Me and my mom went to several other dealerships before Lawless and it was a terrible experience. I was shopping for my first car and it should have been exciting. The second we walked into lawless I felt a million times better. You can tell that everyone there enjoyed being there and wanted to help me as much as possible. Clayton was so helpful and amazing and Jack the used car manager was so nice and caring. Also Jack from finances made sitting in an office and filling out boring paperwork fun! I will definitely recommend Lawless in woburn to anyone and couldn't imagine buying a car from anywhere else in the future! Thank you for turning car shopping into a fun an exciting thing! Read more