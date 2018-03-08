1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Car posted on internet was not inspected, was not in good condition, and salesman did not reveal that trunk could not be opened. We drove over 200 miles to see car, were told that it was inspected and passed all inspections. We arrived after service department was closed. The only way to open trunk was to pull a rope laying in the back seat. Salesman said it was a faulty latch and he didn't discover the issue until just before we arrived. The dealership said no one knew the rope was there and the trunk didn't open. So how did they take this car in on a trade-in? Did they not open the trunk during safety inspection? What about the emergency trunk release, isn't that part of a safety inspection? If they truly did not actually even open the trunk in the trade-in, safety inspection, and days on the lot, imagine what could have been in that trunk! Dealership took off $200 for new latch. When we brought it back to our local dealer the repairs were going to total over $500. When I contacted Jack Demmer, their solution was to have me drive 2 cars back to them (over 400 miles round trip) drop off the car and come home. Then in a few days we could drive another 400 miles to get the car, and pay them the $200 for the reduced price. No compensation for time or gas. What a deal! Then the used car manager began to bad-mouth dealers on the west side of the state and told me all the dealers on the west side of the state were out to scam customers and were putting unnecessary parts on cars to bring in more money. Our local Ford dealership called them and worked out an arrangement where they would do the work, we would pay the first $200 and Demmer would pay the rest. Demmer agreed to this and called me saying this is what they would do. I brought the car to the local dealer the next day and Demmer refused to talk to the local Ford dealer, or pay what they had agreed to. I ended up paying the bill, although the local dealership did give me the part at a reduced rate because of all the hassle. If you are considering buying from Jack Demmer Lincoln, understand that the car probably has not been through a standard safety check, the salesmen and managers will not work with you, and they will be unavailable to you if you have a problem. They will bash other dealerships, and show no respect whatsoever for customers or other dealerships. Buyer beware of this crowning display of greed that is posing as Jack Demmer Lincoln. Read more