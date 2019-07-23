1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought a new dodge ram from Bertera in 2012 and was a very good experience. I was my first truck and the dealership even let me take the truck home f=overnight to make sure it was right for me - I loved it and bought it when I went back. I was looking to purchase a newer one for 2016. They had a white one and I was really looking for another black one. Also wasn't sure about the interior 2 tone but when I was looking at it I had a salesman approach me that wasn't even working that day but took the time to help me ( Roberto I believe) He was fantastic and I felt very comfortable with him. Again they said take it home overnight and drive around with my wife. I did and went back the next day. I had decised the colors weren't right and was going to look at a black one at another dealer. When I arrived the sales manager was there - I think it was chris but not sure and to keep this brief - he made me feel very uncomfortable about not purchasing the vehicle. He said he would take off couple thousand dollars but I said I thought they made a fair price for me but it was the colors that weren't right and I needed to love it for over 50,000 dollars - he said there was a snake in the grass and very demeaning about taking ther truck home for the test. I told him he made me feel uncomfortable and he basically said sorry but there is the door when I said the salesman was great but I didn't like dealing with him. He is even the sales manager for the dealer I was going to look at a black one but he still acted very nasty because I wouldn't take his offer. Go to metro . I had the best experience at bertera Subaru but will never go back to the dodge dealer - the sales manager that was there 4 years ago - cudos to you for a job well done. this new one doesn't deserve the title and I feel bad for the sales people as I am sure he trats them the same way he treated me Read more