Get your smiles with Miles!!
by 04/05/2019on
Get your smiles with Miles! My relationship with LaFontaine got off to a rocky start... The original vehicle (Kia Niro EX) I wanted to purchase was sold on the day I paid them a visit, even though it was being held for me. So, after the apologies, my original salesperson showed me another Niro EX, with ALL the bells and whistles, and I said "OK". Nope, that one was already sold too. More apologies. SO... they found me another Niro EX, that was still on the transport truck... hadn't even arrived yet... so they sold me a piece of paper. I didn't want to commit until I put my eyes on it, and they said "OK". Couple days later, I get a phone call... "it's here, and being put through the shop for the pre-delivery inspection". "Excellent!", I said... "I live over an hour away, I'll be there in two days after work". Since then, my original salesperson left the company, and Miles Brown stepped up to the plate. All the paperwork had to be re-done, and Miles took the lead... seamless, no-nonsense, straight talker. Everything hit right when it should. A vehicle purchase can cause anxiety for many people, I get that. But it's the salesperson who sets the tone. Choosing Miles Brown would be a wise choice for any anxious buyer... calm, cool, and relaxed. He knows his craft, his skill, and has the ability to rub two sticks together and create a deal. Between him, and Morgan (in finance), I left with a better deal than I was originally quoted (couple of bucks, but hey, every buck counts). I only had my Niro EX for one day, and I already recommended to a colleague, if they're looking for a new Kia, take the drive, and go see Miles at LaFontaine... Excellent work, Miles... you just took my business from a local Kia store... well worth the drive... Cheers!
Get your smiles with Miles!!
by 04/05/2019on
Get your smiles with Miles! My relationship with LaFontaine got off to a rocky start... The original vehicle (Kia Niro EX) I wanted to purchase was sold on the day I paid them a visit, even though it was being held for me. So, after the apologies, my original salesperson showed me another Niro EX, with ALL the bells and whistles, and I said "OK". Nope, that one was already sold too. More apologies. SO... they found me another Niro EX, that was still on the transport truck... hadn't even arrived yet... so they sold me a piece of paper. I didn't want to commit until I put my eyes on it, and they said "OK". Couple days later, I get a phone call... "it's here, and being put through the shop for the pre-delivery inspection". "Excellent!", I said... "I live over an hour away, I'll be there in two days after work". Since then, my original salesperson left the company, and Miles Brown stepped up to the plate. All the paperwork had to be re-done, and Miles took the lead... seamless, no-nonsense, straight talker. Everything hit right when it should. A vehicle purchase can cause anxiety for many people, I get that. But it's the salesperson who sets the tone. Choosing Miles Brown would be a wise choice for any anxious buyer... calm, cool, and relaxed. He knows his craft, his skill, and has the ability to rub two sticks together and create a deal. Between him, and Morgan (in finance), I left with a better deal than I was originally quoted (couple of bucks, but hey, every buck counts). I only had my Niro EX for one day, and I already recommended to a colleague, if they're looking for a new Kia, take the drive, and go see Miles at LaFontaine... Excellent work, Miles... you just took my business from a local Kia store... well worth the drive... Cheers!
Great service at LaFontaine
by 10/10/2017on
Christopher did a great job checking my car in upon arrival was very professional. Debbie is just awesome making me comfortable in the waiting room.
Good job
by 04/06/2017on
My experience went very well. I appreciate the inspections so my car can be in its best shape
Good Service
by 03/01/2017on
The work was done in an excellent manner and as stated.
Great service
by 01/17/2017on
Kevin Williams was great! He listened to what I wanted in a vehicle and price. He was very friendly. Best car buying experience yet!! Was impressed with how fast and hassle free it was. I recommend Kevin Williams
Kia Service
by 07/03/2016on
The people and the service were a 10 on a scale of 1-10. It's the highest.
pleasant
by 05/01/2016on
It was pleasant . quote was on target. I will be back in future for service.
Service Visit Comments
by 04/11/2016on
Excellent service visit price quoted was final price and service associate was friendly and helpful.
Zach is phenomenal.
by 04/02/2016on
I love how Zach made you feel at home and that he worked hard to get what you wanted in your budget. He was phenomenal.
oil change
by 03/28/2016on
good service but oil change and point inspection should include a tire rotation
Kia Lafontaine Rocks!
by 03/24/2016on
My sales person Luis was Awesome! He took interest in our daughter's comfort and well being. Luis made my husband and I feel comfortable with the process and was very encouraging. We left with a new car and with a new family member! Please be sure Luis is aware of our gratitude! We will definitely refer friends and family. Mr Dominique in finance was great too. He was clear and precise and worked diligently on getting us a deal we could afford.
oil change
by 03/19/2016on
I needed my oil changed and my left break lights fixed
Recall
by 03/15/2016on
I was in for a recall on my vehicle The service department was very efficient and timely in providing the needed repairs.
LaFontaine, Work while You Wait!
by 03/11/2016on
Same great smiling faces year aftr year. Excellent work, nice waiting area with snacks, beverages, TV, tables and outlets, and wifi. Always honest and thorough. Love the free multipoint inspections and fluid top offs and tire checks. Very clean. Happy, delightful place!
Father and Son sale
by 01/30/2016on
Our salesman Luis Cintron and the entire staff went above and beyond in their efforts to put both myself, and my son into new cars. I will definitely be back!
Awesome Experience
by 01/24/2016on
Jonas, I believe his name was....took great care of me. He was very knowledgeable and friendly.
Oil Change and Recall Service
by 01/22/2016on
Real quick service, but the wrong mileage was entered on the Service Invoice. I called to report it and was given an apology and it was changed.
Great expectations
by 12/13/2015on
Everyone at my visit today were very pleasant and helpful. The service went very quickly.
Service Department at LaFontaine
by 11/10/2015on
I heard a knocking noise from my 2013 Kia Optima, contacted Jim, a Manager over Services told him how it was doing he gave me an appointment for the very same day. I took it in and a Service Consultant name Steve Bergstorm wrote up my service compliant said he would have it checked out and I couldn't be pleased and happier as I am now. Thank you for taking care of my favorite vehicle!
Great job
by 10/30/2015on
My car was making a grinding noise and Tony had me bring in my car when they opened. I had my car back in less than two hours and was able tonality work almost on time. Very happy camper when I left the dealership.