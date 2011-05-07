Skip to main content
Porsche Ann Arbor

2575 S State St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
closed
Saturday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Not willing to match the best price!!!

by sjsll on 07/05/2011

Was interested in a Honda Odyssey. The sales person was very helpful for the test drive but I was told the pice "is what it is" I showed them 3 lower quotes but they were uninterested in matcing the price. I was also told if I purchased elsewhere and brought it to them for service that I would not get the same level of service that I would have if I bought my car from them. I ended up driving 30 miles to another dealer and saving over $ 1500. They lost the sale and future service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
