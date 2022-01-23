1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

One of the worst customer service experiences in my life. In June 2016, I turned in a leased fusion and bought a 2014 Ford Taurus Limited with 33K Miles from Dorian Ford. Issues with the car that Dorian refuses to cover: -Tires have flat spots from sitting on their lot ($1000 out of my pocket) -Car was not properly detailed, furthermore, the clear coat had such pitting from water stains I had to pay a professional to basically recondition the paint. Had soap all over the finish that was not washed off and caused damage to the vehicles paint. The interior was dirty ($400 out of my pocket) -After 3000 miles, the brakes need to be replaced. On my dime. This tells me they didn't inspect the car before selling it. ($700 out of my pocket) -After two months of ownership, I received a call from Ford Credit informing me that Dorian Ford did not properly account for my lease turn in cost - and I was responsible for the balance left over. I am still fighting this with Ford credit - as, I turned in my ford lease to a ford dealership - they should be able to figure out how to properly pay off a lease. Overall, the WORST part of the whole experience is the customer service that was portrayed to me: - The used sales manager was the biggest you-know-what I've ever met. when I came back two days after purchasing the car to discuss the tires - not only did he refuse to even ride with me to see how bad the tires were - He essentially told me "this isn't my problem, you bought the car as is (STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY AND BOUGHT FROM A FORD DEALERSHIP) - I'm not buying you new tires" -My salesman also refused to ride with me to hear these tires that sounded like I was driving a tractor down the freeway -The service department also refused to take a ride with me to listen to these tires (however, they did confirm that the tires did indeed have flat spots from sitting on their sales lot for so long) After having these issues, I looked around and noticed Carolyn Dorian responds to all the bad reviews on here - I reached out to her looking for resolution and have spoken to her numerous times since. While she was much more professional and customer service oriented - she did absolutely nothing to help me. Offers she gave to me: -She'll sell me tires at her cost (I checked her prices against retail prices - they were the same) -She'll mount and balance the tires for me for free (whooooo, a whole $60 fee she'll wave) -She also offered to allow me to purchase a ford extended warranty at her cost. .... As you can see, none of these really helped the issues. Mrs. Dorian continues to just say something along the lines of "well, you got such a good deal on the car - that's why" - never once in the process of buying the car from my salesman - was a single flaw on this car pointed out - however, he did try to change the price of my vehicle three times after we shook on a deal. Overall, what I've learned from this experience is the following: You are NOT a lifelong customer of Dorian Ford, you are a one time sale. Which is quite sad as businesses cannot survive with this philosphy - and as you can see from the other reviews on here - Dorian Ford's business is burning bridges, not selling cars. Mrs. Dorian, don't bother to respond to this review. Your business is a joke - I left my business dealings with Dorian Ford feeling slimy and dirty from your employees and the general customer service atmosphere you embrace at your dealership. The other reviews on here prove youre full of crap. Read more