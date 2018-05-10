I received immediate service by a friendly and professional service agent when I pulled in. The wait was less than originally anticipated and I was given a thorough follow up report on my vehicle. What better service could one ask for?
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My GPS stopped working and telephone wouldn't pair with truck. I was appreciative of the shuttle service. Only disappoint was it took a month to receive new parts. Again shuttle service used while repair was completed. I'm a satisfied customer thank you
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Not happy with all of a sudden I have several issues with my car never had any issues before my warranty expired now every time I do a oil change there is something that needs to be fixed or looked at all of a sudden and just to look at may a problem you have to pay over a 100 dollars for that then if there is something broke or needs repair then you really get screwed because is than 300 dollars it seems like very frustrating we have been loyal ford cisomers for over 30 years but feel like we are always being screwed over by the service dept on all maitence donE on our cars !!!!
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Took my vehicle in just for an oil change. The Service Writer made me aware of two issues with the vehicle and provided details on what options were available. No pressure was applied to purchase additional services, just a solid overview of what needed to be done. I'm very appreciative of the helpful staff and the explanation of the repairs needed.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I brought in my Ford Fiesta for regular check up, change of windshield wiper and for recall reason. The recall reason was taken care of. The regular check up went smoothly. The windshield change went like this: the service person did not change immediately even though I told him that the wipers were 2 year old, he wanted to check to make sure that they really need to be changed. After checking back and forth he determined that they need to be changed. That's honesty!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I brought my son's van in for service. The engine light was on. They quickly diagnosed the problem and solved it, but also found that his brakes were nearing the end of their life. They installed pads which included a lifetime warrantee, plus I received a free oil change and still have another free oil change on my account. Good Job Darryl and the Fairlane Ford service crew.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The salesman was extremely
helpful in helping me decide on the best Ford vehicle for me. By providing information regarding the features of the Fiesta to keeping me in my price range was helpful and a good choice for my needs. Great job in calling to see how everything was going with the car and reminding me to schedule to have my remote starter installed. Awesome experience,
will definitely refer family and friends
to Fairland Ford.