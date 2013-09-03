Ocean Honda of Weymouth
Customer Reviews of Ocean Honda of Weymouth
They did what they said they would do.
by 03/09/2013on
I highly recommend Weymouth Honda. I first discovered them on the Edmunds.com msg boards when I was researching Honda leases. Their website offered a very low no-haggle price. In fact, it was so much lower than I was able to negotiate in Texas, that I flew up to Boston and drove the car home! I paid exactly what they said I would, and they were friendly to boot. The car had only 3 miles on it (unlike some dealers, where cars have been extensively test-driven). This is the only Honda dealer I'll use again. What more can I say?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy Car Purchase
by 06/27/2012on
I found myself unexpectedly needing a new car. I was referred to Weymouth Honda by some of my colleagues who had purchased and leased cards from this location. As a young woman who is not in the same state has my father (who negotiated the purchase of my last car) I was nervous to do this alone. However, my experience was extremely easy. I spent some time emailing with Andrew who encouraged me to go out and test drive cars to see what I liked and what I didn't like. I was going from an SUV to a car and he said it was most important to find a car I liked and was comfortable in, even if it wasn't a Honda. He was extremely patient with my many questions and thoughts. I'm not good at making decisions so there was a lot of back and forth, he never made me feel dumb for my questions. The day that I went to purchase the car (I ended up deciding on a 2012 Civic the dash display is GREAT!), while it was a long process in the dealership, it was enjoyable (who knew!). Everyone in the place was extremely friendly (they even bake cookies there!). I was kept informed about what was happening and where we were in the process. I wasn't pressured to buy any crazy extras and when I said no to things, no one applied any pressure. The woman I worked with to finalize payments (Sandra, I think her name was) was extremely nice and again explained my options but didn't make me feel bad for saying no. I got a GREAT deal on a car that I love, and the day in the dealership was FUN. I didn't expect to go home with a car that day, but I did. Andrew was great at showing me all of the ins and outs of the car and how everything works. They synced my blue tooth so that was functional and I didn't have to try and figure it out myself. They even programmed my radio with new stations! I had to go back two days later (by choice) to finalize the registration and insurance (they offered to mail it all to me, but I figured it was easier to just go back and have them finish everything) and again it was easy and painless. I will take my car back there to be serviced and I will recommend others to go there as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfect for a prepared, targeted buyer
by 12/28/2011on
As a prepared shopper with a very specific vehicle in mind, Weymouth Honda can't be beat! When it was time to trade in my existing 2008 Odyssey for a new one, I had previously visited a different Honda dealership where I had acquired my old vehicle. I wasn't satisfied with either the new vehicle price or the trade-in estimate. So I emailed Weymouth Honda. Justin replied within a half hour, and after exchanging a few specifics I had a quote in hand that ended up being the final purchase price. No negotiation was necessary as I already was given a price better than what I had hoped to get to as a fair value. They didn't have the color I wanted in stock, but found one during our first phone call that was to be delivered a week later. I made one visit to have my trade-in evaluated and I got the price I was hoping for. Put down the deposit and we were done. I realize I'm not a typical "shopper" but it literally couldn't have gone any better. Kudos to Justin and Weymouth Honda for making the purchase process so simple and transparent...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly Recommend Weymouth Honda!
by 10/25/2011on
I just picked up my 2012 Honda Civic from Weymouth yesterday and couldn't be happier! I was VERY impressed by everyone I worked with (Andrew, Alex and Sandra) at the dealership. I felt well informed throughout the entire process and appreciated the time each person took to answer my many questions along the way. I never felt pressured to make a quick decision and am thankful that this car buying experience was hassle free! I would highly recommend Weymouth Honda to anyone looking to purchase a car without having to jump through hoops to get it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great purchase experience
by 10/04/2011on
We bought our CR-V from the Weymouth Honda this past month. It was an excellent experience hassle free. We first contacted the dealership via email, and Justin was the only dealership that responded to all our questions quickly and thoroughly related to price so we knew exactly what it would be, no hidden costs anywhere. When we went to the dealership, Justin made sure we understood exactly what we were getting and took the time to explain all details thoroughly. We found their price competitive and the trade-ins fair. Both Justin and James were professional and very patient while we made our decision. Overall it was a positive experience and I can recommend Weymouth without any hesitation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 09/08/2011on
It was my first new car buying experience and I had reached out to a few dealers in my neighborhood but I always felt that they would not honor my concerns. I read reviews about Weymouth Honda and approached them online and immediately got a quote from Justin. Justin was very responsive throughout and he honored my concerns and gave me the best deal possible. He was kind to accommodate my hours as Weymouth is a bit far from my work place and I could only reach there after 7Pm. I felt very comfortable during the deal and the atmosphere is pretty easy and no one is trying to up sell or cheat the customers like other big dealership. They even did a great job getting my application through the Honda Financing for me to qualify for the 0.9 / 1.9 APR offers. I am extremely happy with my purchase and I am glad that I did it through Weymouth Honda. I will definitely recommend going to Weymouth Honda if you are thinking of a new Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 08/03/2011on
After much research and many test drives with dealers in the area, we found Weymouth Honda to be the best of the bunch. No pressure and straight up in their dealings. Justin was very honest and made us feel very comfortable. We closed the deal in record time on our new Pilot and it all went smoothly. I would highly recommend Weymouth Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer Beware - unethical business practices!
