Atchinson Ford
Customer Reviews of Atchinson Ford
Great Sales Department AAAAAA+++++
by 02/22/2016on
Talked to Dave about a used escape they had. I had about a 2 hr. drive so I wanted to make sure it would be there. He suggested I put a small deposit down. When my wife and I arrived Dave was standing by the door. He had brought the car to the sales dept. but had taken it to the service because check engine light was on. They replaced a sensor and the car was ready to test drive. Dave and the whole sales dept. were friendly and very helpful. The car was what they had advertised. This is a Great dealership with a great sales staff. I have purchased several cars in my life and this was one of the most professional. I forgot to get something out of my trade and called Dave and he sent it to me. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
TRUSTWORTHY! 5 Stars! AAA+++ VERY HAPPY!
by 04/04/2015on
I'm not much for writing reviews, but felt my opinion would help others. Being a woman, I was a bit weary walking into a dealership without my husband to buy a used car. But I was actually surprised! Upon visiting Atchison Ford in Belleville, Dave McLean cheerfully greeted me! He seemed to be a genuine salesman doing his job. Dave was great. He didn't pressure me to buy. In fact, I felt he was extemely honest! After looking at Atchison, my husband and I went to other Ford dealerships, looking for a better deal. Just like in the movies....There was that pushy salesman at one dealership, another one told us his "feel bad for me" story, and the other was obviously dishonest. He wouldn't hand over a car fax! Dave McLean gave me the car fax and other information without even asking!! To make this review short, the others gave us the creeps. Dave made us feel comfortable. Brandon, the manager, helped us to get the best price for our trade in and the best deal compared to area dealerships. Everyone was friendly. I feel we made the right decision and weeks later, our car has been the best! We didn't get the certified pre-owned car, just a regular used car. We are very happy with our purchase! Kindness goes a long way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fabulous Sales Experience
by 01/30/2015on
We just purchased a used Ford Escape from Atchinson Ford and had a fantastic experience! Chris Marshall was a wonderful salesman who made the entire process wonderful. He was extremely professional and friendly. We felt bad coming in later in the evening to the dealership, but two hours later we were out the door in a new car. I would recommend Atchinson Ford to anybody looking for a great experience and a great car.
Highly Concerned 4 Others
by 06/07/2014on
Was given misleading information and a Carfax report that was intentionally over a month old. Atchison purposefully hid vehicle repairs they had just done in their shop.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
GO TO ATCHINSON FORD!!!
by 06/12/2013on
This is my first time buying a car and I'm SO HAPPY that this wasn't a bad experience. Chris R is the man to go to!!! I'm sooooo glad I worked with him. I saw the car I wanted on Cars.com. I called and Chris answered all my calls and replied to all my questions in a very timely manner. He made process was very simple and easy. I LOVE my 2011 Mustang. Thanks a lot Chris!!!! Also, the rest of the staff were very friendly and kinda funny. Clean facility + great customer service = BUY FROM ATCHINSON FORD!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Wouldn't go anywhere else but Atchinson Ford
by 04/24/2013on
I have been going to Atchinson Ford for 20+ years. Bob G. is our salesperson and he is the best. Actually we go to Atchinson Ford for routine service too, like oil changes, and tires. We trust their entire staff. Bob always makes sure to say hi and always takes the time to make sure we are helped. I wouldn't go anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Sales and Service Experience!
by 04/24/2013on
I have been a customer of Jason F. at Atchinson Ford for several years, close to twenty! Jason has always taken the extra time to show me the features of the vehicles I have purchased and leased over the years and given my vehicles followup in the service department when I bring them in. Top notch attention keeps me coming back! The entire team makes me feel at home there, deliveries are not rushed, finance does not try to sell me something I don't want, just an overall great experience working with them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Experience!
by 04/24/2013on
I had a wonderful experience with Teri at Atchinson Ford. I never dreamed I'd be able to drive away in a brand new Escape, but she worked with me to find the perfect car for my budget. She listened to my needs and showed me lots of options within my price range. I never felt pressured or uncomfortable. I'm so happy with my purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Awesome Service at Atchinson!
by 04/24/2013on
I have nothing but great things to say about the way Atchinson Ford handled my transaction. I had never been there before and was greeted by Teri E., who helped me every step of the way. She knew the answer to every question I had and made sure I got the best deal possible. It was a great experience and I am confident in my decision to buy from Atchinson.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable