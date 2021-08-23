Customer Reviews of Lakeview Ford Lincoln
Don't buy a vehicle from this place unless you want poor customer service
by 08/23/2021on
If I could give this place a negative review. I would. This place is a complete joke. After trying to screw over my boyfriend and I over on a vehicle that we spent $30k on with transmission issues and wouldn't fix it, then tried to give us less than what we payed for the vehicle saying "it's not worth it anymore", well you are the one that sold us the bad vehicle in the first place. Then we had a meeting with the owner who slammed the door in my face, not allowing me in the meeting with my boyfriend when we both purchased the vehicle together and pay for it together. I will never return here. Do not purchase a vehicle from this place unless you want very poor customer service
Raised Price after Inquiry and Tried 'Bait and Switch'
by 02/22/2021on
I contacted Lakeview Ford about a vehicle they had listed. It was $15,195 on their website and on the aggregate car websites. I set up an appointment to test drive it the next day. I got contacted a couple hours later via email by Lakeview, stating that the car had sold, but they had two other 'similar' vehicles available. Both were more expensive, and one was higher mileage and a year older! I said 'no thank you'. That evening, the car reappears on their web site and on the Cars.com for $19,889! Same VIN, same 'stock number' and same mileage! Classic 'Bait and Switch' routine. I expected more out of Ford!
Jason was awesome
by 12/04/2020on
Jason helped us out and he was so very nice. He was really helpful since this was my first time purchasing a vehicle ever he helped the process go very smoothly and always answered any questions I had and did so without making me feel dumb lol if you’re gonna get a car from Lakeview Ford ask for Jason because he truly cares about helping and isn’t too pushy and really wants to see you happy in your new car!
Awesome!!!
by 02/13/2019on
One of the best and easiest deals I’ve ever made. My salesman Mike was amazing!! Everyone one was great to work with!!! Highly recommend no pressure listened to what i wanted.. ten thumbs up!!!!
Bait and switch tactics .
by 09/05/2018on
Was told a vehicle posted on their website was still available. After driving 2 hours to get there, was told it was sold days earlier. Tried selling me a different vehicle with fewer options at a higher price. Buyer beware.
Service at Lakeview Ford
by 05/06/2018on
The maintenance reminder helped me immensely! Getting an appointment to fit my schedule is a blessing. Work was done quickly; what was to be done was discussed prior service and to my agreement. Great job and at a reasonable price!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall Service
by 06/13/2017on
The service I received was very prompt and friendly . I had issues with my rear lift gate and those were taken care of also. So I must say that I was very satisfied with this visit!!! My Escape was in there for a recall that took most of the day so Kandi provided me with a Loaner that was needed for the day so Thanks for providing that for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 lariate
by 04/22/2017on
I just want to thank the people of Lakeview Ford for the experience of buying a vehicle from them no high pressure I would also like to thank Tony my salesman and Mike and Rob for their assistance in multiple questions thank you
Won't be back
by 03/10/2017on
Extreme high pressure sales tactics, bordering on rude. Ran a credit check without asking AFTER they were told I would not be financing through them. Second worst used car shopping experience in the 50 years I have been driving. I won't be back.
Great help for a traveller in need
by 02/25/2017on
We were driving from Detroit to Chicago and had a car problem. Spencer in the service department was very helpful- the dealer also provided a ride to and from the location we were at. They got the parts and got our car ready to go in a very short time. I am very impressed with this service department and I want to recommend this dealership to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very courteous and professional
by 08/05/2016on
Erica was most helpful and informative in her correspondence with me during my recent vehicle search. Although I ultimately elected on a dealer closer to my home, my experience with Lakeview Ford and Erica's professionalism was very positive. I highly recommend them.
Warrantry work
by 07/08/2016on
Spence got me in and mirror fixed,he is knowledgable and friendly,a good team player and a great hire.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lakeview Ford
by 06/02/2016on
Absolutely love my Lincoln MKX, the sales staff, specifically Floyd Miller, & the service dept!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always great service
by 05/26/2016on
Always great service. I have always owned Fords and always use a dealership for my service and repairs. Lakeview Ford is one of the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Purchasing a new car at Lakeview Ford
by 05/18/2016on
Got me the best deal on the vehicle I was looking for. I called five local Ford dealers, gave them all the same info on my vehicle requirements which were very specific and limiting. Waited for them all to get back to me which they all did. Lakeview had the best offer by far. Some of the other dealers wanted to know what their offer was and I told them, some basically called me a liar and said I didn't want "to work with them" I explained it just business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 05/17/2016on
This was the best car buying experience I've ever had. They didn't keep you there all day. From start to finish was just over 2 hours. My sales women Kim Welch was very knowledgeable on the 2016 Fusion. She explained all the cool features she even sync my phone. How cool was that. If your looking for a car go to Lakeview Ford and ask for Kim. You'll get a great deal and won't spend your entire day there.
Great service!
by 05/16/2016on
They made every effort to ensure I got the car with the features I wanted at the best price. Service was was outstanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
45,000 mile checkup
by 05/15/2016on
The appointment went very well. Thanks for the great service!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Part Recall
by 05/04/2016on
The two No answers were not applicable to the work done on my vehicle. Of course the last one should be yes because I did not have to pay for it....God Bless
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service
by 04/24/2016on
Lakeview Ford takes pride in their work. I have several cars there, new and old. They always explain everything and follow though. Main thing that keeps bringing me back, they provide options. Sometimes your vehicle problems are bigger that expected they always search to find options for you to choose what's best for you. Not too many places I found will do that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my new Edge!
by 01/07/2016on
I was very hesitant on buying a new car as i have never bought one before. They went above and beyond! Made me feel super comfortable, answered every single question, and made it so easy! I got such a great price, and will definitely be buying all my cars here! I love my new Edge!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