by 07/01/2011on
Not the euphoric new-car experience I hoped for. Crime happened (larceny of over $3500 - all four tires/rims/wheels stolen) with my car while in their possession overnight 4 days after delivery when back for service (accessory install). When questioned, they did not feel the need to notify me of police report done for malicious damage done to my property, because thieves were caught and wheels/rims/tires stolen were returned to dealer, but both police reports listed damage done to car. I didn't know anything about it, until contacted by DA's office for a victim's impact statement, and ironically- the same crime repeated itself a few days later (this time successfully, thieves not caught) when car parked in garage for work. Thieves were out on bail, and may be connected as car had a decal noting location where it parked during the day... Coincidence or related incident? Was without a car from monday-saturday while new wheels were ordered/installed and insurance processed by another dealership (highly recommended Herb Chambers Honda in Boston) who was willing to help me out. (Weymouth Honda was contacted to help with second incident - before I knew of the first on their property, and said they could not help me - said order would take over a week and they couldn't come install tires - I'd have to move car to them (even though I explained moving it without tires would severely damage it can't tow and dragging onto a flatbed would also damage, and a flatbed couldn't fit in garage it was parked in anyhow). Aside from this nightmare above, there were other shady dealings done earlier on: first told that after market sunroof could be installed on site and would be added to warranty, then told on purchase day it could not happen. Car was coming from a nearby dealership and I kept asking about how many miles would be on it. Salesperson kept marking 50 miles on paperwork as a placeholder and said we'd find out when it was on the lot, but when it was and I was picking it up - still never answered my question about miles, kept distracting me with other business and said "we'll see it when we go out to the car." That didn't happen until plates were on the car and I was about to drive away a few minutes before dealer closed. Found out car had 223 miles on it - so much for a new car - more like a demo, but no demo discount. Then salesperson said warranty would be from the mileage on delivery (which American Honda corporate office said is definitely a lie - warranty ends at specified miles regardless of delivery miles). The car was also not properly detailed, dirt and leaves, smeared windshield, shoe prints on interior they tried to fix with carpet cleaner - I was not happy. Car was also missing floor mats that come standard with this model. I inquired and salesperson made me feel I must be confused, they did not come with this model. When I said I wanted to buy on the spot, he said parts was closed and I could just pick some up at AutoZone. Called the next day and sales manager agreed to re-clean, install mats, and give a discount on accessory install, but I wish I never let my car be there overnight. This nightmare would have been prevented. Also, if the dealer had only been honest about what happened on their property, I would have reconsidered the purchase of wheel locks (get them if you don't already have them and have alloy wheels - there have been 71 wheel theft incidents in past six months in Boston area - mostly Hondas!). They also should have better protected cars there for service with better lighting - police report noted it was a dark lot, and some other area dealers (called when looking for someone to help) actually put wheel locks on cars for those that don't have them to prevent theft while in their possession. If you are looking for a Honda dealership in the area, I'd check out Norwood, Boston, Cambridge, Newton, or Natick before considering Weymouth Honda. They pride themselves on being a family business, but I can't imagine they'd treat family this way...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Wonderful experience
by 06/24/2011on
I live in NY and worked with Justin (who was fantastic) I was able to get everything completed from the comfort of my house (except picking the car up). I received the best price for the car and when I went to pick the car up they picked me up at the train station. The total experience could not have been better.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Weymouth recommended!
