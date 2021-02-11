1 out of 5 stars service Rating

They’ve had my car for over 2 months under warranty and I’m left carless. Walking to work in the heat so hot you could throw up or the rain so hard I could get pneumonia…. I’ve asked several times for a loaner car and they keep denying me. My car is under warranty… only a 2015 with 70k miles and I’m left without a car for months . Any other dealership would have given a loaner until repairs are done with no extra fees. Kia won’t even give you info to be able to give you a loaner. Just leave you high & dry for months without a car. I’ve talked to the service Manager AND a service advisor without any help or direction to get help. Thank you for not taking care of your loyal customer of 6 years.. I’ll be trading my Kia IMMEDIATELY for a DIFFERENT brand. I reviewed them on Google & they comment telling me to “call the service manager” leads me to a trash disposal co… This place just takes advance of young woman . We have severe health issues we’ve put on hold. I had to call an ambulance the other day verse just driving up there. Are you going to pay that bill? I’ve had to walk through the SWAT team to get home because there was a gunman on the loose. What if I got shot or robbed or trafficked as a woman? It is now November & hailing out..I’m still walking to work. Or I would lose my job. I even almost had to go to the emergency room because of something that bit me on my way to work walking through sidewalks. I also missed my Bridal shower last month and every time I call for an update I don’t get pleasant responses or I get hung up on. This is all warranty work. Why do I still not have a loaner or some type of compensation for this hell you put me through? Everything I’m missing out out on and if something is seriously going on with my family’s health we have no way of knowing.. how many more doctors appointments do I have to cancel and now they can’t get me in for a few months? Read more