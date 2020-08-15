Varsity Ford Ann Arbor
Customer Reviews of Varsity Ford Ann Arbor
You won't find a better car buying experience
by 08/15/2020
I have leased 6 vehicles from Varsity in 5 1/2 years and will continue to get all my vehicles and service at Varsity Ford. The experience is fast, professional, and top tier.
Good But With Difficulties
by 02/18/2019
It has been several years since buying both new and used cars at Varsity. Overall I have geen satisfied. They have competitive pricing and a large inventory but... I can't go with all the stars. In the end of 2018 I was in the market for a new car and stopped in at Varsity. Immediately I was reminded of my previous difficulties I had forgotten about. Try to find a parking place. I challenge you. When I drove into the lot in December 2018 there was exactly ONE PARKING space--handicapped. I looked really hard to make sure. Note that just driving through the lot to look for a parking space is tough with all the moving cars. I went ahead and took the handicapped spot since I have a handicapped license plate thinking I would be in and out pretty quick. All I was doing was fact-finding in prep for a purchase although I was not opposed to a today-purchase for the right deal. I went into the showroom and they had exactly one car on display. I milled around hoping somebody would notice and looked at that one car as if interested. The rest of the showroom was filled with sales desks like a horse barn. While standing near the car I felt like I was in the way while a staff person walked by me carrying papers. Making a long story short, I waited around a couple of minutes and gave up. I went back to my car and drove off. A few days later I remembered another Ford dealer in the area where I had purchased two cars in the past. I went there a few days later and a few days after that closed on a 2019 Escape Titanium. Overall I say that Varsity is a good place to shop and get service but just keep in mind that it can be rough.
Fantastic Product, Terrific Sales
by 12/28/2017
I am a lifelong Ford customer. I was ready to get a new car after my wonderful 2006 Escape had more than 170K miles after 12 years. My family has always used Varsity Ford, and Joe C, my salesman, came highly recommended. In a short period of time, two days over a holiday weekend, I drove away in my 2018 Escape with a great financing deal. I absolutely recommend Varsity Ford and Joe C!!
Good service
by 09/01/2017
RUSS was a pleasure to deal with. They gave me the most for my trade in.Howeverthe prices of the vehicles may be a little higher but they are of good quality. I am still waiting on them to payoff my trade.
New F150
by 08/05/2017
Bought a new F-150 at Varsity. They were very easy to deal with. I've also bought from their Lincoln dealership.
Used Car [non-permissible content removed]
by 02/08/2017
Purchased used truck in 12/2016. Checked carfax (waste) and it said no accidents. Dealer used salesman lied when asked if truck EVER had any body damage. Since purchase, have found lots has been repaired and covered up. Avoid buying used vehicles from Varsity Ford of Ann Arbor!!!
oustanding sales experience
by 07/23/2015
I bought a certified pre owned ford explorer from varsity ford and the transaction was very smooth...I called in advance and verified vehicle was still in stock and they set a appointment for mr the next day to see the vehicle. I was pleasantly surprised to see my name on their appointment board when I arrived. I was greeted by my salesperson Tom Eady who was waiting for my arrival...he had the explorer I was interested in waiting for me in the front parking spot...the vehicle was spotless and full of fuel...my wife and I took the vehicle for a test drive...when we returned we decided to purchase the explorer, Tom introduced us to his finanace manager mike and we worked out the financing. We got a 1.9 interest rate and purchased the ford extended warranty. We we're offered the window etch product and declined at first...but when we weighed the $200 cost and the $2500.00 benefit if the vehicle was stolen we decided the extra few dollars per month was worth it. We are very happy with Tom Eady and the Varsity ford dealership.....pam and joe
Unfortunate
by 07/02/2015
I bought a certified used car from Varsity. I have evidence that the Ford standard required 172 point inspection was not performed, or at best, performed incompletely. The certified car that they tried to sell me had body damage, tire damage, low oil levels, and a malfunctioning electrical component. None of these would have been present had the required inspection occurred and the required repairs performed. To reiterate, in my experience, the Varsity Ford Certified Pre-Owned designation is nothing more than a 12 month extended warranty, for which you will pay a $1,500-$2,000 premium. Do not assume that you are buying a vehicle that is of higher quality than a non-certified one. Mine has been in for service twice in the first month that I owned it. Were talking a $40,000 ($50k new) two year old car with 25,000 miles on it. Before I took my car off the lot, I noticed damage to the passenger mirror. I insisted that they replace the mirror, which they told me they did. Thereafter, the first time I used the mirrors automatic folding feature, it didnt work. I took the car to my local Ford dealership and told them the story. They informed me the mirror was in fact original to the car. What Varsity did was slap a new plastic cover over the damaged mirror. They didnt even bother to check whether the electrical components to the mirror were functioning. This wasnt even the most egregious lie that I caught them in, but I digress. Now on to where I save you money. The dealership charges a $200 doc prep fee and a $200 VIN etching fee. DO NOT PAY FOR EITHER OF THESE. My salesperson told me outright that these are strictly for dealer profit and told me he was not allowed to remove the fees. I should have walked then and there, as this is a textbook sign of a shady dealership, but I needed a car and just wanted to get it over with. $200 to fill in a few lines on a couple boilerplate documents is absolute B.S.. DO NOT PAY THIS. $200 for VIN etching is unethical, and REQUIRING the consumer to pay for this is LEGALLY QUESTIONABLE. AAA and local police departments will do this for free, and you can buy a $20 kit on amazon and DIY. DO NOT AGREE TO PAY FOR THE VIN ETCHING. How they get you is the dealer supposedly etches the windows as soon as they take delivery of your vehicle. Im not even sure they etched my windows because I still havent found the VIN numbers on any window. This costs them close to nothing, I mean $0! No legitimate dealer will do this to a customer that they respect and value. In fact, the exorbitant cost and pseudo-requirement is ripe for a class action lawsuit. I cant recommend that you shop here. If you do, do not assume that you will be treated ethically, honestly, or fairly, and make no assumptions about the quality of the vehicle. Have an independent mechanic look it over on your behalf.
Went in with elecrical problem left with a broken axle. Never again.
by 08/08/2009
I have and 02 Escape. I had a airbag light on and replaced the pretensioners. Car drove fine otherwise. As I drove off the lot, the brakes didn't work. I then looked at the "inspection" record included with the above repair and it indicated that the ABS exciter ring was broken on one side. The car is essentially undrivable with one of these broken - sounds like the wheel is coming off every time I brake. I called them and they said - "we found that on our complimentary inspection". Sorry, that stuff doesn't just brake while sitting on a lot. Coincidence - pretty unlikely. Never again for these guys.
Paid for them to not service my car
by 07/30/2009
Our car started jumping all over the road and there was a lot of play in the steering. We took it to Varsity Ford . My husband explained the problem to the service manager and asked if having an alignment would fix it. He was told "they wouldn't know until they got in there and looked at it". My husband picked up the car and they told him it was likely a bad tire or bent rim. So he paid for the alignment and drove it home (no change in performance what so ever) and parked it in the driveway. He happened to notice something hanging under the car. It was the sway bar that had become disconnected. If the car was up on the rack for an alignment, wouldn't they have noticed something hanging from the back end. So did they really perform an alignment or did they just charge us and say they did? We took the car somewhere else and they fixed the sway bar and did an alignment. They said the car was very badly out of align (thus validating that they never did an alignment). I called the service manager who my husband took the car to. He was very rude, talked over me, would not listen to my concern, contradicted himself several times and pointed the finger at my husband and the place we received prior service from. I will never be back to Varsity Ford for any type of service or to purchase a car. They charged me for work they did not do.
Poor Service
by 01/08/2009
I had the oil changed and they brought it out dirty. I have never had a dealer say they don't wash cars. I took this car in to have the PTU unit checked for a re-occurring problem. I brought it in first thing, 8 AM. I had to call them at 1 PM to get an update, and they said it was in line to be looked at. 4:20 came around they couldn't look at it that day, and I could leave it or reschedule. Why did I make an appointment, and waste 45 minutes of my day, and not have a car - that I needed? Made an appointment with another dealer instead. They have lost my business, and I won't recommend them to anyone.
All by myself....
by 12/16/2008
Never purchased a Ford before. Went to see about all the incentives on last years remaining models. Sales people at most dealerships are pushy and try to sell you whatever they have on the lot. The salesperson I had did the exact opposite, he said sorry we don't have what you are looking for, gave me his card and said have a nice day. While I can appreciate a no-nonsense type of approach I like options and I like a salesperson that is willing to work for me. I called him back a few days later and after a few calls he said he would search for something close to what I wanted and call me back. He never did. I didn't like his can't-do attitude so I called the dealership back and spoke to a different salesperson who was nice and listened even if she didn't have a great knowledge of their inventory. She didn't call back, the unhelpful guy called back and was angry that I had talked with someone else, he was rude, he was short, said he had a family emergency over the weekend, that a car sale wasn't life or death and hung up on me. I called back to try to get his manager and the receptionist played 20 questions with me when I asked for a manager and transferred me to someone's voicemail. I called again, played 20 questions again with the receptionist and finally got the customer service manager. She listened, apologized, asked for my business, I said no, and she said she would talk with the salespersons direct supervisor. I would never go back to this dealership.
Do not Buy A car from this dealership
by 03/12/2008
I have been buying ford cars for 18 years now and never had a sales dept. just down right screw me over as had as this place. They are all freindly and really act like they are trying to help you find the car of your dreams. But in fact after you buy the car they just kick you under the bus. I bought a used 03 foucs that had documents stating there was a problem with a sencer on the fuel tank that made the engine light come on. (before I bought the car) I took it back twice, the second time they draned 20 dollers in gas from my car said they were not going to replace. The service dept agreed the car should be fixed but the sales maneger was rude and said hes was not taking from his profit to fix car. STAY AWAY FROM THIS PLACE THE WILL RIP YOU OFF. I think I"m gonna buy a honda.
left me wanting more, overall bad experience for a first-time new car buyer
by 01/31/2008
salesperson kept trying to sell us something we didn't want, made promises he didn't keep. acted like he was personally interested in getting us the car we wanted at a good deal, but never followed through. left us feeling kind of ignored. we were prepared to buy a car from this dealership, but wound up going out of town to get the thing we wanted. it was worth the drive up 23.
