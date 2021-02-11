LaFontaine Kia
Customer Reviews of LaFontaine Kia
Stranded for months
They’ve had my car for over 2 months under warranty and I’m left carless. Walking to work in the heat so hot you could throw up or the rain so hard I could get pneumonia…. I’ve asked several times for a loaner car and they keep denying me. My car is under warranty… only a 2015 with 70k miles and I’m left without a car for months . Any other dealership would have given a loaner until repairs are done with no extra fees. Kia won’t even give you info to be able to give you a loaner. Just leave you high & dry for months without a car. I’ve talked to the service Manager AND a service advisor without any help or direction to get help. Thank you for not taking care of your loyal customer of 6 years.. I’ll be trading my Kia IMMEDIATELY for a DIFFERENT brand. I reviewed them on Google & they comment telling me to “call the service manager” leads me to a trash disposal co… This place just takes advance of young woman . We have severe health issues we’ve put on hold. I had to call an ambulance the other day verse just driving up there. Are you going to pay that bill? I’ve had to walk through the SWAT team to get home because there was a gunman on the loose. What if I got shot or robbed or trafficked as a woman? It is now November & hailing out..I’m still walking to work. Or I would lose my job. I even almost had to go to the emergency room because of something that bit me on my way to work walking through sidewalks. I also missed my Bridal shower last month and every time I call for an update I don’t get pleasant responses or I get hung up on. This is all warranty work. Why do I still not have a loaner or some type of compensation for this hell you put me through? Everything I’m missing out out on and if something is seriously going on with my family’s health we have no way of knowing.. how many more doctors appointments do I have to cancel and now they can’t get me in for a few months?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Nice People, Predatory Practices
Called in two (2) times the same day to confirm the price was MSRP. Got there for them to tell me that no one there ever said that & that the price is actually 10% higher ($4k) due to market forces. But those same market forces don't translate to my 2019 top trim model in “very good” (KBB) condition. Offered 2k less than the my car would be worth if it were in just “fair” condition. Unwilling to give me even the bottom range of the trade in value (24k) for a car that is selling for more than 30k. They’ll give you one price online/on the phone & then raise it 10% after they have you drive 3 hours to get it. Nice people, they weren't rude at all, but they dont respect your time, and they feel like there’s “no such thing” as “market value” for your trade. Strategy seems to be to get customers in the door telling them whatever they want to hear, raise the price then and there, make sure customers know that they ‘drove x hours to get here, you don't wanna leave with nothing to show for it’. Was nothing but respectful the whole time & the used car manager would not come out to say why my car was in ‘less than fair’ condition. Sales manager only comes out while your on the phone, then goes back to his office once your off. Sales guy doesn't have any legitimate answers for any of your questions.
Are you kidding???
I brought my car in for a recall inspection. Upon completion, my car was brought to me and I got in and drove home. I turned off the engine and removed the key only to discover that the key fob was stuck open and couldn’t be closed. The next day I returned to LaFontaine Kia in Dearborn to have the key fob fixed only to be told they couldn’t fix it and a new one would cost $270 plus another $135 to program it. $400 for a new key, that’s insane. All I wanted was my key to be in the same condition as when I brought it in. I don’t think I’ll be going back to LaFontaine Kia for any reason in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Extremely Dissatisfied Customers
I had an appointment on 8/10/21 at 10:15am to get my oil changed 8/10/21. My car also had a recall on it. The customer service was very poor unlike I've seen. The tech indicated on my form that the 27 point inspection, oil change and recall was done, when in fact that wasn't true. My drivers side headlight was out when I took the truck in. The 27 point inspection would have notice the headlight out. It solidified why I stopped going to LaFontaine and started giving my business elsewhere. I noticed on my way home that there was no sticker in the window indicating when my next oil change will be. I contacted Adiry and she stated I could come back to get the sticker. I advised her I would bring the truck the next day 8/11/21. I had a gut feeling that the service I needed was not performed. I returned back to LaFontaine Kia 8/11/21 and spoke with the Service Manager Fred. He check my oil via dipstick and it was very dark in color. They pulled my truck in a bay to lift it up. Fred, myself, the trainer and the Tech watched as the oil was being drained and it was true the Tech never changed the oil but put in a new oil filter. Fred the Service Mgr agreed that the oil wasn't changed. I'm very disappointed in the service I received from a well known call dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Smells like spoiled milk or vomit
I bought a used 2016 Kia Soul on May 5th and picked up the car on May 6th. I started the process with one sales associate, continued with her sales supervisor. The car had an odd scent to it, which we thought were the cleaning products that had been used to clean the car, and that the scent would dissipate in a few days. We were wrong, the smell of vomit, or spoiled milk came through loud and strong. One week later, May 13th, I sent an email to LaFontaine Kia Dearborn, and got no response. I called the dealer and got put through to the voicemail of whom I thought was the Sales supervisor, also did not get a call back. That same afternoon I called again and was transferred again this time to the Sales supervisor's cell phone, and this upset him, and I was treated rudely because of this. My issue with the foul scent of vomit or spoiled milk was not even acknowledged! I threatened I would talk to his manager and his response was "go right ahead". I was finally able to get through to the Sales Manager who assured me that he would handle the issue, and have a response to me by Friday. On Friday the Sales manager texted me to see what day of the following week would be good for them to pickup my car to get it cleaned out, I responded that Monday May 17th would work for me. It is Wednesday May 19th and I still have not heard back from anyone from the dealer. This is the worst customer service I have ever experienced with a dealer. My advice to people reading this review: Take your business somewhere else. At LaFontaine they don't care about you once the sale is completed and they have your money. Don't waste your time or money at this dealer!