by 06/16/2011on
Great service, knowledgeable staff! Lowest prices that I could find as well. The sales staff really looked out for my interests and were not pushy at all. Most pleasant Honda dealership I've dealt with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Weymouth Honda ==> Excellent!
by 05/07/2011on
Hello everyone, There are not enough words that I can use to express my satisfaction with Weymouth Honda Dealer. When I was searching for 2011 Honda Accord, I contacted a LOT of Honda dealers such as Boch, Prime, Herb Chambers, Bernardi, Boston, even the Honda dealers in New York even if I am from Massachusetts. However, the BEST deal was offered by the closest Honda Dealership to my apartment which is WEYMOUTH HONDA. 1 Price: They offered me the BEST price. 2 Costumer Service: I was EXTREMLY impressed with their costumer service, they are very friendly, professional, and they wont let you leave without making you satisfied ==> Guaranteed. Special Thank you to the following staff that I have dealt with: Internet Specialist: Katrina Newby. Sales Rep: Justin Arvedon. Financial Worker: Sandra (forgot her last name oops sorry) And of course, the man of the hour ==> Mr. Andrew Gordon who makes the impossible possible. I mean it! It was such wonderful experience that I would definitely repeat gladly. They are such a wonderful family ==> WEYMOUTH HONDA! Keep it up!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very helpful and good deals
by 05/07/2011on
I purchased a 2011 Honda Accord and everyone at the dealership was very helpful and genuine. They weren't like your regular dealership where there's 10 guys sitting around doing nothing. They were very eager to help, and honest and sincere in all their answers. I felt good about buying from them, and I didn't feel like I was getting taken for a ride (no pun intended), like other dealerships I had visited.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Experience
by 05/06/2011on
We recently purchased a 2011 CRV EX-L 4WD from Weymouth Honda. I found the dealership through Edmunds prices paid forum. Someone put up a direct link to Weymouth Honda. I clicked on, they asked for an EMAIL address, and directly gave me a price. I took this price to my local dealers in Memphis TN. They didn't even want to talk, telling me that Weymouth probaly had high doc fees or something else to drive up the price. Well they didn't . I contacted the internet sales person Katrina Newby and made the deal. I gave a $500 deposit on a credit card, picked out my color and got the ball rolling. Being from out of state all the paperwork had to be finalized before I went to pick up the car. This required 2 Fedex from James in finance at Weymouth. I expected to be charged extra over the doc fee for this, I wasn't, and the Doc fee was only $239. less then half what it is here. I arrived at Weymouth Honda licience plate in hand. Katrina Newby introduced herself and took me to the car. It was out front washed and ready to go. She showed me all the features and asked if I had any questions. We went back inside to sign a few more things, and I was out of there in a total of 45 minutes. This was the finest car buying experience I ever had. From James in finance to Katrina in sales. These are fine people with an eye on detail and customer satisfaction. I paided more than $1800 less than Edmunds True Market Value, and also got .9% interest for 60 months. What a deal!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Overall
by 05/05/2011on
The staff at Weymouth Honda were friendly and helpful. They made the purchasing process very easy. I received an initial quote online, using the online chat feature of their website. I later called to provide information to them so they could locate the exact vehicle I wanted. Within 24 hours, they called me to notify me that they had found my car, and we scheduled a pickup time the following week. At the dealership, everyone was still in a morning meeting when I arrived. Once the meeting had ended, a sales associate helped me and guided me through the leasing process. He was very knowledgeable and respectful. He answered all of my questions, and taught me every detail I would need to know about my new car. The finance person was also friendly and competent. It turns out that the car they found for me was one of only two left in New England dealerships, so I am grateful to them for taking the effort to obtain it for me. It is immaculate and exactly what I wanted. The dealership owner sent me a followup email to ask me how I liked the car, and the sales consultant with whom I spoke also followed up with a phone call. I would do business with Weymouth Honda again in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/24/2011on
Bottom-line, it was unbelievable! First of all, I had decided to check out the Internet sites mainly because the Honda dealerships in my local area (MD, DC and Va) were all collaborating and doing their usual things, lying, cheating and jacking up the prices above MRSP and at the same time telling you that they're your long lost best childhood friend, who will do anything in the world to get you the best deal around, a deal which you just can't refuse. All you have to do is give them a $1000.00 so they can place you on their exclusive waiting list! Wow, thanks buddy! Secondly, Internet shopping is now very easy and convenient to do! You can line up all the deals and then compare them. But caution, you must do your home work first and learn about all the tricks of the trade. Make no mistake about it, Honda makes high desirable, high quality and dependable cars, but unfortunately, many Honda dealerships do not come close. I ran across a blog in Edmunds.coms CarSpace. There, a consumer boasted about his experience with Weymouth Honda's shocking low prices and how honest they were! He mentioned, even after having his Ody 2011 Touring Elite transported from Boston to his home in California at a cost of $1,300, he still saved money when compared to his local Honda dealers. Wow, could this be true? So, I decide to call and moved forward with Weymouth Honda (lowest price in my research) to see if this was really true or not! I worked out a great deal and