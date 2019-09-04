sales Rating

Jesse Peters was far and away the most respectful and transparent person I have worked with when shopping for a vehicle. He actively worked to get me an amazing deal on the used vehicle I was interested in, as well as a jaw-droppingly good offer on my trade-in. I would absolutely recommend working with Jesse solely because he was never pushy and never resorted to the exhausting and insulting sales tactics I have experienced elsewhere. His willingness to get the sale price as close to my target budget was icing on the cake! Although I ultimately ended up going to another dealership to purchase a vehicle that was a better match for my needs, I definitely hope to bring my business to Jesse and the rest of the team at MINI of Ann Arbor for my next purchase! Read more