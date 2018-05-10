Fairlane Ford

Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Fairlane Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

excellent

by all good on 10/05/2018

excellent customer service!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service As Usual

by Lucille58 on 06/07/2018

I received immediate service by a friendly and professional service agent when I pulled in. The wait was less than originally anticipated and I was given a thorough follow up report on my vehicle. What better service could one ask for?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

GPS malfunction and phone wouldn't pair

by Lucille58 on 04/28/2018

My GPS stopped working and telephone wouldn't pair with truck. I was appreciative of the shuttle service. Only disappoint was it took a month to receive new parts. Again shuttle service used while repair was completed. I'm a satisfied customer thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

purchase of a second fob

by Lucille58 on 04/26/2018

The service advisor, Rob was very forthright with my vehicle's problem. Fully advised me on what was needed to correct the problem and left the decision up to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Fastmustangt on 04/04/2018

Service adviser was awesome he was very helpful the techs who worked on the truck did a great job and the repairs where done in a very timely matter

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Edge 16 15K service

by Tunisio on 02/08/2018

The staff were friendly and the service was done in timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by ffordxx on 04/19/2017

Courteous and conscience staff. Very pleasant people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

F-150 repair

by anehme22 on 02/24/2017

Steve was amazing to work with and always kept me updated on the process of the repair being done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Regular Maintenance - Great Service

by truddell on 12/22/2016

had a free oil change, everyone is so pleasant, the courtesy shuttle is appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great & Timely Service

by Mhakeem on 11/30/2016

Great service! Stopped by for an oil change / inspection at 5:30 PM. They were busy with lots of cars, but they managed to finish on time Strongly recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Feeling taken advantage of

by Jmex1059 on 08/08/2016

Not happy with all of a sudden I have several issues with my car never had any issues before my warranty expired now every time I do a oil change there is something that needs to be fixed or looked at all of a sudden and just to look at may a problem you have to pay over a 100 dollars for that then if there is something broke or needs repair then you really get screwed because is than 300 dollars it seems like very frustrating we have been loyal ford cisomers for over 30 years but feel like we are always being screwed over by the service dept on all maitence donE on our cars !!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Great service, couldn't be easier!

by byrdseye on 07/02/2015

Our salesman Ray B was VERY helpful! He picked up and dropped off our car for an oil change - now THAT'S what I call service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

iol change

by Franco1119 on 07/02/2015

oil change. in and out in record time. 45 minutes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by BrianL6435 on 06/30/2015

Took my vehicle in just for an oil change. The Service Writer made me aware of two issues with the vehicle and provided details on what options were available. No pressure was applied to purchase additional services, just a solid overview of what needed to be done. I'm very appreciative of the helpful staff and the explanation of the repairs needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2015 Fusion

by TLC6232 on 06/30/2015

reliable, quick, polite, professional service. Staff was very helpful. Thanks Terry Cunningham

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Fusion Pruchase

by fusion1234567 on 06/29/2015

Stan Pudelek and John Markovski are the best. Experience was excellent--would refer as many people to these gentleman all day long!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

check up and recall

by oanhphu57 on 06/27/2015

I brought in my Ford Fiesta for regular check up, change of windshield wiper and for recall reason. The recall reason was taken care of. The regular check up went smoothly. The windshield change went like this: the service person did not change immediately even though I told him that the wipers were 2 year old, he wanted to check to make sure that they really need to be changed. After checking back and forth he determined that they need to be changed. That's honesty!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Engine Light off, Free Oil Change and Lifetime Brake Pads ON!

by sbrownjwt on 06/24/2015

I brought my son's van in for service. The engine light was on. They quickly diagnosed the problem and solved it, but also found that his brakes were nearing the end of their life. They installed pads which included a lifetime warrantee, plus I received a free oil change and still have another free oil change on my account. Good Job Darryl and the Fairlane Ford service crew.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

great oil change

by tmwelder on 06/18/2015

i was at your dealership to assist my son with a new lease and you took care of my oil change while we did the paper work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome Experience

by Fordgirl9697 on 06/14/2015

The salesman was extremely helpful in helping me decide on the best Ford vehicle for me. By providing information regarding the features of the Fiesta to keeping me in my price range was helpful and a good choice for my needs. Great job in calling to see how everything was going with the car and reminding me to schedule to have my remote starter installed. Awesome experience, will definitely refer family and friends to Fairland Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by aaronkfoley on 06/14/2015

No complaints, good service as usual. Keep up the good work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
