I am so satisfied this time. Jon was very nice and very attentive to me (not to mention very pleasing to look at). He listened to what I had to say. He escorted me to the waiting room and came to let me know it shouldn't be long before my car is finished. And came over to me when the job was finished and escorted me to the car. However, prior to this time. My last agent was not pleasing. He was very disrespectful and I request not to ever have that agent again. Therefore, I am so pleased to have gotten Jon as an agent in the service department. I'm going to request him each time. Sincerely, Dr. Torri Evans Read more