Lawless Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Visit dealer’s website 
196 Lexington St, Woburn, MA 01801
(855) 375-3560
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lawless Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
115 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Be Careful

by LawlessHasNoIntegrity on 03/07/2020

Paid for brand new vehicle, damaged vehicle with now-confirmed signs of coverup was delivered at night, Lawless refuses to acknowledge damaged condition or replace vehicle with new one or refund the purchase - still in discussions with Jeep corporate and MA Attorney General Office over 2 months later - worst experience ever.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Vehicle Service at Lawless Jeep on Main Street

by kristine64 on 07/26/2017

I had brought my car to the service garage on Main Street in Woburn and was completely satisfied with the service I received. Tony Attardo was so helpful and accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Experience

by joseph95 on 07/26/2017

Clayton was very professional and no nonsense. He was very easy to do business with and completely understood my requirements and concerns. Great job and thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mopar no car

by Jac1133 on 07/19/2017

Matt Saia was great, knowledgeable, helpful, and hoes above and beyond for his clients. This is the 5th car I've bought from Lawless and the 2nd from Matt.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Awesome Service

by Johnjoskelley on 07/04/2017

Steve in Service is the Best Frank and John too/ They always deliver as promised. One of the reasons that I have been a long term customer at Lawless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great car buying experience!!

by cbarbas on 07/01/2017

Tom Haddad was extremely helpful! He answered all of my questions and helped me find the car I really wanted within my price range. As well, the other people who helped during my purchase were so pleasant and kind. It was truly an enjoyable experience!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Rob's First Sale

by JohnStepaniak on 06/27/2017

Rob was an awesome salesperson. He was not pushy and he made me feel comfortable talking to him and expressing myself freely. Rob was specific with the sale, what was included and offered other finance options that benefited me. Rob went out of his way to ensure everything was done correctly and the experience was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Lawless customer svc Woburn MA

by GCherokee2011 on 06/13/2017

Great customer service I haven't seen in a long time . The moment you step on the show room immediately some one will present themselves to service you . No staff will by pass you without asking if they can assist you or asking if some one is helping you . Honestly speaking I walked in the dealership just to shop around but because of their honesty and great customer service , I could not resist . Keep it up lawless

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

The perfect experience

by JaymeAnn1228 on 06/05/2017

Me and my mom went to several other dealerships before Lawless and it was a terrible experience. I was shopping for my first car and it should have been exciting. The second we walked into lawless I felt a million times better. You can tell that everyone there enjoyed being there and wanted to help me as much as possible. Clayton was so helpful and amazing and Jack the used car manager was so nice and caring. Also Jack from finances made sitting in an office and filling out boring paperwork fun! I will definitely recommend Lawless in woburn to anyone and couldn't imagine buying a car from anywhere else in the future! Thank you for turning car shopping into a fun an exciting thing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

my ram

by jg4345_king on 06/05/2017

john murphy was top notch....with the help he gave my fiance after she purchased a used vehicle for her son.....i was interested in a RAM 1500 ....their was one particular model i wanted and he made it happen...perfect results...perfect relationship for the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Customer Service!

by Chrissy6982 on 06/01/2017

Everything was ready to go when we arrived, everything went quickly, and the salesman and finance department were not pushy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome

by Chris123789 on 05/26/2017

Clayton was very helpful, clear, and made the entire process easy. I was thoroughly impressed and I will recommend lawless to my friends and family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Head to Lawless

by JessicaS1982 on 05/17/2017

From sales, to finance, and the runner who brought my car to NH and everything in between. Lawless was a great place to do business!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service

by Sicard74 on 05/04/2017

Your dealership has one of the best mechanic around thank you for the great service Everything was completed very quickly Very knowledgable staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Chrysler 200

by Mr232172 on 05/02/2017

Great deal. Great salesman and finance department. The whole process was fast, efficient and transparent. Even the snack room in great. Thank you guys!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Love My Jeep.

by porrazzo on 04/29/2017

Fred Foster was great. He was very knowledgeable. Answered all our questions. Fred was friendly, down to earth and there was No High Pressure .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Repairs

by Janet_Steve on 04/28/2017

The Mechanic was personable and took the time to explain my issues with the car and any questions I had in regards to them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience at Lawless

by Laurapang12_ on 04/26/2017

Things worked quickly and smoothly. We found our vehicle on the Internet and received a quick response even though it was a holiday. The sales person was helpful and accessible. The finance person was also efficient and everyone worked together well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience with Lawless

by EvelynQ on 04/23/2017

Everyone we dealt with at Lawless was friendly and helpful, especially our salesperson, Jared. He was very knowledgeable with regard to the car I was buying and took us through the process flawlessly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change (iincluded in purchase prcie of vehicla)

by athetonwj24 on 04/20/2017

The guy (Frank?) who helped me was courteous, knowledgeable and told me how long it would be (which was reasonable). The waiting room is a great little place with snacks, coffee (tea) and a great TV and work spaces if needed.. The service was listed s to what was done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Lawless is preety darn good!

by 4Eileen_E on 04/19/2017

Pleasant, competent personnel. I bought my new Grand Caravan back in August of 2016. The salesman was really very good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
191 cars in stock
120 new71 used0 certified pre-owned
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
54 new|17 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Cherokee
Jeep Cherokee
14 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
16 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes