5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I'm not much for writing reviews, but felt my opinion would help others. Being a woman, I was a bit weary walking into a dealership without my husband to buy a used car. But I was actually surprised! Upon visiting Atchison Ford in Belleville, Dave McLean cheerfully greeted me! He seemed to be a genuine salesman doing his job. Dave was great. He didn't pressure me to buy. In fact, I felt he was extemely honest! After looking at Atchison, my husband and I went to other Ford dealerships, looking for a better deal. Just like in the movies....There was that pushy salesman at one dealership, another one told us his "feel bad for me" story, and the other was obviously dishonest. He wouldn't hand over a car fax! Dave McLean gave me the car fax and other information without even asking!! To make this review short, the others gave us the creeps. Dave made us feel comfortable. Brandon, the manager, helped us to get the best price for our trade in and the best deal compared to area dealerships. Everyone was friendly. I feel we made the right decision and weeks later, our car has been the best! We didn't get the certified pre-owned car, just a regular used car. We are very happy with our purchase! Kindness goes a long way. Read more