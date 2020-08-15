1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought a certified used car from Varsity. I have evidence that the Ford standard required 172 point inspection was not performed, or at best, performed incompletely. The certified car that they tried to sell me had body damage, tire damage, low oil levels, and a malfunctioning electrical component. None of these would have been present had the required inspection occurred and the required repairs performed. To reiterate, in my experience, the Varsity Ford Certified Pre-Owned designation is nothing more than a 12 month extended warranty, for which you will pay a $1,500-$2,000 premium. Do not assume that you are buying a vehicle that is of higher quality than a non-certified one. Mine has been in for service twice in the first month that I owned it. Were talking a $40,000 ($50k new) two year old car with 25,000 miles on it. Before I took my car off the lot, I noticed damage to the passenger mirror. I insisted that they replace the mirror, which they told me they did. Thereafter, the first time I used the mirrors automatic folding feature, it didnt work. I took the car to my local Ford dealership and told them the story. They informed me the mirror was in fact original to the car. What Varsity did was slap a new plastic cover over the damaged mirror. They didnt even bother to check whether the electrical components to the mirror were functioning. This wasnt even the most egregious lie that I caught them in, but I digress. Now on to where I save you money. The dealership charges a $200 doc prep fee and a $200 VIN etching fee. DO NOT PAY FOR EITHER OF THESE. My salesperson told me outright that these are strictly for dealer profit and told me he was not allowed to remove the fees. I should have walked then and there, as this is a textbook sign of a shady dealership, but I needed a car and just wanted to get it over with. $200 to fill in a few lines on a couple boilerplate documents is absolute B.S.. DO NOT PAY THIS. $200 for VIN etching is unethical, and REQUIRING the consumer to pay for this is LEGALLY QUESTIONABLE. AAA and local police departments will do this for free, and you can buy a $20 kit on amazon and DIY. DO NOT AGREE TO PAY FOR THE VIN ETCHING. How they get you is the dealer supposedly etches the windows as soon as they take delivery of your vehicle. Im not even sure they etched my windows because I still havent found the VIN numbers on any window. This costs them close to nothing, I mean $0! No legitimate dealer will do this to a customer that they respect and value. In fact, the exorbitant cost and pseudo-requirement is ripe for a class action lawsuit. I cant recommend that you shop here. If you do, do not assume that you will be treated ethically, honestly, or fairly, and make no assumptions about the quality of the vehicle. Have an independent mechanic look it over on your behalf. Read more