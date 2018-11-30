Excellent experience
by 11/30/2018on
Excellent experience. Very easy to work with on the purchase of my new car. I would recommend working with this dealership. Great team from the sales experience, finalizing the purchase. I'll post a service review after my first service.
Good experience buying my new car
by 10/10/2017on
I recently got a new job and needed a new car. I did a ton of research and decided the Mazda fit my needs the best. I shopped a few Mazda dealers and Balise was by far the best. The sales lady was personable and seemed to know her stuff. I asked a lot of question and was probably a pain in the neck but she was very understanding. I searched pricing online and i got a price that was even better then I expected.
Rude, and Tried to scam me out of $400
by 10/07/2017on
I went to Balise thinking I could get a better deal there than the mazda dealership close to me (Berkshire Mazda). I was sorely mistaken. I expressed interest in a 2017 cx-5, touring trim with preferred package. I happened to ask about navigation in the car and was told the car is nav capable but you have to buy the chip for $400 extra. While negotiating with a sales representative I asked if the nav chip could be thrown in at a certain price we were discussing. This was over text, and she proceeded to say to me, "Lol, now you want nav?". I found this incredibly unprofessional to start with. So I contacted the sales manager about this and yet he never apologized. Regardless I tried to maintain faith I could come to a good deal with them. However, I then found out that I was mistaken about a color of interior I thought they had for the car, which I only thought existed on their lot. This was not the case though, finding out that all dealers had these same interior options. So after not budging on their price anymore, I decided to go to berkshire mazda instead. Here I found a hassle-free negotiation where I saved hundreds more than I would have at Balise. The kicker is that I was finally informed by Berkshire Mazda that the nav chip comes with the preffered package. I had expressed interest in the preferred package the entire time I was negotiating a price with Balise. Not once did any of the representatives or sales manager I spoke with, tell me that the nav chip came with the preferred package. They were planning on charging me an extra $400 if I did in fact end up wanting it. When asking the sales manager afterwards if he knew the whole time that I wanted the preferred package, he said yes. Then when asking why he failed to mention that nav chip came with it, he said "Well you didn't ask". I suppose it's my mistake for trusting the false info provided to me by the representatives. When asking why none of his representatives told me this, he only repeated that he had already thrown out my paperwork, (even though I know my info was logged in a computer), and tried to dodge the question. I was appalled by the dishonesty and downright rudeness of the staff here. I would 100 times over recommend Berkshire Mazda instead. They were much friendlier and much more willing to negotiate.
I couldn't be happier
by 09/14/2016on
I'm thrilled with my new car and the fact the dealer was able to get my financing approved. Another dealer kept telling me the bank would not offer me a loan. I went to Balise Mazda and they were able to get my financing in order and at a great interest rate.
Quick and fair price
by 09/14/2016on
I've been using the service department since I purchased my car and have been pleasantly surprised. They are less expensive then my local garage that I previously used and they offer me a free loaner car. Very happy so far.
No hassle approach made it easy
by 03/16/2016on
Their no hassle approach made it an easy decision for our 1st Mazda. We were really set on a Honda or Nissan; but decided to test drive the CX5 and it was clearly a stand out. Dave wasn't pushy and let us look at our pace. It was refreshing since we had encountered other salespeople who weren't so helpful. So we made our decision and couldn't be more happy.
They made it easy for me
by 01/20/2016on
I purchased my first new car (Mazda CX-5) a couple weeks ago and the sales lady made it very easy. She was very patient with me and made me feel comfortable through the entire process. As a female, I was happy to have a female salesperson. I kinda felt like some of the men salespeople were talking down to me at the other dealerships. I'm thrilled with my first new car and happy I purchased from Balise.
Wonderful dealership
by 10/17/2015on
I had a great experience purchasing my 2008 certified pre-owned CX-9 from Brian. He was very knowledgable about the car and went above and beyond. I would recommend Brian and Balise Mazda to all my friends and family and they will surely have a great experience.
Great Experience
by 10/17/2015on
I recently leased a CX-5 from Brian and it was a great experience. I had never leased a car before. He answered all my questions and made the process as easy as possible. All in all it was a very enjoyable experience and I look forward to seeing him again when my lease is up.
No way
by 10/15/2015on
High pressure rude tactics from salesman. Spent six hours negotiatingthey tried to sell me a vehical I did not want and a loan which was too long a term.( six years) I went too marcotte ford got a better deal 5 years paid less money for a better vehical. This was a purchase of a new vehical
BY FAR THE BEST EXPIERENCE EVER!!!
by 10/08/2015on
I recently purchased a 2016 Mazda CX-5 from Chantilli Cruz at Balise Mazda. I had done my research for several months and knew that I wanted a CX-5 Grand Touring in White to replace my 2012 Mazda 2 that I LOVED! I live in CT & visited Liberty Mazda first to buy my new car because it was closer to home and more convenient for service. However when I arrived I had a very pushy & rude sales person who wanted to force me to buy a color that I did not want. I left unhappy and decided to look at other brands having a bad taste in my mouth about my experience. While at work the next day in Baystate I told my co-worker my experience the night before and she referred my to Chantilli Cruz at Balise Mazda. He & his wife had recently purchased a Mazda 3 from her & raved about the great experience they had working with her! I immediately called Chantilli & made an appointment. When I arrived she had the EXACT car I wanted to purchase pulled up to the front door cleaned up, and with a plate on it ready to be driven! Already impressed when I went inside she was exactly what was described to me, genuine, respectful of my time & truly an easy person to work with! I purchased my CX-5 from her with out a doubt that same day! I ALMOST did not buy a Mazda, but thanks to Chantilli , her sales Manager Richie & Brendan in finance I am happy with my new CX-5! I would recommend the team to anyone!!
Very happy with the service department
by 10/03/2015on
We moved to the area about a year ago and a half ago and have used the Balise Mazda service center for both of our cars. Its the first time I have used a dealer service department that has treated me fairly and the prices are reasonable. They get in in and out quickly (I usually wait) It's very refreshing to have my car dealer serviced without the typical BS, They won me over as a customer and that's not easy.
Worst dealership in the area
by 09/30/2015on
Dealership in not only is rude but they installed the wrong luggage rack and then proceeded to argue that they sold and installed the correct part despite admitting the part on the vehicle is not the part ordered. After speaking to them numerous times they continue to stall by needing to speak with a manager and then claiming the customer waited to long to address the issue when the customer has documentation that the dealership was stalling and refusing to fix the issue. Don't waste you time at this dealership unless you intend on visiting the Attorney General with your complaints. There are other dealerships for Mazda that are worth the drive.
Best Car purchase
by 07/22/2015on
I have purchased 7 news cars in my life and this has been the easiest one so far. The salesperson actually knew about the car and was able to answer questions. This is rare these days! I did my homework and didn't walk in blind but never once did I feel like they were trying to pull something. Everyone seemed to know what they were doing and it really made things a lot easier than most other places I've visited. I'm very happy with my new CX-5 and the dealership.
smooth and no problems
by 09/22/2014on
This is my first attempt to make all the purchase arrangements online and it ended up being pretty easy. I an inquiry to several dealers and they all came back with similar prices but the salesperson at Balise just seemed better at communicating with me digitally better than the others. My job doesn't allow me time to take a lot of phone calls so email and text is important to me and Balise was willing to do everything this way. This made it very easy for me and everything was worked out before I came into the dealership. They earned my business by working around my schedule and making things easy.
Professional and friendly service department
by 08/04/2014on
I have nothing but good things to say about this dealership and the service department. Friendly and helpful people. Not pushy and never try to sell you things you don't need. We have a Honda in our family and bring it here for regular service also.
Very easy and straight forward car purchase
by 08/04/2014on
My husband and I really enjoyed the shopping experience at Balise Mazda. We shopped for several cars over a three month span before making the decision to buy a new CX-5. Ashley our sales woman, was very professional, honest, approachable, and knowledgeable about her work. Everyone at the dealership seemed to work together and made out new car purchase a good one. It was the easiest and most straight forward car purchase we have ever had.
No games and no pressure
by 07/26/2014on
We just purchased a Mazda 3 iTouring package from Ashley at Balise. We knew exactly what we wanted before we arrived at the dealership. We HATE the games most dealerships play when you buy a car. We had none of that with Ashley. Everyone to whom we were introduced was cordial and not pushy. It was the most pleasant car-buying experience either of us has ever had. Ashley took the time to explain everything thoroughly, and even set up our cell phones with the bluetooth. Brenden, the finance manager, was also very helpful, going above and beyond by explaining to us how to request a refund on the warranty on our previous car. We would highly recommend this dealership to anyone who wants to buy a vehicle.
Service beyond what I expected
by 07/22/2014on
I was traveling on my way to visit relatives and got a flat tire on the Mass Pike. I live in NY and didn't know the area. I called Mazda and they sent out a truck and put on the donut spare tire and took me to the nearest Mazda dealer. We got there about 10 minutes before closing. I was sure I would have to stay over night. The Service person said they had the tire instock and would get it on and get me going in about 30-45 minutes. I was really surprised they were willing to stay late and get me back on the road. Thank you for helping me and turning a bad situation into the best it could be.
Got a great deal
by 04/29/2014on
The service I received was awesome. Brian & the manager went above and beyond to make my first new car buying experience a great one. They even offered me more for my old junker than I expected!! I would definitely recommend the dealership to anyone.
Best car buying experience
by 04/20/2014on
I recently purchased my new car from Balise and it was by far the best car buying experience ever. Everyone was helpful and went out of their way to make sure I got exactly what I wanted. I live in CT so I shopped the dealer in Hartford first and they made me feel like they tried to take advantage of me. The numbers kept changing and they kept asking me if there was anyone else who needed to help me make up my mind. I had done my homework and knew exactly what I wanted and had a good idea what I wanted to pay. I went to Balise and they treated me with respect and listened to me without any typical pushy sales pitch. They offered me a price that was pretty close to what my research said I should pay. With a little prodding they came down to my price and it didn't involve all the back and forth I found elsewhere. I felt like I was in the twilight zone and found myself at the one dealership that didn't play games and really made it easy for me to buy my new car. I would highly recommend Balise Mazda to anyone looking for a new Mazda.
