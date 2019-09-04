MINI review
by 04/09/2019on
Love my MINI! Robert was great! Would recommend MINI of Ann Arbor to friends and family!
A++
by 04/01/2019on
Very helpful and knowledgeable. They go above and beyond to make sure all your needs are met. Highly recommended.
CBM's Mini
by 03/29/2019on
I had a wonderful experience with Jonathan McClair. He was very respectful of my wishes and wants. He helped me actually buy my Mini off the show room floor. He went way above to make my experience both fun and informative.
Pot Hole Repair
by 03/20/2019on
The service from Mini of Ann Arbor was amazing. They were respectful and courteous every time I called. The repairs were done in a timely manner. Thank you!
We're Part of the Mini Family Now
by 02/22/2019on
Just got a CPO Countrynan... completely satisfied. The process was beyond painless all the way to enjoyable. Knew from the start that everything was aligned and was the right decision.
Buying a Mini
by 02/11/2019on
The experience of purchasing my first Mini was far beyond my expectations. Actually was enjoyable and stress free. Our motoring advisor was super knowledgeable and had an easy going great personality. I never felt pressured at any time to make a purchase. Everyone we encountered was very welcoming. I would definitely recommend going through this dealership.
Great service
by 01/28/2019on
We enjoyed the service at Mini of Ann Arbor. Kristin was very polite, answered all of our questions, and made the car buying process easy.
Fantastic experience with Bob
by 01/25/2019on
Had a great experience! Bob helped us find the ideal car. The dealership worked with my bad credit and really cared about trying to get me the next deal. I now have an amazing car. I would recommend this Dealership 100%!
Outstanding Service
by 01/18/2019on
I took my mini to get an oil change and have the service department check on an issue I had with the radio and found them to be very responsive. I got in at my appointment time, the car was done when they said it would be and they even washed it for me.
Post Thanksgiving treat!
by 11/23/2018on
Not pushy, helpful service, and found a vehicle At the price we intended. No buyers remorse here! Seriously considering getting another vehicle given the great car, price, and customer service.
Good Buying Experience
by 09/19/2018on
This was a good place to make a car deal. Let them know we were coming to see an advertised used car and they had it waiting out front. Dealt with Bob and he was able to help us save a few dollars. He offered "extras" and was not the least bit pushy when we declined. Whole process was smooth.
Incredible service!
by 08/01/2018on
Jesse Peters was far and away the most respectful and transparent person I have worked with when shopping for a vehicle. He actively worked to get me an amazing deal on the used vehicle I was interested in, as well as a jaw-droppingly good offer on my trade-in. I would absolutely recommend working with Jesse solely because he was never pushy and never resorted to the exhausting and insulting sales tactics I have experienced elsewhere. His willingness to get the sale price as close to my target budget was icing on the cake! Although I ultimately ended up going to another dealership to purchase a vehicle that was a better match for my needs, I definitely hope to bring my business to Jesse and the rest of the team at MINI of Ann Arbor for my next purchase!
Outstanding new car delivery experience
by 04/18/2018on
My spouse and I just took delivery of a 2019 Cooper. Kristin Malik did an outstanding job helping us navigate the 2018-to-2019 model switchover, ordering process and delivery - all the while doing an excellent job of keeping us informed. This was a professional, low-pressure car buying experience. I'm a car enthusiast with high standards, and I was impressed w/Kristin and this dealership.
Excellent from start to finish
by 02/22/2018on
My husband and I recently purchased a vehicle from Mini of Ann Arbor. Upon walking in we were greeted and shown to the desk of the motoring advisor, Bob. He assisted us in test druvubg the vehicle and answering any questions that we had. Each part of the visit was enjoyable and the staff was very nice. We are very happy with the vehicle and with the service I received. Bob was thoughtful and had all the paperwork ready for us when we cant pick up the car.
