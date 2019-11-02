sales Rating

Found my new GMC truck on the internet & made the deal on the phone because they had the truck I wanted but were 245 miles from where I live. Picture had oem GM tubular side steps on it & asked the salesman about them because they were not stated on their site, he said yes it has them. Was the day after Thanksgiving & took me a little longer to get there than I expected but made it in a half an hour before they closed, most of the paper work was done already. They looked @ my trade in & we agreed on its price so we started finishing the paper work while the truck I came to buy was getting detailed. By the time the new truck was brought up the dealer was closed & just about everyone was gone, I walked out to look @ the new truck for the 1st time & NO SIDE STEPS!! I asked my salesman about them & he told me they were removed because they were not included for that price & they were cheap plastic ones that I wouldnt want anyway,pretty nice after everything was finalized. I have the orinal picture from their site showing the OEM GM steps on it. I ordered a set of GM steps to put on it & when I went to install them I found they left all the oem mounting hardware on my truck & the set I got mounted right to it. ALL I CAN SAY IS THEY PULLED A FAST ONE ON ME & ARE LIARS. Second issue is that they charged me a $195 doc fee & because I live in another state I have to do the title work. Doing the title would be undestandable but dont make me pay for something you didnt do & made me do.................................................................................................................... Just wanted to add that I contacted GMC customer service & they made a good effort trying to get these issuse resolved but have no power over their dealers & Team One basically ignored them & me. Buy GM but buy it from another dealer!!!! Read more