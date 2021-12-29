Team One Chevrolet Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Team One Chevrolet Buick GMC
Team One Chevrolet
by 12/29/2021on
I’m very pleased with the service we received.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Team One Chevrolet
by 12/29/2021on
I’m very pleased with the service we received.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
good service
by 04/21/2021on
They took the car right away and it back out on time like they said they would. They did a great job with no problems. Everyone I dealt with was friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Comfortable
by 01/17/2021on
Always, on top of their game.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Blown Cylinder Head TWICE
by 06/18/2019on
STAY AWAY! They sold me a 2003 Pontiac Aztek which was traded in for having a bad rocker arm and they KNOWINGLY sold it to me with a CEL saying it was a emissions issue, WRONG!!! ended up dumping the vehicle in the salvage yard after payments were completed because the 3400 V6 motor seized and blew the transmission, NEVER AGAIN!!
4th car from TeamOne
by 02/11/2019on
Same as the last time, no issues, Mark is easy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car service
by 08/24/2018on
Great service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Take your buisness elsewhere!!
by 03/19/2018on
Purchased a 2004 Ford explorer from team one 2 weeks ago, my wife needed a reliable vehicle for her and our 2 infants. We have always heard bad things about this dealership and here lived here our whole life but decided to not judge a book by it's cover.we test drove the vehicle and decided we would purchase it paid 4500 cash and we were on our way. The vehicle is less than 2 weeks old and the transmission starts acting up, took vehicle to transmission shop and head mechanic drive it put it on scanner and diagnosed that the transmission needs to be rebuilt, mechanic also said that if the dealership would have done the safety inspection and checked the vehicle over before selling it the would have known there was an issue, they did none of that and decided to sell the vehicle how it was as is no warranty. We will never do any buisness with team one ever again and will let everyone know they are dishonest and money hungry. They don't value their customers all they are worried about is money..
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Liars
by 09/13/2015on
They promised me I would be happy on the phone, but couldn't make a deal if I didn't come in. I drove 2 hours, each way, to meet with them and they jerked me around pretending to give me a great deal. Afterwards, I called a local dealer and got the same deal within 10 minutes. They lied just to get me into a situation in which I'd feel obligated to buy a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dont buy your GM here!
by 12/22/2011on
Found my new GMC truck on the internet & made the deal on the phone because they had the truck I wanted but were 245 miles from where I live. Picture had oem GM tubular side steps on it & asked the salesman about them because they were not stated on their site, he said yes it has them. Was the day after Thanksgiving & took me a little longer to get there than I expected but made it in a half an hour before they closed, most of the paper work was done already. They looked @ my trade in & we agreed on its price so we started finishing the paper work while the truck I came to buy was getting detailed. By the time the new truck was brought up the dealer was closed & just about everyone was gone, I walked out to look @ the new truck for the 1st time & NO SIDE STEPS!! I asked my salesman about them & he told me they were removed because they were not included for that price & they were cheap plastic ones that I wouldnt want anyway,pretty nice after everything was finalized. I have the orinal picture from their site showing the OEM GM steps on it. I ordered a set of GM steps to put on it & when I went to install them I found they left all the oem mounting hardware on my truck & the set I got mounted right to it. ALL I CAN SAY IS THEY PULLED A FAST ONE ON ME & ARE LIARS. Second issue is that they charged me a $195 doc fee & because I live in another state I have to do the title work. Doing the title would be undestandable but dont make me pay for something you didnt do & made me do.................................................................................................................... Just wanted to add that I contacted GMC customer service & they made a good effort trying to get these issuse resolved but have no power over their dealers & Team One basically ignored them & me. Buy GM but buy it from another dealer!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments