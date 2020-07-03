Lawless Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Lawless Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Be Careful
by 03/07/2020on
Paid for brand new vehicle, damaged vehicle with now-confirmed signs of coverup was delivered at night, Lawless refuses to acknowledge damaged condition or replace vehicle with new one or refund the purchase - still in discussions with Jeep corporate and MA Attorney General Office over 2 months later - worst experience ever.
Excellent Experience
by 07/26/2017on
Clayton was very professional and no nonsense. He was very easy to do business with and completely understood my requirements and concerns. Great job and thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mopar no car
by 07/19/2017on
Matt Saia was great, knowledgeable, helpful, and hoes above and beyond for his clients. This is the 5th car I've bought from Lawless and the 2nd from Matt.
Great car buying experience!!
by 07/01/2017on
Tom Haddad was extremely helpful! He answered all of my questions and helped me find the car I really wanted within my price range. As well, the other people who helped during my purchase were so pleasant and kind. It was truly an enjoyable experience!!
Rob's First Sale
by 06/27/2017on
Rob was an awesome salesperson. He was not pushy and he made me feel comfortable talking to him and expressing myself freely. Rob was specific with the sale, what was included and offered other finance options that benefited me. Rob went out of his way to ensure everything was done correctly and the experience was excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lawless customer svc Woburn MA
by 06/13/2017on
Great customer service I haven't seen in a long time . The moment you step on the show room immediately some one will present themselves to service you . No staff will by pass you without asking if they can assist you or asking if some one is helping you . Honestly speaking I walked in the dealership just to shop around but because of their honesty and great customer service , I could not resist . Keep it up lawless
The perfect experience
by 06/05/2017on
Me and my mom went to several other dealerships before Lawless and it was a terrible experience. I was shopping for my first car and it should have been exciting. The second we walked into lawless I felt a million times better. You can tell that everyone there enjoyed being there and wanted to help me as much as possible. Clayton was so helpful and amazing and Jack the used car manager was so nice and caring. Also Jack from finances made sitting in an office and filling out boring paperwork fun! I will definitely recommend Lawless in woburn to anyone and couldn't imagine buying a car from anywhere else in the future! Thank you for turning car shopping into a fun an exciting thing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
my ram
by 06/05/2017on
john murphy was top notch....with the help he gave my fiance after she purchased a used vehicle for her son.....i was interested in a RAM 1500 ....their was one particular model i wanted and he made it happen...perfect results...perfect relationship for the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service!
by 06/01/2017on
Everything was ready to go when we arrived, everything went quickly, and the salesman and finance department were not pushy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 05/26/2017on
Clayton was very helpful, clear, and made the entire process easy. I was thoroughly impressed and I will recommend lawless to my friends and family
Head to Lawless
by 05/17/2017on
From sales, to finance, and the runner who brought my car to NH and everything in between. Lawless was a great place to do business!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chrysler 200
by 05/02/2017on
Great deal. Great salesman and finance department. The whole process was fast, efficient and transparent. Even the snack room in great. Thank you guys!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love My Jeep.
by 04/29/2017on
Fred Foster was great. He was very knowledgeable. Answered all our questions. Fred was friendly, down to earth and there was No High Pressure .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience at Lawless
by 04/26/2017on
Things worked quickly and smoothly. We found our vehicle on the Internet and received a quick response even though it was a holiday. The sales person was helpful and accessible. The finance person was also efficient and everyone worked together well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience with Lawless
by 04/23/2017on
Everyone we dealt with at Lawless was friendly and helpful, especially our salesperson, Jared. He was very knowledgeable with regard to the car I was buying and took us through the process flawlessly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lawless is preety darn good!
by 04/19/2017on
Pleasant, competent personnel. I bought my new Grand Caravan back in August of 2016. The salesman was really very good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience
by 04/07/2017on
Great service. Very easy and pleasant buying experience. Would recommend to a friend. Everyone at the dealership was great. Would purchase from lawless again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience!
by 04/04/2017on
Sales staff were very professional and Jared was easy to get in contact with and answered all of my questions thoroughly. Process of turning in my car was fairly quick and super easy. I will absolutely return to Lawless in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Jeep Renegade at Lawless
by 03/26/2017on
When we arrived and were walking thru the parking lot, someone from the service department happened to walk by. He was very helpful with questions and walked us into the showroom to find a sales rep. We worked with Luis who was easy to work with. He listened and wasn't pushy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership and Great Truck
by 03/21/2017on
No pressure and fair price. Everyone was knowledgeable and courteous. My 2015 RAM was delivered in like new condition. The whole process was painless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Customer Service
by 03/09/2017on
I recently bought a 2007 Honda CRV at Lawless, and the service was unlike any other dealership I have visited. I was treated with respect and patience as I went through all my questions - every question was answered thoughtfully. It was nice being treated like a was buying a brand new car, when I was buying a used car for under $10,000. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
