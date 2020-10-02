New car purchase
by 02/10/2020on
I was happy with the service I received at Germain Honda. Even though it was a Saturday and the dealership was open only a limited time I never felt rushed.
New car purchase
by 02/10/2020on
I was happy with the service I received at Germain Honda. Even though it was a Saturday and the dealership was open only a limited time I never felt rushed.
1 Comments
Germain Honda Ann Arbor, barry rice 2016 odessey
by 12/06/2019on
Outstanding support by Mitch Hardcastle and your management financial staff I was in and out as quickly as could be expected everyone was professional in all of their actions I had a wonderful experience at your business location thanks again we areOverly satisfied even though we are from Dayton Ohio
1 Comments
Great car buying experience
by 11/19/2019on
Very easy and wonderful experience. They don't overpriced their used cars. And are honest about any add ons they offer. After being fleeced at other dealerships before, my guy was honest about the lack of need for their extended warranty ( it would only cover the car for less than 2 years beyond the existing manufacturer warranty they worked at getting me the best interest rate. Would recommend them in a heartbeat.
1 Comments
Excellent experience (and I hate buying cars)
by 08/02/2019on
Michael and Jerome were professional, helpful, and friendly when I traded in my vehicle. They were also fast and efficient in getting me on my way with my new vehicle - very much appreciated.
1 Comments
Germain Honda Experience
by 07/31/2019on
My experience leasing a new car at Germain Honda was very good (1st time lessee). I especially liked working with Desmond in Sales. He is very knowledgeable and helpful about the vehicles and the process, and addressed all of my questions, concerns and changes promptly and courteously, with a great disposition. Desmond is a pleasure to work with, has good customer service orientation and is very effective at his job. I appreciated that he was not pushy. He walked us through all of the features of the vehicles (multiple times) and was very helpful throughout the test drives and the sales process. I am happy to recommend Desmond and Germain Honda to friends and family.
1 Comments
Genuine, super customer service
by 07/19/2019on
Our sales rep, Evan, was terrific. He was very responsive and not pushy and seemed genuinely interested in us having a good experience. We are very pleased with Honda's reliability and love our new (to us) Odyssey! Germain's atmosphere is welcoming and helpful. We hope to do business there again!
1 Comments
Excellent
by 07/15/2019on
Excellent service , answered all my questions, will come back if I needed another car
1 Comments
Wonderful Experience at Germain Honda of Ann Arbor
by 07/15/2019on
I recently leased a new car from Germain Honda of Ann Arbor. As soon as I walked into the dealership, several staff members came over to greet me and see how they could help, despite everyone being busy at the time. The finance manager Jerome ensured that a sales representative would sit down with me ASAP. Shortly after, I discussed my needs with Kay Caldwood, who did an excellent job ensuring that I drove away in the vehicle that best suited me. After a test drive, deciding features, and calling my insurance, left the same day in the vehicle that I wanted. Thank you to everyone who helped make my first car experience so pleasant.
1 Comments
Wonderful Experience at Germain Honda of Ann Arbor
by 07/15/2019on
I recently leased a new car from Germain Honda of Ann Arbor. As soon as I walked into the dealership, several staff members came over to greet me and see how they could help, despite everyone being busy at the time. The finance manager Jerome ensured that a sales representative would sit down with me ASAP. Shortly after, I discussed my needs with Kay Caldwood, who did an excellent job ensuring that I drove away in the vehicle that best suited me. After a test drive, deciding features, and calling my insurance, left the same day in the vehicle that I wanted. Thank you to everyone who helped make my first car experience so pleasant.
1 Comments
New purchase
by 05/11/2019on
Good experience. Very nice and helpful sales staff.
1 Comments
So Wonderful!!
by 05/04/2019on
Desmond went above and beyond to help us purchase our new Civic hatchback. We love the car and we love Germain Honda!!
1 Comments
Thanks for your help
by 04/28/2019on
Brock and Corey helped me get another used car when the first one I purchased didn't work out. I was in a really tight spot and appreciated their help.
1 Comments
Great experience
by 04/26/2019on
I had a great experience at Germain Honda. They were not pushy at all and were more than accommodating. Would definitely recommend to anyone looking to buy a car.
