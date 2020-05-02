Skip to main content
Fox Charlevoix Ford Lincoln

6725 US Hwy 31 S, Charlevoix, MI 49720
Today 8:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fox Charlevoix Ford Lincoln

14 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best dealership!

by Edward on 02/05/2020

Very nice and friendly sales staff. I would especially like to thank Mike and Brady for their assistance with my purchase. Now give me my $5.00 Mike. :)

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealer and team

by Thomas on 01/24/2020

I came in to look at a vehicle as a long-shot opportunity. The car was outside the scope of my search. The salesman and manager worked with me and resolved my concerns. An offer was put together, and a deal was made. Great teamwork.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Ford Loyal Customer

by Jody on 10/01/2019

Erin in sales answered all of my questions, made herself available to meet, followed through with her promises. Steve in service went way out of his way to make sure i was satisfied with my vehicle and worked quickly to address my service needs.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pietrangelo

by Elizabeth on 06/17/2019

We were made to feel valued. We weren’t pressured at any time and were given options. Everyone was very friendly and accommodating.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience and service

by Gregory on 05/30/2019

The best car purchasing experience I’ve ever had.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent dealership

by Kimberly on 01/05/2019

Doug Gilpatrick was wonderful. He was very informative and enjoyable. He made car buying a pleasure!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car Purchase

by Frank on 12/27/2018

Service was wonderful, everyone was friendly and very helpful.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service

by Lindsey on 12/05/2018

We purchased a Ford Explorer from Brady and the experience couldn’t have been any better. Not only was he timely and thorough but he made us feel very comfortable about purchasing the vehicle, which we couldn’t be happier with. Brady’s the best salesman we’ve encountered and will be sure to use his help for future purchases.

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fox motors is <3

by Shelia on 09/26/2018

Jeff Bosham( spelling is wrong) is personable and really tried to help me in every way he could.. I needed to stay within a budget and he made it happen.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fox Ford of Charlevoix

by Cynthia on 09/17/2018

The sales manager and salesman worked with us to find the right car for us.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A Great New Drive

by Buttercrud1 on 12/03/2016

Our salesperson was cordial, not pushy and eager to help. He went over all the new options and explained them clearly even with my hearing loss. That was most appreciated.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Only the best

by DennyWay on 10/14/2016

Dealing with Anita Pentecost is always a great experience!! She is the best. We are very happy with our new Escape.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Ford Escape

by Evelyn19_40 on 10/04/2016

Anita was great making it possible for me to get the exact color and items that I wanted on a car. i enjoyed working with her.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Our New Ford

by Our_New_Ford on 07/29/2014

Great to work with--Chip definitely went the extra mile, even bringing the closing documents to the soccer field for me to sign. We love our new car!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
