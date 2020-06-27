Been coming to you for over 30 years and
and not always satisfied with service; however the last few visits you have restored my faith.
As a women I may not know the mechanics of my car but I know my car and when it needs service. The person that listens and understands my needs and financial limits is what I'm always looking for, and advises me what must be done as soon as possible and what I can have done later is your best asset.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I was very pleased with my recent service visit. I called to setup a service visit and was seen the same day. Advisor Brent Hestand was friendly and informative concerning everything being performed and checked during this visit(10k mile service). Only warranty work was performed. I've already recommended this dealership and service center to other members of my family(he also leases a Toyota).
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My service advisor, Tony, was a careful listener as I ennumerated my concerns/needs. I was able to wait in an area away from daytime television and with a bonus of windows. While there was an unfortunate addition to my bill to take care of a matter that could not have been predicted, Tony handled that matter professsionall, carefully explaining the problem and my options. After my car was ready, I was personally escorted through the rain to my vehicle-- wow! very nicely done.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I am so satisfied this time. Jon was very nice and very attentive to me (not to mention very pleasing to look at). He listened to what I had to say. He escorted me to the waiting room and came to let me know it shouldn't be long before my car is finished. And came over to me when the job was finished and escorted me to the car. However, prior to this time. My last agent was not pleasing. He was very disrespectful and I request not to ever have that agent again. Therefore, I am so pleased to have gotten Jon as an agent in the service department. I'm going to request him each time.
Sincerely,
Dr. Torri Evans
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Exceptional. My service tech, Tony is always looking out for me as far as service needed to keep my car working efficiently. I am on a fixed income, if it's too expensive for me at that time he tells me what I work I should get that day. Also, if possible, he tries to keep balance due within my budget. He is a great guy!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The used car staff was very professional and answered all my questions. They also addressed my concerns and went out of their way to please me. Tom the used car manager along with his sales team are great guys they exceeded my expectations. I am very happy with how they treated me and with the purchase of my used Toyota. I will not hesitate to return in the future and I will definitely be referring them to friends and family. Thank you.
My dealership accepted two coupons I received in an email. While my Camry was having a scheduled service they kindly honored my coupons. They gave me a ride home and picked me up when the service was finished. This made my service appointment convenient.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My first experience at Lafontaine was nothing but a pleasure. From the minute I called to schedule an appointment, to meeting my salesperson, taking a simple test-drive and sitting to discuss lease vs. buy options it was smooth and seamless. They provided a more than fair trade-in value and I am very pleased with everything about the transaction.
We were greeted promptly and very professionally. Very friendly family atmoshpere and very professional and friendly service person. My kids enjoyed the donuts the waiting room had waiting for us they said they can't wait to come back again.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes