service Rating

The service department screwed up from start to finish with my vehicle. I had it towed to the lot where they promptly LOST it and left the keys in the car even after I had called (phone records) to make sure that they knew the car was there for service and why. I left my car in their care never knowing that it was not being worked on and not even secure. Three days later, when I had been assured that the car would be done, is when I found out what happened. They were proud of themselves that they had found my vehicle. I was told that the towing company was at fault, then I was told that it must have been my fault for not calling. They were condescending and unwilling to figure out when my car would even be fixed since it's "the weekend" and "we have appointments for a reason". Their solution was to give me a "free loaner" and that was the best they could do. Of course I still need to pay for the gas. Bottom line is - I do not recommend the service department and even though I still have free oil changes I won't be back for that. I've lost all trust with this portion of the company. Sales department however, are completely fantastic. Read more