Leased new Chevy Blazer
by 06/30/2021on
Leased a new vehicle and all went well. This is the 3rd vehicle I've leased from Rinke and Ed Serwach has been the salesman who completed the sale every time. I come to see him because he is friendly and very helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 04/05/2022on
Always a positive experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Satisfied Customer
by 03/05/2021on
Excellent and friendly customer service. They went above and beyond my expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leased truck
by 12/29/2020on
Rinke Chevrolet had truck that met my needs. Salesperson was courteous, professional, gave me their best deal without games, I was satisfied. The "closing" staff (finance/paperwork) was also professional, polite, and efficient. As good a car purchase as I've had
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!
by 06/14/2019on
Nick K helped me get a GM Terrain lease. He was extremely helpful! I'm very happy with my new car :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service work
by 02/27/2019on
Work was done in a timely manner but I do think the service charge to put in a new head light bulb was outrageous
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ed Rinke Chevrolet
by 01/25/2019on
Took my 2017 Cruise in for a regular oil change/tire rotation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 01/25/2019on
Needed new tires, alignment and unfortunately my "check engine" light was on for awhile. Tina went over my tire options and made a recommendation from her personal experience. I love my new tires! Tina was there early in the morning to greet me, called me in the afternoon to tell me about the results of my diagnostic and promised the vehicle would be done by 5 when she finished her shift. Sure enough, she called me a few minutes after 5 and left me a message. I called back and spoke to her. She went over the invoice with me so I knew what to expect. She has a great personality and made me feel so comfortable. Thank you so much for the great experience! Tina is one of the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Work was not done right
by 12/19/2018on
I took my truck in for a engine light they charged me $3,000 and the engine light is still on
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service
by 12/03/2018on
Came in for an oil change, (appointment) and they had us out quickly. The waiting area is a clean, comfortable area to wait for you vehicle. They have monitors that keep you apprised of your vehicles progress, which makes the wait easier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst dealership ever
by 03/17/2017on
In January, 2017 I leased a new vehicle from another GMC dealership because the Sales Rep at Ed Rinke will not return a phone call. I leased my last vehicle through Ed Rinke and the lease was coming to an end. I called my same sales rep (Nick Richards) & discussed a replacement. He gave me numbers for two different vehicles but said I had to sign soon because incentives would be expiring in a week. He told me to call him back so we could schedule a time for me test drive the cars and determine which one I'd prefer. After discussing this with my wife that night, I called Nick back the next day to arrange a test drive. At this point, Nick went radio silent. I left him 5 messages and 1 email over the next 5 days BEGGING for him to call me back so I could get a new vehicle. With 2 days left in the month, I simply went to another dealership and leased from them instead. How a salesman cannot return a single phone call/email over the course of 5 days (when he tells you have to act ASAP in order to get the "deal") is beyond me. I left a voicemail message with their Sales Manager as well. I'm waiting to see if he'll at least call me back. My recommendation, if you're looking for a new GMC vehicle, purchase/lease it from someone else. Sales/service is non-existent at this dealership. ***UPDATE*** The Sales Manager never called me back. But, a couple of weeks later, Nick did. He was referred to me by a friend. I told my friend how horribly Nick treated me so my pal made Nick call me to apologize. Nick blamed the lack of responsiveness on being too busy. Horrible excuse. But he tells me he'll do anything to regain my business. So I tell him my wife is in the market for a new vehicle and if he wants to make it up to me, he needs to go above and beyond on getting her a new car. He promises he will. So, fast forward to March 2017. I contact Nick and tell him my wife wants her new car now and has gotten a couple of quotes from other dealerships. I send Nick an email detailing everything that was promised by the other salesmen as well as everything he would need to know about my wife's trade-in (make, model, year, mileage, VIN number, etc...). Then I call his cell phone and leave him a message telling him about the email I just sent. Nick goes back into "Nick Mode" and doesn't return the call. I call him a day or so later. At which point he sends me a text saying, "I'm with a customer. I will call you back when I'm done." Naturally he never calls. 3 days later, he sends me an email saying he's working on the numbers and he'll "talk to [me] today." Again, he never calls and never sends me over any numbers. So a full week goes by, he never calls me back. Never sends any numbers. And my wife goes to another dealership and gets her brand new car. If you're keeping score, that's 2 new cars I've gotten in 3 months. But not from Ed Rinke because they refuse to return a phone call or email. In my opinion, Nick Richards is the absolute worst car salesman I've ever had the misfortune of meeting. I left his sales manager another voicemail and sent him a lengthy email detailing both issues and telling them how they missed out on 2 cars already this year. But, I'm not expecting any follow up. Since he ignored my past voicemail, I'm pretty sure the Sales Manager won't care about the pathetic treatment I received this time around. Again, I urge anyone looking for a new vehicle to go to another dealership. Ed Rinke is absolutely abysmal. If this is how they treat someone that's buying/leasing a new car, I can only imagine what a nightmare you'd have if your new vehicle actually needed service work done on it. This is a horrible horrible company. Go elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worst dealership experience ever!
by 02/27/2017on
False advertising just to get you in the door. Price over the phone was $210 a month, fill out all the forms and then it is $269 a month because that "vehicle is no longer available"... and "we can only do $300 for your trade in" after advertising '$3500 MINIMUM FOR YOUR 2003 OR NEWER TRADE IN" i HAVE a 2010 Dodge Journey. I got louder and said THEN WHY DIDN'T YOU SAY THAT ON THE PHONE? He says "OK sir, how much can you afford for a monthly payment, we make deals here" So much for GM Family First pricing. DON'T go here if you NEED a vehicle!! I was lucky that I still have time to get another vehicle from a different dealership. THEY GIVE CAR SALESMEN A BAD NAME!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No fuzz deak
by 02/17/2017on
Just picked up my new 2017 Chevrolet Equinox. A perfect experience and there facility is unbelievable. I will go back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Are you serious?
by 02/25/2016on
I have a 2003 Pontiac Vibe that had a recall for an airbag module so I took it to Ed Rinke Chevrolet for this procedure. When I picked up my car at 1pm on 2/24/2016 I found they left my windows open on a day where it was snowing with sleeting rain. The drivers door switch was covered with slushy snow, the drivers seat was soaked and there was snow under the seat. Knowing that snow/water is not good for electrical components I asked for them to put in writing what happed so if I had a door switch problem it would be documented but they refused, I was told dont worry the switches are basically waterproof and if I have an issue (within a week) to come back. The only person who was apologetic was the service porter who drove my car up, the 2 service people never apologized. Yes my car is a 2003 but it is and was well cared for so finding my car treated like this does not sit well with me. My wife who works at the GM tech center and I both will tell others of this experience and we will tell them to go someplace else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Joins a Program to sell Cars and won't follow the rules
by 08/16/2009on
This dealer joined the CARS (cash for clunkers) program, which not all dealers had to join, and refuses to sell cars by the rules of the program. The program clearly states if you find a car on their lot and it qualifies and your trade-in-clunker qualifies, the customer gets to drive home that same day with their new car. The only thing that would depend on that is if it is too late to get insurance or the loan, which in case you could drive home the very next day. We have been waiting for a month to take delivery on our new car, which is against the program rules. We signed a purchase agreement and they input into the computer all of our information about our old (clunker) and new car, infact GM already has us listed as the owner of our new car and it's not even in our driveway. I want people to know that they can call NHTSA reporting dealer hotline, The CARS hotline, the Better Business Bureau, The Attorney General. You can find all of these numbers on the internet. I went as far as to get GM involved, The Senator, and e-mailed the Whitehouse. GM has been very helpful in trying to investigate the problem and my bad review has nothing to do with them, GM stands by their products and customer service, my dispute and bad review is against the Dealer and Dealer only!! The salesmanger Dennis Thacker was very rude, along with the second owner in charge Fred Rinke and the main owner in charge Edgar Rinke. I went in and demanded our car by the next day and told them if not I would report them. I also had them make a copy of all paperworked signed, so I had proof of their selling practices and violations. The next day when we went to go pick up our car, everyone was very pleasant as we were waiting patiently, only to have the main owner come up to us in a nice manner and ask us nicely to go outside to speak, so we did, only to be surprised by the police and to have the owner Edgar Rinke yelling at us in the parking lot. I have never felt so uncomfortable and embarrassed like I did that day. He made us feel like criminals. I don't know why the police were called, we were never asked to leave when we arrived, and we never made any physical or harming threat. I only threatened to report them and that I have the government and the law on my side. I put bought a car from this dealership only because the transaction was finished, but will never take it there for service, and will never buy a car from there again even if they were practically giving it away. I put our sales associate was the best, because she was, if they had a spot for the sales managers and owners I would have rated it the worst for them!!
Thumbs down for bait and switch
by 06/17/2009on
After reviewing ads on line and in the news, I chose to pay a visit to Ed Rinke because they advertised the lowest prices. They had no intention of honoring the prices in their ad!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
The best!
by 01/01/2008on
I have been a customer of Ed Rinke for as long as I can remember. I feel very good about going there. I usually keep my cars for a long time. One of my cars is 13 years old and has 115K miles. If I ask if my car needs brakes or front end parts, they are very honest and do not sell me anything unless I really need it. I have sent many people there and have not heard of one bad experience from any of them. They suggest when I should change my antifreeze, transmission fluid, power steering fluid, or perform maintenance BEFORE they become an expensive problem. Even though my cars are older, they anticipated things well enough that I never was stranded because of a broken belt or a weak battery. They treat me with respect. Best of all they treat my car with respect. My radio stations are not changed and often they wash my car. I definitely trust them much more than a corner garage and their prices are very reasonable.
Great Customer Service
by 08/08/2007on
Just picked up my 2007 Chevy Trailblazer with a pull ahead lease dear. The entire deal took less than an hour from phone call to handing over of keys. When I arrived at the dealership my paperwork was ready, we went and looked at the new car to see if there were any issues and we next thing I knew I was ready to drive off with my new car. The Dealership is currently under renovations but they've got plenty of selection and the sales experience was great, no complaints.
