Solid
by 01/23/2022on
Great service, flexible and efficient! Ian and the other team members were so helpful and welcoming! Made our buying process so seamless! Thank you!
Great sales person
by 11/20/2021on
Lisa Zirelli was the best sales person I’ve ever worked with. Got everything done very quickly. Calle Here on one day and picked up the car two days later. Service has always been great at Dorian Ford even during this Covid pandemic.
Great experience!
by 10/28/2021on
Dorian Ford was excellent to work with. The salesman was very helpful every step of the way. From ordering, communication and final pick up was a great experience. I would strongly recommend Dorian Ford to anyone looking for great customer service and buying experience. I am overwhelmingly satisfied. Thank you all very much. I felt like one of the family.
Needed new car after accident
by 04/27/2018on
Walked in and Brycen helped me right away. The guys didn't push too hard on the warranties or extras. Brycen even picked me up from the car rental place.
Excellent customer experience at Dorian Ford with Christopher Burger
by 12/08/2017on
Christopher Burger is an excellent salesperson. I leased a 2014 Ford CMAX Energy plugin hybrid from him back in October of 2014. Christopher Burger listened to me, helped me figure out which car would best meet my needs and promptly and efficiently got my new car to me. When it was time to turn in my current lease, he did an excellent job communicating with me via email to save me from needless trips to the dealership during the process of looking for a new vehicle to lease. I was dismayed to find out that Ford was no longer priducing the CMAX Energi in 2018, and Christopher worked hard to find me a 2017 CMAX Hybrid, which was becoming scarce as it was the end of the model year. Christopher Burger at Dorian Ford didn't try to upsell me on a more expensive vehicle like some other salespeople would have. Chrisopher listened to what I wanted and matched me with the car that I wanted. I really enjoyed my customer experience with Christopher Burger at Dorian Ford and I wouldn't want to work with anyone else next time I am ready to lease or purchase a new Ford vehicle.
Attentive Service
by 11/22/2016on
I brought my vehicle in for an oil change, tire rotation, and a shifting problem. My vehicle was shuttering from stop to first/second gear. I took a road test with service manager Don Tallent and was informed I need a new clutch. Luckily, they had the part in stock and offered to make an appointment for the following week to get this work done. I am happy with the service provided and will be coming back to Dorian Ford for service in the future. I would recommend them to everyone.
Great Sales Experience
by 11/15/2016on
I was referred to Matt at Dorian Ford by a co-worker and was provided excellent service. Selection of trucks was fantastic.
Oil Change
by 09/21/2016on
I brought my husbands car in for an oil change about 1 month ago and everything went smooothly. The advisors are helpful, and the oil change was done right. I am excited for is the quick lane that dorian ford is building across the street to be done. While I was waiting, an employee was hanging up signs for it and told me that oil changes will be preformed much quicker once this is built.
Long Time Shoppers
by 09/21/2016on
I love my new Ford Escape! It's perfect for my family! Thank you Brandon for making the shopping process easy. I am a long time customer of Dorian Ford's and will keep coming back time and time again.
