5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Looked for days for a used vehicle for my son and this sales person went above and beyond, as far as being helpful. Curt Gardner was so helpful and professional at getting him approved and in a car the same day. Even brought it to us in the UP by a very nice driver who had all the papers for us to sign and be on his way. Between myself, daughter, son, son-in-law, and family friends I have dealt with a lot of dealers but was never treated as well as with Curt. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking and will certainly go back when it is time for my next vehicle. If I could give more then 5 stars I would as everyone I talked to there did their best to make it easy and stress free. Which in this day and age is something in itself. I have never seen my son so happy with a vehicle. Kudo's to you Curt, and Thank you for your service. 😁 Read more