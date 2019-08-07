Oil Change
by 07/08/2019on
Appointment on time!!! Polite and friendly staff. Clean lobby with complimentary beverages and snacks
Bad people in the service dept.
by 06/28/2015on
The service department screwed up from start to finish with my vehicle. I had it towed to the lot where they promptly LOST it and left the keys in the car even after I had called (phone records) to make sure that they knew the car was there for service and why. I left my car in their care never knowing that it was not being worked on and not even secure. Three days later, when I had been assured that the car would be done, is when I found out what happened. They were proud of themselves that they had found my vehicle. I was told that the towing company was at fault, then I was told that it must have been my fault for not calling. They were condescending and unwilling to figure out when my car would even be fixed since it's "the weekend" and "we have appointments for a reason". Their solution was to give me a "free loaner" and that was the best they could do. Of course I still need to pay for the gas. Bottom line is - I do not recommend the service department and even though I still have free oil changes I won't be back for that. I've lost all trust with this portion of the company. Sales department however, are completely fantastic.
cruze diesel
by 04/06/2015on
Everyone was very professional and friendly during the oil change and tire rotation for the diesel cruze. Diesel exhaust flued was even topped off. Customer lounge was awesome.
Thanks for the memories
by 04/02/2015on
Erik Whiteherse did a very nice job for us setting up the lease of our new Impala and getting the extras done for us in a timely manor . Thank you James A Weber
Graff Bay City
by 03/26/2015on
We had an excellent experience with Mike Rivett and Steve Humphrey. Mike as always was very accommodating and Steve went above and beyond to meet our needs in making our car buying experience smooth. Steve, thanks again for taking such good care of us. Great job!
Chevy truck
by 03/11/2015on
I had an appointment for diagnostics for my truck for Friday, but after experiencing problems while on my way in for an oil change on mon. they agreed to take a look. It took a day, but repairs were made and I am very happy. ( Adam W. was service man)
Great and Friendly Service!
by 03/06/2015on
I came in for an oil change and to check on my wife's car, which was there for a window repair. Everyone was very friendly and helpful. I even got to see Lisa walk through the service area! She is my famous billboard lady! Keep up the good work and I will always return!!
Oil Change and Tire Rotation
by 03/05/2015on
I was very impressed by the client waiting area and the free drinks and snacks! Other than the seat being moved way back and the slow tire rotation, it was a great experience. Look forward to my next service!
Excellent Customer Service
by 03/03/2015on
Our salesman, Tom Rezler, did an excellent job working with us to get us the in the price range that we wanted. He was very hospitable and asked if we would like anything to drink and made us feel comfortable and welcome. He even showed us different styles of the vehicle and took the time to answer our questions. Tom drove to our house to get our paperwork signed because my wife was unable to get to the dealership to sign the paperwork. Tom went above and beyond what I would expect from a salesman and that is the reason why we will continue to do business with Graff Chevrolet in Bay City.
Great service a few time zones away!
by 02/25/2015on
I was out of town and Shane did an awesome job keeping me updated on my car. I didn't worry about it while I was on vacation, and that was great. Thank you!
Graff took excellent care of my van
by 02/25/2015on
Ryan my service adviser did an excellent job of communicating with me on the problems with my van and was very prompt in in returning my phone calls. Bruno your shuttle driver was very friendly, professional and courteous. I felt very safe riding with him.
survey
by 02/20/2015on
Everyone was very friendly. The job they did on my car was wonderfull. They cleaned my car inside and out did't expect that nice surprise. Everone was great even the people on the phones. It was a joy working with them.
Oil Change and Rotation
by 02/09/2015on
My 18 year daughter took the car for oil change and rotation and the employees treated her with respect and took care of her in a timely manner even though the guys were slammed.
shop
by 02/07/2015on
The customer service is excellent...I had an oil change and tire rotation. Excellent mechanics and service personal. However, I made an appointments several days ahead of time and I was at the dealership 2.5 hours. I received an oil change and they called me in the lounge. I thought they had the tire rotation done too, but no... it was not and the invoice did not say anything about a tire rotation. Well, I told three separate individuals in the service department I was getting an oil change and rotation....I don't understand this, I made an appointment and told Shane I was there for both services...however, your very friendly and Drew was excellent on his analysis of my cars needs... Thank you.
Our new Malibu's
by 02/04/2015on
Very helpful in getting our leased vehicles. They worked with us in getting the best deal affordable for us. We appreciate their help greatly!
2014 Silverado
by 01/30/2015on
Our sales Rep was very nice, courteous, and knowledgeable of the vehicle we purchased. also the finance person and the manager were very helpful. very happy with our new purchase!
My review of Graff Chevrolet Bay City dealership 2014 silverado purchase...
by 01/26/2015on
It was easy to deal with Tom my salesman. Easy to negotiate and make the deal happen. Was happy to be informed of the extra 500 auto show rebate. Also was nice to have it delivered. Delivery person was also named Tom and he took good care of my new vehicle. I could tell he enjoyed delivering vehicles and meeting new people. You had on your lot what I was looking for where my local dealers did not.
Service visit
by 01/22/2015on
The Service Writer, Ryan did an excellent job in getting my car to the different departments and cut down on my waiting time. He has a good personality and gives Graff a good image.
Not Satisfied with the work done on my Equinox
by 01/19/2015on
We took the car in because the SES light came on the Vehicle went into Reduced Engine Power. Well I thought that you fixed it becauce ..I drove it for 3 days and it did the same thing. Not Pleased... I also payed $289 dollars and I still have the same problem.
Satisfied Customer
by 01/12/2015on
The technician was able to quickly identify the issue and also gave us more information than just resolving the problem to help prevent the issue in the future.
Great service
by 01/11/2015on
I had recall work done on my Malibu for the brake lights. I was greeted-like always-by kindness & friendly staff. I sat in the lounge & enjoyed a nice hot coffee & wi-fi while my work was done. It only took an hour & I was on my way. Thank you for being so professional & kind it goes a long way in us being a repeat customer. It's also nice to receive a phone call wishing us happy holidays.
