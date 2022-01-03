5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just sharing the email I sent to my sales person at H.C. Inifinit Johathan Stanhope. "Good Morning Johnathan, I just wanted to say thank you for all of your help with getting us into the QX60. It was never a brand or car we really looked at but I am glad we stopped in and saw the car and the dealership. I will say from the initial inquiry email I sent and started to speak with Nicole, then you and James as well as the other salesmen and even the guys in service and parts, everyone was excellent. At every point through the process everyone at the dealership was friendly and professional with my children and my wife. I am in sales and manage a sales team so I understand what goes into what you guys do and I wanted to let you know how impressed I was with H.C. Infiniti. If the car is half as good as I think it will be we will be recommending you to our family and friends. Hope you have a great winter and best of luck." Read more