2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Was interested in a Honda Odyssey. The sales person was very helpful for the test drive but I was told the pice "is what it is" I showed them 3 lower quotes but they were uninterested in matcing the price. I was also told if I purchased elsewhere and brought it to them for service that I would not get the same level of service that I would have if I bought my car from them. I ended up driving 30 miles to another dealer and saving over $ 1500. They lost the sale and future service. Read more