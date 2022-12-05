Royal Chevrolet Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Royal Chevrolet Buick GMC
service Rating
customer
by 05/12/2022on
Oil Change and Tire Info, Service dept. was very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
TOTALLY STUNNED BY INCOMPETENCE
by 03/09/2021on
Took my G-6 in for a anti freeze leak. Showed 2 people where it leaked. Cost me $100 to have them tell me I was right. Another $70 to have a 3/4 inch t put in my heater hose. Then they tried to tell me I needed another $950 in parts I know are not bad. BBB NEXT STOP. Can't believe my morning at Royal Coldwater
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