Horrible customer Service
by 09/16/2016on
One of the worst customer service experiences in my life. In June 2016, I turned in a leased fusion and bought a 2014 Ford Taurus Limited with 33K Miles from Dorian Ford. Issues with the car that Dorian refuses to cover: -Tires have flat spots from sitting on their lot ($1000 out of my pocket) -Car was not properly detailed, furthermore, the clear coat had such pitting from water stains I had to pay a professional to basically recondition the paint. Had soap all over the finish that was not washed off and caused damage to the vehicles paint. The interior was dirty ($400 out of my pocket) -After 3000 miles, the brakes need to be replaced. On my dime. This tells me they didn't inspect the car before selling it. ($700 out of my pocket) -After two months of ownership, I received a call from Ford Credit informing me that Dorian Ford did not properly account for my lease turn in cost - and I was responsible for the balance left over. I am still fighting this with Ford credit - as, I turned in my ford lease to a ford dealership - they should be able to figure out how to properly pay off a lease. Overall, the WORST part of the whole experience is the customer service that was portrayed to me: - The used sales manager was the biggest you-know-what I've ever met. when I came back two days after purchasing the car to discuss the tires - not only did he refuse to even ride with me to see how bad the tires were - He essentially told me "this isn't my problem, you bought the car as is (STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY AND BOUGHT FROM A FORD DEALERSHIP) - I'm not buying you new tires" -My salesman also refused to ride with me to hear these tires that sounded like I was driving a tractor down the freeway -The service department also refused to take a ride with me to listen to these tires (however, they did confirm that the tires did indeed have flat spots from sitting on their sales lot for so long) After having these issues, I looked around and noticed Carolyn Dorian responds to all the bad reviews on here - I reached out to her looking for resolution and have spoken to her numerous times since. While she was much more professional and customer service oriented - she did absolutely nothing to help me. Offers she gave to me: -She'll sell me tires at her cost (I checked her prices against retail prices - they were the same) -She'll mount and balance the tires for me for free (whooooo, a whole $60 fee she'll wave) -She also offered to allow me to purchase a ford extended warranty at her cost. .... As you can see, none of these really helped the issues. Mrs. Dorian continues to just say something along the lines of "well, you got such a good deal on the car - that's why" - never once in the process of buying the car from my salesman - was a single flaw on this car pointed out - however, he did try to change the price of my vehicle three times after we shook on a deal. Overall, what I've learned from this experience is the following: You are NOT a lifelong customer of Dorian Ford, you are a one time sale. Which is quite sad as businesses cannot survive with this philosphy - and as you can see from the other reviews on here - Dorian Ford's business is burning bridges, not selling cars. Mrs. Dorian, don't bother to respond to this review. Your business is a joke - I left my business dealings with Dorian Ford feeling slimy and dirty from your employees and the general customer service atmosphere you embrace at your dealership. The other reviews on here prove youre full of crap.
Sales person rude/refused to deal
by 09/29/2015on
I went here on a Sat. to look at cars and talk to Al Clemens and he was really nice and helpful got some VIN #'s to check with ins. came back on Monday interested in a car test drove it and ask if they would come down on price he said no several times I asked him if he could ask his boss he said no and I noticed the more I tried to deal with him the ruder he got. Finally got him to ask and he went into office and I could hear his boss and him talking which was rude to. He came back out and said no , no counter offer. just no. I said well will he take another price he said no we don't deal on prices, it is what it says and said here look at my computer this is what I have and then disappeared. yet the prices on the cars where different then online. He then acted like he didn't care if he sold us a car. I then said thank you but we will not be buying a car. To bad for them I have excellent credit and would have bought that car if he would have made me a deal. I have never dealt with any other sales people from other dealers and was treated that way. It was uncalled for I'm the one spending my money not them. I guess they like having 20 of the same car sitting on the lot and not wanting to get rid of them.
excellent sales experience
by 03/31/2015on
Lisa z is the nicest salesperson I've ever dealt with. She was professional, efficient, and helpful. Best service I've had in years.
Patient and Efficient
by 03/23/2015on
I asked one of the salesman, Brandon, to keep me informed on good lease deals on '15 Taurus Sho. One day he called and gave me all the details on it and the next day I was in the dealership purchasing it! My family is so happy that with how quickly Brandon followed up on the information and how he made the process so easy. He found the perfect deal with rebates and a trade in bonus that we couldn't refuse. We love our Taurus Sho.
helpful salesman
by 01/08/2015on
Roy Matthews was easy to work with in ordering a new f150. Kept me informed on its status and made the entire process simple. Great place
explorer purchase
by 12/29/2014on
Purchased an explorer from Matt. Excellent service and prompt delivery to my office.
Great people and a great deal
by 09/22/2014on
Just got a new ford fusion and was very happy with my sales rep, Chris. He was thorough, answered all my questions, gave me a good deal on my old g6.
