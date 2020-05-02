Fox Charlevoix Ford Lincoln
The best dealership!
by 02/05/2020on
Very nice and friendly sales staff. I would especially like to thank Mike and Brady for their assistance with my purchase. Now give me my $5.00 Mike. :)
Great dealer and team
by 01/24/2020on
I came in to look at a vehicle as a long-shot opportunity. The car was outside the scope of my search. The salesman and manager worked with me and resolved my concerns. An offer was put together, and a deal was made. Great teamwork.
New Ford Loyal Customer
by 10/01/2019on
Erin in sales answered all of my questions, made herself available to meet, followed through with her promises. Steve in service went way out of his way to make sure i was satisfied with my vehicle and worked quickly to address my service needs.
Pietrangelo
by 06/17/2019on
We were made to feel valued. We weren’t pressured at any time and were given options. Everyone was very friendly and accommodating.
Great experience and service
by 05/30/2019on
The best car purchasing experience I’ve ever had.
Excellent dealership
by 01/05/2019on
Doug Gilpatrick was wonderful. He was very informative and enjoyable. He made car buying a pleasure!
Car Purchase
by 12/27/2018on
Service was wonderful, everyone was friendly and very helpful.
Great customer service
by 12/05/2018on
We purchased a Ford Explorer from Brady and the experience couldn’t have been any better. Not only was he timely and thorough but he made us feel very comfortable about purchasing the vehicle, which we couldn’t be happier with. Brady’s the best salesman we’ve encountered and will be sure to use his help for future purchases.
Fox motors is <3
by 09/26/2018on
Jeff Bosham( spelling is wrong) is personable and really tried to help me in every way he could.. I needed to stay within a budget and he made it happen.
Fox Ford of Charlevoix
by 09/17/2018on
The sales manager and salesman worked with us to find the right car for us.
A Great New Drive
by 12/03/2016on
Our salesperson was cordial, not pushy and eager to help. He went over all the new options and explained them clearly even with my hearing loss. That was most appreciated.
Only the best
by 10/14/2016on
Dealing with Anita Pentecost is always a great experience!! She is the best. We are very happy with our new Escape.
2017 Ford Escape
by 10/04/2016on
Anita was great making it possible for me to get the exact color and items that I wanted on a car. i enjoyed working with her.
Our New Ford
by 07/29/2014on
Great to work with--Chip definitely went the extra mile, even bringing the closing documents to the soccer field for me to sign. We love our new car!!