1 Comments
Do not buy a used car from Germain
by 04/21/2019on
DO NOT BUY A USED CAR FROM HERE! I bought a 2011 Chevy Equinox from Germain back in September 2018 for nearly $11,000. Two days after I took it home, it was making strange gurgling sounds when I turned it on and would idle. Took it back to the dealership, they sent it to Chevy and had it for five days. In those five days not one person contacted me to tell me what was going on, I had to call and inquire myself after 3 days. Got the car back after Chevy supposedly put $1,300 worth of work into it and said that they replaced the AC air compressor. I told them I wanted to return the car and they only offered to give me $7,500 back for it. After only two days with a faulty car they sold me. I kept it because I had just spent most of my savings account on this car. When I went to get my first oil change, there was NO oil in the engine and I wasn't even over 3,000 miles. Every oil change after that, same thing all the oil would be gone and the dip stick had black sludge on it. This weekend I took it in for an oil change and was told this car basically needs a new engine and the AC air compressor needs to be replaced, which I was told had been done eight months ago. I no longer want this vehicle for obvious reasons because Germain sold me a piece of garbage car. They only offered to give me $4,000 back for it. In eight months, I lost $6,500 because Germain sold me a bad car. I am a single mother, I bought this car in cash, $11k in good faith that they were selling me something that would last me at least five years. It's lasted 8 months and Germain is doing absolutely nothing to help me. My family has been buying cars from here for 20 years when it was still Howard cooper. I will never buy another car from Germain, will never suggest anyone buy a car from them, and will make sure other people know what they have done. I am writing this review on every dealership review site possible. This is unacceptable and I will be contacting the better business bureau when the weekend is over. If I can save just one person from losing as much money as I have working with this dealership I will be satisfied. I got up and walked out before my appointment had even ended sobbing because I have no idea what I'm going to do now. Can't afford a new car after being ripped off. Please do not buy used vehicles from Germain. Ever. Edit: I can't believe I didn't read reviews on Germain before working with them. My parents had excellent service when buying with Howard cooper, but since becoming Germain, they have had their own share of issues. I just read every single one and two star review and everything that's happened to me has happened to other people. That being terrible customer service, unreturned calls, losing money, being ripped off and being sold cars that are crap and then telling you that they've been "assessed". They are liars and I can't believe they get away with doing this to people. I'm so upset and am lost as to how I will be able to get a new car since I've lost so much money working with these incompetent liars. Sickening. I could go on but I feel I've made my point.
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 04/19/2019on
No pressure from our salesman Evan. He answered our questions, helped us walk through the pros and cons of the different styles and models.
1 Comments
2016 Honda Civic Coupe (CPO)
by 04/19/2019on
Car was as advertised or better, good communication and an overall great experience
1 Comments
Used car purchase
by 04/03/2019on
We had a very good experience working with Jason at Germain Honda. He was honest, knowledgeable, helpful, and low-pressure.
1 Comments
Awesome buying experience
by 03/29/2019on
My wife and I just purchased a new Honda CRV and we couldn't be more pleased with our decision to buy from Germaine Honda of Ann Arbor. We were fortunate enough to be assisted with our purchase by Jeff Williams. He exemplified what every car salesmen should be, knowledgeable and professional.
1 Comments
Awesome experience!!
by 03/21/2019on
I usually avoid buying cars like the plague. I brace for the typical games and extra yucky feeling from haggling with fake inflexible people. But, I had a refreshingly good car-buying experience this time with Sales Rep Michael Perdue and Business Mgr Jerome Parue. Over all the years of buying cars, this really has been the best. Good job!!
1 Comments
Friendly and speedy process
by 03/15/2019on
Had a good time with Desmond buying a Honda Fit with Sensing.
1 Comments
Mitch Hardcastle Review
by 02/05/2019on
Was super disapppinted in TWO Honda dealers by my house, so I visited Ann Arbor and Mitch Hardcastle helped me purchase my first car. So helpful, always around when I needed a question, and wasn't pushy at all. He wasn't sales, he felt more like a supportive friend. Will purchase any and all Honda's from him in the future.
1 Comments
1 Comments