Bait and Switch or Bust
by 07/30/2014on
I've been looking for a vehicle in the $1000-$3000 (economical and within a budget) range and I notice the wide variety of cars listed at $995 at Dorian Ford. Unfortunately every car I asked about had some UNKNOWN major problem with it. I realize a $995 car is a risk, but it really felt like the salesman was trying to talk me out of this vehicle for the sake of an UPSELL! So in a nutshell, either I found a large dealership that has no problem selling an UN-DIAGNOSED yet complete P.O.S. or they only have the cheap cars listed to get you in the door. Sorry, but having dealt with the economy for the last 5 years, I can't tolerate less than straight forward marketing. 1 stars for intolerance of deceit!
Customer service nonexistent-see update
by 02/28/2014on
Carolyn Dorian is above reproach. She made sure that my car was repaired at no cost, and even provided me with a rental vehicle while they performed the repairs. I certainly appreciate the effort that Carolyn made to correct the situation.
Horrible!
by 02/26/2014on
Traded in a 2011 F150 Lariat Ecoboost at the end of November 2013 for a used 2008 Explorer cause I wanted to cut my payments in half. Sold me a warranty for $2000 and acted like it covered everything in drivetrain when purchased. Took it for a test drive and felt like something was wrong in trans and it was misfiring around 50 mph. Told the salesman when I came back. He said he couldn t get it to do it..of course lol. Anyway he said if I had problems bring it back. So the day I drove it home..I live an hour away....it was misfiring like crazy. Took it back the next day and he took the car while I went back to work. Of course they couldn t get it to do it again. I have plenty of experience working on cars so I knew it was a plug or coil pack. Anyhow, they told me to bring it back if it did it again. So now 2 months later and only two payments made it s driving HORRIBLE, misfiring like crazy and shifting like #$%$! I bring it in and they say they ll look at it. Come to find out that $2000 warranty they sold me COVERS NOTHING! So they put me in a rental for almost a week and tell me what I have been saying since I first test drove it.....the plugs need to be changed and the coils.....$950 plus they inform me the plugs will break off in the block for this motor and could be another $80 a cylinder!?!?!?!?! WHAT???? Of course the warranty doesn t cover it and the used car manager says I ve had it for too long and will not cover it!!!!!! So they say the ball joints were bad and charge me almost $400 to change them and for diagnostics to do nothing lol. Then the trans issue, a computer update, can t be done until the misfires are fixed and will be another $100 deductible cause the warranty deductible only covers one visit..lol..go figure. Anyhow long story short, I WILL NEVER BUY ANOTHER THING FROM DORIAN, EVEN PARTS!!! WHAT A BUNCH OF [non-permissible content removed]!!!!! Did all the work myself for $250 over the weekend and took 2 hours. Looks like I ll be buying my new Mustang from Imlay City Ford!
Avoid Mike M. Very poor experience.
by 02/21/2014on
Attempted to purchase a used Ford Flex. During the process, another dealer we had been working with previously offered us a much better deal ($1,000 less for the nearly identical vehicle). Since we wanted to keep our money in Michigan, we asked for some concession on Dorian's behalf in order to be more competitive. We were told the price was not negotiable. The fast talking, stereotypical salesmen in question, Mike M, told us "we've already paid your sales tax" and "your deposit is non-refundable". Both statements were outright lies. His attitude was take it or leave it ("It's no big deal to me, I sell 30 cars a month") and quite condescending as well. We asked to speak to the sales manager and/or general manager, but they didn't call. I also attempted to talk with Carolyn D, V.P. of the dealership by email, but received no response. Do yourself a favor and Google the reviews/ratings for this dealership and read them thoroughly prior to getting involved with them. I'd like to think our experience doesn't represent the dealership as a whole, but the negative reviews (even with Mr. M specifically) go back for quite some time.
Another Excellent Transaction
by 12/12/2012on
My family and I have been purchasing ALL of our cars from Dorian for many years. They go out of their way to assure that I get the right car, the best finances and the best service. The salesman, Sean P., has been extremely helpful and works with me and my family.