ordered my dream mini-van with Lawrie and James, who were very friendly and very patience with me because...I kept asking them the same questions over and over again. In fact, the friendlier they got, the more mistrust and fear I felt. Could all this be true? I kept telling myself, when will they deliver the final punch line? They explained everything clearly in writing! No hidden fee or confusing double talk! All, I had to do was to wait until the Ody arrives from Atlanta, Ga. When I got the call, my wife and I reluctantly booked two one way flight from Washington BWI to Logan airport, there we took the T-train to Weymouth train station. Lawrie picked us up in our brand new 2011 polished metal, Touring Elite! I was in shocked! Everything went as planned and expected so far! I sat waiting for the final punch line in their small show room. Then James called me to his office to sign all the final papers! That was it, the deal was closed. Meanwhile, Lawrie got the mini van ready and explained all the details about the Ody. All my fears were slowly dissipating as I drove off the packed parking lot! Fear turned into smiles and amazement. I was in shock, how can Weymouth Honda do this? Are they crazy or just plain fair and honest? Perhaps, I just live in a bad area where folks get ripped off so often, that it is the order of the day. Whichever, I was happy and amazement, I found a dealership that matched the reputation of Honda themselves! Well, my wife and I had dinner with our high school friend and drove back to Bethesda, Maryland the next morning with a bunch of lobsters from Boston Chinatown! Weymouth Honda, you guys rock and bring back honesty, fairness and a very good price to the consumers. Honda of American should be very proud of you. Oh yes! I saved over $3,500. I need to thank that guy from California and Carspace in Edmunds.com) too! The power of the Internet! Now, all I have left to do is to figure out where to take my new Ody for servicing and not get ripped! Wow, I got it, a 9 hour drive back to Weymouth Honda! Thanks for allowing me to share this wonderful experience with all of you. Regards
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
unhappy with customer service
by 02/22/2011on
I have never written an online review, but I know now that I should have read some prior to using Weymouth Honda. The actual sale of the car was fine until I got to the fast talking finance person. Maybe this is part of their job description. I knew up front I had a bad feel, should have asked to work with someone else but I was tired of all my waiting at this point. I called the next day to take off a plan I had added on that my car insurer advised against and I was told it was too late. Right then and there I should have walked away form this dealership. After 5 days with the car I noticed poor reception on the highway and saw that I did not have an antena. We called to request one and the formerly friendly salesman said I was mistaken, they never make erros, their system is "foolproof". Upon arrival to the store we were told that we were lying and trying to get the item for free. Completely horrible experience, UNPROFESSIONALISM AT ITS BEST. I will go out of my way to advise against anyone using this dealership. Wish I could give the car back and start over.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and Switch
by 01/26/2011on
Bait and Switch. This is the WORST car buying experience I have ever had. They took my money then weeks later demanded more money to deliver the car. They will lie about any and everything if it serves their interest. DO NOT GO HERE! I had to hire an attorney to get them to even listen to me after they had my money. Their advertised offers are not real they lure you in and then when they had my money they failed to deliver as promised.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience with Weymouth Honda
by 01/24/2011on
I just wanted to tell you about my very positive experience with Weymouth Honda. I first contacted Weymouth via telephone after seeing a very good price for a new Honda Ridgeline on Cars.com. To be honest, I thought the price was too good. I was sure the salesman was going to bait and switch me, or that I was going to get a shady, used-car dealership - not a true Honda dealership. To my surprise, I found out: a) that I was in fact dealing with a reputable Honda dealership; b) the salesman, Andrew Gordon, was actually the owners son and c) Andrew quoted me an even better price for the truck than the one I saw on line! To make a long story short, I purchased the truck sight unseen from Weymouth for a price almost $3,000 cheaper than I found anywhere else. But wait - the story gets better. Andrew was heading down my way (Washington, D.C.), and agreed to personally drive the vehicle down to me for a reasonable fee (cheaper than a car moving company quoted me). Talk about personal service! But I wouldnt expect this kind of personal delivery, unless Andrew has another pretty female friend who happens to live near you! :-) Weymouth Honda is the real deal. During the transaction, I spoke with both Andrew and his father - the actual owner of the dealership. I understand that Andrews grandfather was the first owner, so you have three generations of family ownership. I was very pleased with the attention and care I received from the Weymouth personnel (well really owners!). Bear in mind that this was an Internet sale. I was frankly a little concerned about purchasing a car on line, site unseen, and then wire-transferring the money out-of-state. The dealership is in Massachusetts, and I live in Virginia! Not to worry, the transaction was flawless. Andrew even made a point of walking me through all aspects of the vehicle when he dropped it off. To summarize, for all of you out-of-staters, I would not hesitate to purchase a vehicle from Weymouth Honda. Their prices and service could not be beat. Im not affiliated with Weymouth in any way. Feel free to email me if you have any questions about Weymouth. Ask for Andrew if you want an easy transaction! Scott in VA. [violative content deleted]
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst customer service/sales experience I've ever had.
