Jack Demmer Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Jack Demmer Lincoln
New car lease
by 08/03/2018on
Always excellent help from Nanette Vizachero. Highly recommend her and Demmer Lincoln.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealer & car
by 06/30/2018on
Had a very nice experience buying my car. Went in Monday afternoon, and picked up my car first thing Tuesday morning! One paper hadn't been signed, and the dealer came to my house so I wasn't inconvenienced. Can't beat that for service! Love my new Lincoln!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding
by 06/15/2018on
Demmer Lincoln is the only dealership I will purchase my vehicles from due to the great sales person Nanette Vizachero.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Jack Demmer-Great Dealership
by 06/08/2018on
I have been dealing with this dealership for over twelve years, The people working there are always pleasant. The agent is aware of my concerns and always looks out for me. She even remembers my birthdate. I also like having the ability to select a refreshment while I am there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Lincoln mkc
by 05/21/2018on
Very easy experience. saleslady was helpful and knowable about the vehicle We wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service
by 05/10/2018on
Excellent Nanette Vizachero was very nice talking to me about the car she was Excellent
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Dissatisfied
by 10/06/2017on
Worst delivery! Car not clean, sales rep always in hurry when I went in. I was the one driving 2 hours to see her! Nanette reminds you if you are late to your appointment, or because of you she is missing a class. She should accommodate me not vice versa. Im the customer! Less than a week in, and I already regret purchase. Not to mention, being locked in lot! The technicians saw me! This cost me hotel stay, and car rental fees. Not worth it!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Gordon
by 09/26/2017on
I truly appreciate the superior customer service during this car buying experience. I would highly recommend Nanette to anyone who is thinking of purchasing a new car. She was wonderful from beginning to end even offering assistance after I left the dealership. She was awesome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Worst experience ever, not trustworthy, honest, or available
by 07/21/2012on
Car posted on internet was not inspected, was not in good condition, and salesman did not reveal that trunk could not be opened. We drove over 200 miles to see car, were told that it was inspected and passed all inspections. We arrived after service department was closed. The only way to open trunk was to pull a rope laying in the back seat. Salesman said it was a faulty latch and he didn't discover the issue until just before we arrived. The dealership said no one knew the rope was there and the trunk didn't open. So how did they take this car in on a trade-in? Did they not open the trunk during safety inspection? What about the emergency trunk release, isn't that part of a safety inspection? If they truly did not actually even open the trunk in the trade-in, safety inspection, and days on the lot, imagine what could have been in that trunk! Dealership took off $200 for new latch. When we brought it back to our local dealer the repairs were going to total over $500. When I contacted Jack Demmer, their solution was to have me drive 2 cars back to them (over 400 miles round trip) drop off the car and come home. Then in a few days we could drive another 400 miles to get the car, and pay them the $200 for the reduced price. No compensation for time or gas. What a deal! Then the used car manager began to bad-mouth dealers on the west side of the state and told me all the dealers on the west side of the state were out to scam customers and were putting unnecessary parts on cars to bring in more money. Our local Ford dealership called them and worked out an arrangement where they would do the work, we would pay the first $200 and Demmer would pay the rest. Demmer agreed to this and called me saying this is what they would do. I brought the car to the local dealer the next day and Demmer refused to talk to the local Ford dealer, or pay what they had agreed to. I ended up paying the bill, although the local dealership did give me the part at a reduced rate because of all the hassle. If you are considering buying from Jack Demmer Lincoln, understand that the car probably has not been through a standard safety check, the salesmen and managers will not work with you, and they will be unavailable to you if you have a problem. They will bash other dealerships, and show no respect whatsoever for customers or other dealerships. Buyer beware of this crowning display of greed that is posing as Jack Demmer Lincoln.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
We truly love the car business & take great pride in our community. We aim to treat our customers like a part of our family & believe that if we take care of our customers, that our customers will take care of us. We provide transparency with both your time as well as pricing. We know your time is valuable & we are committed to taking care or our customers according to their time frame & convenience. What sets us apart is the way our team members treat one another, our customers, & our community members. We're 15 minutes from EVERYWHERE & look forward to the opportunity to show you what the "Demmer Difference" is all about. Call us now at 3132748800
We offer complimentary Pick Up & Delivery for both Sales AND Services. Call us to learn more!
1 Comments