My awesome experience!
I was looking for a vehicle but I had intentions on looking only for a list of used cars because I didn't think I was able to afford a new one. But after meeting with Wesley Gavin, he gave me a change of heart because of his friendly and warm disposition. And his ability to go over what's in the newer vehicles and the fact that they come standard on what I would have paid for a vehicle four years older that wouldn't been loaded. Also, he asks me how much could I afford to pay each month, I just didn't believe I was able to get into a new car because I was a woman with a fixed income and I didn't feel I was credit worthy. But when he was able to get my credit ran. I like to say that this was nothing short of a miracle and I didn't need a co-signer like I did before with prior visits to LaFontaine. My credit passed and he was able to get me placed in a new Kia Soul S X-Line. I love the fact that it lifts me higher than my last Kia, it's roomy, and has all the bells and whistles! Also, I like to give thanks to Tony Tellarico and Miles Christopher going the extra mile and adding their customer service excellence as well. To God be the glory!
Get your smiles with Miles!!
Get your smiles with Miles! My relationship with LaFontaine got off to a rocky start... The original vehicle (Kia Niro EX) I wanted to purchase was sold on the day I paid them a visit, even though it was being held for me. So, after the apologies, my original salesperson showed me another Niro EX, with ALL the bells and whistles, and I said "OK". Nope, that one was already sold too. More apologies. SO... they found me another Niro EX, that was still on the transport truck... hadn't even arrived yet... so they sold me a piece of paper. I didn't want to commit until I put my eyes on it, and they said "OK". Couple days later, I get a phone call... "it's here, and being put through the shop for the pre-delivery inspection". "Excellent!", I said... "I live over an hour away, I'll be there in two days after work". Since then, my original salesperson left the company, and Miles Brown stepped up to the plate. All the paperwork had to be re-done, and Miles took the lead... seamless, no-nonsense, straight talker. Everything hit right when it should. A vehicle purchase can cause anxiety for many people, I get that. But it's the salesperson who sets the tone. Choosing Miles Brown would be a wise choice for any anxious buyer... calm, cool, and relaxed. He knows his craft, his skill, and has the ability to rub two sticks together and create a deal. Between him, and Morgan (in finance), I left with a better deal than I was originally quoted (couple of bucks, but hey, every buck counts). I only had my Niro EX for one day, and I already recommended to a colleague, if they're looking for a new Kia, take the drive, and go see Miles at LaFontaine... Excellent work, Miles... you just took my business from a local Kia store... well worth the drive... Cheers!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service at LaFontaine
Christopher did a great job checking my car in upon arrival was very professional. Debbie is just awesome making me comfortable in the waiting room.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good job
My experience went very well. I appreciate the inspections so my car can be in its best shape
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service
The work was done in an excellent manner and as stated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
Kevin Williams was great! He listened to what I wanted in a vehicle and price. He was very friendly. Best car buying experience yet!! Was impressed with how fast and hassle free it was. I recommend Kevin Williams
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kia Service
The people and the service were a 10 on a scale of 1-10. It's the highest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
pleasant
It was pleasant . quote was on target. I will be back in future for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Visit Comments
Excellent service visit price quoted was final price and service associate was friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Zach is phenomenal.
I love how Zach made you feel at home and that he worked hard to get what you wanted in your budget. He was phenomenal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
oil change
good service but oil change and point inspection should include a tire rotation
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kia Lafontaine Rocks!
My sales person Luis was Awesome! He took interest in our daughter's comfort and well being. Luis made my husband and I feel comfortable with the process and was very encouraging. We left with a new car and with a new family member! Please be sure Luis is aware of our gratitude! We will definitely refer friends and family. Mr Dominique in finance was great too. He was clear and precise and worked diligently on getting us a deal we could afford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
oil change
I needed my oil changed and my left break lights fixed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall
I was in for a recall on my vehicle The service department was very efficient and timely in providing the needed repairs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
LaFontaine, Work while You Wait!
Same great smiling faces year aftr year. Excellent work, nice waiting area with snacks, beverages, TV, tables and outlets, and wifi. Always honest and thorough. Love the free multipoint inspections and fluid top offs and tire checks. Very clean. Happy, delightful place!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Father and Son sale
Our salesman Luis Cintron and the entire staff went above and beyond in their efforts to put both myself, and my son into new cars. I will definitely be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes