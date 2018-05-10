service Rating

Not happy with all of a sudden I have several issues with my car never had any issues before my warranty expired now every time I do a oil change there is something that needs to be fixed or looked at all of a sudden and just to look at may a problem you have to pay over a 100 dollars for that then if there is something broke or needs repair then you really get screwed because is than 300 dollars it seems like very frustrating we have been loyal ford cisomers for over 30 years but feel like we are always being screwed over by the service dept on all maitence donE on our cars !!!!