1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Not the euphoric new-car experience I hoped for. Crime happened (larceny of over $3500 - all four tires/rims/wheels stolen) with my car while in their possession overnight 4 days after delivery when back for service (accessory install). When questioned, they did not feel the need to notify me of police report done for malicious damage done to my property, because thieves were caught and wheels/rims/tires stolen were returned to dealer, but both police reports listed damage done to car. I didn't know anything about it, until contacted by DA's office for a victim's impact statement, and ironically- the same crime repeated itself a few days later (this time successfully, thieves not caught) when car parked in garage for work. Thieves were out on bail, and may be connected as car had a decal noting location where it parked during the day... Coincidence or related incident? Was without a car from monday-saturday while new wheels were ordered/installed and insurance processed by another dealership (highly recommended Herb Chambers Honda in Boston) who was willing to help me out. (Weymouth Honda was contacted to help with second incident - before I knew of the first on their property, and said they could not help me - said order would take over a week and they couldn't come install tires - I'd have to move car to them (even though I explained moving it without tires would severely damage it can't tow and dragging onto a flatbed would also damage, and a flatbed couldn't fit in garage it was parked in anyhow). Aside from this nightmare above, there were other shady dealings done earlier on: first told that after market sunroof could be installed on site and would be added to warranty, then told on purchase day it could not happen. Car was coming from a nearby dealership and I kept asking about how many miles would be on it. Salesperson kept marking 50 miles on paperwork as a placeholder and said we'd find out when it was on the lot, but when it was and I was picking it up - still never answered my question about miles, kept distracting me with other business and said "we'll see it when we go out to the car." That didn't happen until plates were on the car and I was about to drive away a few minutes before dealer closed. Found out car had 223 miles on it - so much for a new car - more like a demo, but no demo discount. Then salesperson said warranty would be from the mileage on delivery (which American Honda corporate office said is definitely a lie - warranty ends at specified miles regardless of delivery miles). The car was also not properly detailed, dirt and leaves, smeared windshield, shoe prints on interior they tried to fix with carpet cleaner - I was not happy. Car was also missing floor mats that come standard with this model. I inquired and salesperson made me feel I must be confused, they did not come with this model. When I said I wanted to buy on the spot, he said parts was closed and I could just pick some up at AutoZone. Called the next day and sales manager agreed to re-clean, install mats, and give a discount on accessory install, but I wish I never let my car be there overnight. This nightmare would have been prevented. Also, if the dealer had only been honest about what happened on their property, I would have reconsidered the purchase of wheel locks (get them if you don't already have them and have alloy wheels - there have been 71 wheel theft incidents in past six months in Boston area - mostly Hondas!). They also should have better protected cars there for service with better lighting - police report noted it was a dark lot, and some other area dealers (called when looking for someone to help) actually put wheel locks on cars for those that don't have them to prevent theft while in their possession. If you are looking for a Honda dealership in the area, I'd check out Norwood, Boston, Cambridge, Newton, or Natick before considering Weymouth Honda. They pride themselves on being a family business, but I can't imagine they'd treat family this way... Read more