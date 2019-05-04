sales Rating

Get your smiles with Miles! My relationship with LaFontaine got off to a rocky start... The original vehicle (Kia Niro EX) I wanted to purchase was sold on the day I paid them a visit, even though it was being held for me. So, after the apologies, my original salesperson showed me another Niro EX, with ALL the bells and whistles, and I said "OK". Nope, that one was already sold too. More apologies. SO... they found me another Niro EX, that was still on the transport truck... hadn't even arrived yet... so they sold me a piece of paper. I didn't want to commit until I put my eyes on it, and they said "OK". Couple days later, I get a phone call... "it's here, and being put through the shop for the pre-delivery inspection". "Excellent!", I said... "I live over an hour away, I'll be there in two days after work". Since then, my original salesperson left the company, and Miles Brown stepped up to the plate. All the paperwork had to be re-done, and Miles took the lead... seamless, no-nonsense, straight talker. Everything hit right when it should. A vehicle purchase can cause anxiety for many people, I get that. But it's the salesperson who sets the tone. Choosing Miles Brown would be a wise choice for any anxious buyer... calm, cool, and relaxed. He knows his craft, his skill, and has the ability to rub two sticks together and create a deal. Between him, and Morgan (in finance), I left with a better deal than I was originally quoted (couple of bucks, but hey, every buck counts). I only had my Niro EX for one day, and I already recommended to a colleague, if they're looking for a new Kia, take the drive, and go see Miles at LaFontaine... Excellent work, Miles... you just took my business from a local Kia store... well worth the drive... Cheers! Read more