by 12/31/2010on
I would normally never write a bad review on any company. However, Weymouth Honda deserves the worst rating there is. BUYERS BEWARE! Pay a little bit more and go to a better dealership.. trust me, it's worth it for the level of service you will get. Salesman Jack M. will tell you all of his personal business and drama before and during your sale. The finance man told me I was interrupting his lunch and that we had to hurry up. I felt like I inconvenienced them all in being there to pick up my new car. To top it off, the car had paint chips all over the rear bumper when I went to pick it up. They had no touch up paint available. After 2 months of waiting for them to get it to me, I called back after several attempts to get what I've paid for, and the sales manager, Eric, cursed at me using the "f" word several times, and told me they are done with me and to go "f" myself. Wow, what service!! I highly DO NOT recommend this low life dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
OK, not great
by 09/18/2010on
Took forever for anyone to approach us...shouldn't they be hungry to make a sale in this economic climate? Sales guy was capable, but got almost a little hostile when we started dickering...dug his heels in fast about having already given his best offer. Truth is, his initial offer was lower than what I had researched-- both invoice and Edmunds TMV-- so we took it. Despite the basic low price for the car, however, they nickel and dime you on the accessories. They employ markup over what Honda lists as MSRP on accessories and justified it as "including labor and installation". For most of the things I added-- all weather floor mats, cargo tray, cargo cover, roof cross bars-- "installation" is straightforward so the additional pricing is BS. I brought this up with the sales guy and he just sort of shrugged his shoulders, claiming those were the prices-- it was clear he was acknowledging that I knew it was BS but wasn't really doing anything about it. To his credit, when he wrote up the full cost of the car, he did take $25-$50 off here and there on the various accessories. Finance guy was hard to understand (combo language barrier and slick/fast talking) and played dumb on the aforementioned accessory pricing when we decided to add one more in at the last minute. Just left a bad taste in my mouth...come on, everyone knows what's going on here, just knock a little off the price...it wasn't the dollars, it was the principle. In finalizing the deal he also neglected to reduce the final cost (we paid cash) by the amount of our deposit. I had to ask him if the final number was net of the deposit and he started giving me the run around about how he wasn't sure if it went through, how the paperwork could be in three different places, how he could call me later when he found it...wrong-- we were going to figure it out right then and there, and PS-- you should have been on top of this. Sleezy. Interestingly, my main sales guy was out sick after we put the deal together and another salesman did a great job covering for him while he was out in the days afterward when they were prepping the car.
Unimpressed
by 06/07/2010on
After having researched their website, using their payment calculator, and speaking over email with the internet sales mgr, I visited this dealership looking to lease a CR-V. Their website payment calculator gave me a rough estimate of around $350 for what I was looking for. I arrived at the dealership and was told the person I was there to see was out getting a sticker and would be back in 5-10 mins. I sat at his desk for over 45 mins to find out that he was there the whole time, just ignoring me. I should have left at this point but decided that I was already there, I might as well see what I came to see. I test drove the car while they ran some numbers. Their numbers came to $558/mo for a 3 year LEASE! Not even close to what their website said. They did absolutely nothing to bargain or come down on that figure, which is insanely excessive for a lease...of a Honda! Waste of time, typical car dealers.