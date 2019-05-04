LaFontaine Kia

2027 S Telegraph Rd, Dearborn, MI 48124
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of LaFontaine Kia

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Get your smiles with Miles!!

by Scott on 04/05/2019

Get your smiles with Miles! My relationship with LaFontaine got off to a rocky start... The original vehicle (Kia Niro EX) I wanted to purchase was sold on the day I paid them a visit, even though it was being held for me. So, after the apologies, my original salesperson showed me another Niro EX, with ALL the bells and whistles, and I said "OK". Nope, that one was already sold too. More apologies. SO... they found me another Niro EX, that was still on the transport truck... hadn't even arrived yet... so they sold me a piece of paper. I didn't want to commit until I put my eyes on it, and they said "OK". Couple days later, I get a phone call... "it's here, and being put through the shop for the pre-delivery inspection". "Excellent!", I said... "I live over an hour away, I'll be there in two days after work". Since then, my original salesperson left the company, and Miles Brown stepped up to the plate. All the paperwork had to be re-done, and Miles took the lead... seamless, no-nonsense, straight talker. Everything hit right when it should. A vehicle purchase can cause anxiety for many people, I get that. But it's the salesperson who sets the tone. Choosing Miles Brown would be a wise choice for any anxious buyer... calm, cool, and relaxed. He knows his craft, his skill, and has the ability to rub two sticks together and create a deal. Between him, and Morgan (in finance), I left with a better deal than I was originally quoted (couple of bucks, but hey, every buck counts). I only had my Niro EX for one day, and I already recommended to a colleague, if they're looking for a new Kia, take the drive, and go see Miles at LaFontaine... Excellent work, Miles... you just took my business from a local Kia store... well worth the drive... Cheers!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service at LaFontaine

by MinniMouse56 on 10/10/2017

Christopher did a great job checking my car in upon arrival was very professional. Debbie is just awesome making me comfortable in the waiting room.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good job

by Wendyac66 on 04/06/2017

My experience went very well. I appreciate the inspections so my car can be in its best shape

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good Service

by JRPPrince on 03/01/2017

The work was done in an excellent manner and as stated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great service

by ablazier on 01/17/2017

Kevin Williams was great! He listened to what I wanted in a vehicle and price. He was very friendly. Best car buying experience yet!! Was impressed with how fast and hassle free it was. I recommend Kevin Williams

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Kia Service

by Toot7891 on 07/03/2016

The people and the service were a 10 on a scale of 1-10. It's the highest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

pleasant

by scis9907 on 05/01/2016

It was pleasant . quote was on target. I will be back in future for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Visit Comments

by Knox1947 on 04/11/2016

Excellent service visit price quoted was final price and service associate was friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Zach is phenomenal.

by Ashchaskin on 04/02/2016

I love how Zach made you feel at home and that he worked hard to get what you wanted in your budget. He was phenomenal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

oil change

by coupons2222 on 03/28/2016

good service but oil change and point inspection should include a tire rotation

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Kia Lafontaine Rocks!

by Tracy_Smith872 on 03/24/2016

My sales person Luis was Awesome! He took interest in our daughter's comfort and well being. Luis made my husband and I feel comfortable with the process and was very encouraging. We left with a new car and with a new family member! Please be sure Luis is aware of our gratitude! We will definitely refer friends and family. Mr Dominique in finance was great too. He was clear and precise and worked diligently on getting us a deal we could afford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

oil change

by KarlKolberg on 03/19/2016

I needed my oil changed and my left break lights fixed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall

by Godsdaughter on 03/15/2016

I was in for a recall on my vehicle The service department was very efficient and timely in providing the needed repairs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

LaFontaine, Work while You Wait!

by KiaDearborn on 03/11/2016

Same great smiling faces year aftr year. Excellent work, nice waiting area with snacks, beverages, TV, tables and outlets, and wifi. Always honest and thorough. Love the free multipoint inspections and fluid top offs and tire checks. Very clean. Happy, delightful place!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Father and Son sale

by Porkie57 on 01/30/2016

Our salesman Luis Cintron and the entire staff went above and beyond in their efforts to put both myself, and my son into new cars. I will definitely be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome Experience

by Shellirobin on 01/24/2016

Jonas, I believe his name was....took great care of me. He was very knowledgeable and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change and Recall Service

by Dar1Babe2 on 01/22/2016

Real quick service, but the wrong mileage was entered on the Service Invoice. I called to report it and was given an apology and it was changed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great expectations

by ginat74 on 12/13/2015

Everyone at my visit today were very pleasant and helpful. The service went very quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Department at LaFontaine

by MinniMouse56 on 11/10/2015

I heard a knocking noise from my 2013 Kia Optima, contacted Jim, a Manager over Services told him how it was doing he gave me an appointment for the very same day. I took it in and a Service Consultant name Steve Bergstorm wrote up my service compliant said he would have it checked out and I couldn't be pleased and happier as I am now. Thank you for taking care of my favorite vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great job

by mstaggart on 10/30/2015

My car was making a grinding noise and Tony had me bring in my car when they opened. I had my car back in less than two hours and was able tonality work almost on time. Very happy camper when I left the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
