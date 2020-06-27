LaFontaine Toyota

2027 S Telegraph Rd, Dearborn, MI 48124
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of LaFontaine Toyota

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

best place ever

by Tony is the man on 06/27/2020

Found and fixed problem no-one else could,Tony Jackson is The Man! Very Grateful. will always come back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Exceptional service department

by emllyon on 06/23/2017

Service advisor Tony Jackson is a pleasure to work with. He does a good job explaining what will be done and always is available if I have more questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good service

by Sbogusz on 02/26/2017

Been coming to you for over 30 years and and not always satisfied with service; however the last few visits you have restored my faith. As a women I may not know the mechanics of my car but I know my car and when it needs service. The person that listens and understands my needs and financial limits is what I'm always looking for, and advises me what must be done as soon as possible and what I can have done later is your best asset.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recent service visit

by detroitman5504 on 02/07/2017

I was very pleased with my recent service visit. I called to setup a service visit and was seen the same day. Advisor Brent Hestand was friendly and informative concerning everything being performed and checked during this visit(10k mile service). Only warranty work was performed. I've already recommended this dealership and service center to other members of my family(he also leases a Toyota).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Prius V at 60,000 miles

by SLPnomad on 12/29/2016

My service advisor, Tony, was a careful listener as I ennumerated my concerns/needs. I was able to wait in an area away from daytime television and with a bonus of windows. While there was an unfortunate addition to my bill to take care of a matter that could not have been predicted, Tony handled that matter professsionall, carefully explaining the problem and my options. After my car was ready, I was personally escorted through the rain to my vehicle-- wow! very nicely done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by jrex1991 on 12/23/2016

I have no complaints. They did well. I did wait almost 2 hours when they said it would only be one but I knew they were busy and expected to be there awhile.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Toyota Service

by emllyon on 09/08/2016

Always exceptional and my service advisor Tony Jackson is a trusted person to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Service dept

by Carolcustomer on 06/12/2016

Service person took extra time to explain and look things up for me. Very friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Sienna 15

by gls0437i on 05/12/2016

Everything was done excellently well

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

excellent

by srzrn0509 on 05/12/2016

Service personnel were friendly and helpful, finished the work quickly and treated me with respect!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Lafontaine Customer

by mikej1748 on 05/07/2016

Always a pleasure to deal with this dealer and the service representatives -- give them a 10

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

This time I'm completely Satisfied!

by DrTorri on 04/26/2016

I am so satisfied this time. Jon was very nice and very attentive to me (not to mention very pleasing to look at). He listened to what I had to say. He escorted me to the waiting room and came to let me know it shouldn't be long before my car is finished. And came over to me when the job was finished and escorted me to the car. However, prior to this time. My last agent was not pleasing. He was very disrespectful and I request not to ever have that agent again. Therefore, I am so pleased to have gotten Jon as an agent in the service department. I'm going to request him each time. Sincerely, Dr. Torri Evans

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Representative

by DebPrice on 04/05/2016

Tony Jackson has been my Service Representative for years and is excellent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

My Avalon

by Nadymack on 03/12/2016

Exceptional. My service tech, Tony is always looking out for me as far as service needed to keep my car working efficiently. I am on a fixed income, if it's too expensive for me at that time he tells me what I work I should get that day. Also, if possible, he tries to keep balance due within my budget. He is a great guy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Happy customer

by Mostaccioli on 01/30/2016

The used car staff was very professional and answered all my questions. They also addressed my concerns and went out of their way to please me. Tom the used car manager along with his sales team are great guys they exceeded my expectations. I am very happy with how they treated me and with the purchase of my used Toyota. I will not hesitate to return in the future and I will definitely be referring them to friends and family. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Coupons

by AdultEducator on 01/28/2016

My dealership accepted two coupons I received in an email. While my Camry was having a scheduled service they kindly honored my coupons. They gave me a ride home and picked me up when the service was finished. This made my service appointment convenient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Logan Was Awesome

by KaaGood on 01/24/2016

Logan was my service rep. I had a question about a noise the car was making and he rode with me to help sort that out. Logan went above and beyond.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Lease of 2015 Toyota Venza

by Lawson1320 on 01/02/2016

My first experience at Lafontaine was nothing but a pleasure. From the minute I called to schedule an appointment, to meeting my salesperson, taking a simple test-drive and sitting to discuss lease vs. buy options it was smooth and seamless. They provided a more than fair trade-in value and I am very pleased with everything about the transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Experience

by JLav123 on 12/29/2015

Ed Sanchez did a great job!!! He made the purchase our car a nice experience and hassle free!!! Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

courteous and fast service

by mahera99 on 12/13/2015

We were greeted promptly and very professionally. Very friendly family atmoshpere and very professional and friendly service person. My kids enjoyed the donuts the waiting room had waiting for us they said they can't wait to come back again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service done timely and professionally

by Tops6x7 on 12/05/2015

When I made this appointment I was told to allow 2 and 1/2 hours. I was pleasantly surprised that it took much less time than that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
