership and service center to other members of my family(he also leases a Toyota).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Prius V at 60,000 miles
by 12/29/2016on
My service advisor, Tony, was a careful listener as I ennumerated my concerns/needs. I was able to wait in an area away from daytime television and with a bonus of windows. While there was an unfortunate addition to my bill to take care of a matter that could not have been predicted, Tony handled that matter professsionall, carefully explaining the problem and my options. After my car was ready, I was personally escorted through the rain to my vehicle-- wow! very nicely done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 12/23/2016on
I have no complaints. They did well. I did wait almost 2 hours when they said it would only be one but I knew they were busy and expected to be there awhile.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Toyota Service
by 09/08/2016on
Always exceptional and my service advisor Tony Jackson is a trusted person to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Service dept
by 06/12/2016on
Service person took extra time to explain and look things up for me. Very friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sienna 15
by 05/12/2016on
Everything was done excellently well
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent
by 05/12/2016on
Service personnel were friendly and helpful, finished the work quickly and treated me with respect!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lafontaine Customer
by 05/07/2016on
Always a pleasure to deal with this dealer and the service representatives -- give them a 10
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This time I'm completely Satisfied!
by 04/26/2016on
I am so satisfied this time. Jon was very nice and very attentive to me (not to mention very pleasing to look at). He listened to what I had to say. He escorted me to the waiting room and came to let me know it shouldn't be long before my car is finished. And came over to me when the job was finished and escorted me to the car. However, prior to this time. My last agent was not pleasing. He was very disrespectful and I request not to ever have that agent again. Therefore, I am so pleased to have gotten Jon as an agent in the service department. I'm going to request him each time. Sincerely, Dr. Torri Evans
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Representative
by 04/05/2016on
Tony Jackson has been my Service Representative for years and is excellent
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Avalon
by 03/12/2016on
Exceptional. My service tech, Tony is always looking out for me as far as service needed to keep my car working efficiently. I am on a fixed income, if it's too expensive for me at that time he tells me what I work I should get that day. Also, if possible, he tries to keep balance due within my budget. He is a great guy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy customer
by 01/30/2016on
The used car staff was very professional and answered all my questions. They also addressed my concerns and went out of their way to please me. Tom the used car manager along with his sales team are great guys they exceeded my expectations. I am very happy with how they treated me and with the purchase of my used Toyota. I will not hesitate to return in the future and I will definitely be referring them to friends and family. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Coupons
by 01/28/2016on
My dealership accepted two coupons I received in an email. While my Camry was having a scheduled service they kindly honored my coupons. They gave me a ride home and picked me up when the service was finished. This made my service appointment convenient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Logan Was Awesome
by 01/24/2016on
Logan was my service rep. I had a question about a noise the car was making and he rode with me to help sort that out. Logan went above and beyond.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lease of 2015 Toyota Venza
by 01/02/2016on
My first experience at Lafontaine was nothing but a pleasure. From the minute I called to schedule an appointment, to meeting my salesperson, taking a simple test-drive and sitting to discuss lease vs. buy options it was smooth and seamless. They provided a more than fair trade-in value and I am very pleased with everything about the transaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 12/29/2015on
Ed Sanchez did a great job!!! He made the purchase our car a nice experience and hassle free!!! Thank you.
courteous and fast service
by 12/13/2015on
We were greeted promptly and very professionally. Very friendly family atmoshpere and very professional and friendly service person. My kids enjoyed the donuts the waiting room had waiting for us they said they can't wait to come back again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes