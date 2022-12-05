1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Took my G-6 in for a anti freeze leak. Showed 2 people where it leaked. Cost me $100 to have them tell me I was right. Another $70 to have a 3/4 inch t put in my heater hose. Then they tried to tell me I needed another $950 in parts I know are not bad. BBB NEXT STOP. Can't believe my morning at Royal Coldwater Read more