Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers INFINITI of Westborough
Want a loyal and honest salesman, Sami is your man
by 03/01/2022on
Just want to thank Sami and Eric for the EXCELLENT service that I received when I purchased my vehicle, they went ABOVE and BEYOND to get me in the vehicle that I wanted. I recommend anyone looking for a vehicle, shop here, and if they dont have the vehicle your looking for they will find it for you in anyone of their other dealerships. I will definitely be sending my friends and family there to purchase a car. Thank you for the good service and I look forward to buying my next vehicle from you gentlemen. Latonya Adams
Tune up
by 05/10/2022on
Matt in service always takes care of me. He’s kind and always let’s me know if a deal is coming up. Need new tires soon. I recommend talking with Matt for services in Westboro.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very good service in person. Harder to schedule.
by 01/11/2022on
In general service is very good. You drive indoors to drop off your car, checked in immediately, services performed within the time estimate and the service advisor stays with you as your car is delivered (indoors) in case you have any questions. The difficulty is in scheduling, finding out how long it takes and how expensive recommended services are and scheduling a loaner has to be done six weeks in advance. Overall, I recommend it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great services
by 01/08/2022on
Profesional and great service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service did not disappoint
by 11/03/2021on
Matt and his service technicians did a great job. Short notice on my request for an oil change and they were able to manage brake replacement and transmission fluid change.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So happy with my purchase!
by 11/28/2018on
I met with David Wyman and the guy is a stud, he was AWESOME! He made the whole experience relaxed and enjoyable. He explained every step of the process perfectly and had all the answers to my questions. I couldn't be happier with my new car!
Excellent car buying experience with Avein Watson
by 11/14/2018on
We have purchased 2 cars from Avein, he always has our best interest with the car buying experience, is super helpful, and makes sure your experience is positive. Avein is not pushy and will guide you through the entire process. I highly recommend Avein!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Avein Watson ~ The way it should be done
by 11/13/2018on
I was very fortunate to meet Avein Watson when I was out shopping for a new car. I first went to my old Lexus dealership and was ready to purchase from them again. My hesitancy...the thing that made me start to look around...was that I was not comfortable with the sales process or person. Avein was different...the way it should be. He never pressured me and made every effort to be sure that it was the right car for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Avein Watson is the real deal!!
by 11/12/2018on
Bought my car from Avein at Infiniti Of Westborough. Easily the best experience I've had buying a car. Very easy process and he was very patient with me. Go see Avein for any type of car!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Avein is wonderful to deal with!
by 11/12/2018on
If you're in the market for an Infinity, Avein is a wonderful resource and great sales person. He learns from the best. Nobody better or more honest than James Bulger, the GM of the dealership. Great group.
Sales review for Avien Wilson
by 11/11/2018on
I recommend Avien Wilson in the Sales Department at Herb Chambers Infinity in Westborough MA. He is professional and extremly knowlegable. I had a great buying experience with Avien.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
David Wyman is an awesome salesman!
by 11/10/2018on
David answered all our questions, showed us all the vehicle's features and was great to deal with! No pressure. Relax atmosphere and unbelievable deals. Wouldn't go anywhere else now that I've gone to Herb Chambers Infinity of Westborogh
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 05/31/2016on
I recently leased a 2015 infiniti q50 and I love it! Avein Watson at herb Chambers of Westborough made it a wonderful experience. He was extremely professional and knowledgeable. He also kept it a non- pressured experience!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jonathan Stanhope
by 04/15/2015on
Jonathan was wonderful he gave me a very nice experience car everything was ready on time clean and organize it was a great experience and I owe it all to Jonathan
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Infiniti Service Around...
by 02/28/2015on
I have had two Inifiniti's serviced at Herb Chambers over the years. I can schedule an appointment online or call. I have always been treated fairly and whenever I have had a question, it has been promptly addressed. I definitely recommend Herb Chambers of Westborough for all my Infiniti service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Experience
by 02/28/2015on
I have purchased two Infiniti's from Herb Chambers of Westborough. The experience has always been pleasant. Most recently I had the opportunity to work with Jonathan Stanhope.. He listened intently, did not ever try to sell me anything I didn't want and worked hard for my business.I would definitely buy from Jonathan Stanhope and Herb Chambers of Westborough again. It was truly and exceptional experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ask for Jonathan Stanhope!!! Best customer service!
by 02/27/2015on
I would definitely recommend Herb Chambers Infiniti of Westborough. This is the first time I have had an all around outstanding experience with a car dealership and its employees. I walked in 30 minutes before their closing time after I got off work just to get some information and check out cars and options. Jonathan and I got to talking and then went for a test drive, before I knew it he had stayed over two hours past closing time because I became interested in one car in particular (of course with a billion questions). He was nice, patient, extremely knowledgeable, not pushy, and most importantly had a great personality. It was very obvious he was interested in more than a sale, but a satisfied and confident customer. I was extremely happy with my decision to go with Herb Chambers and would recommend Jonathan to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
John Stanhope rocks!
by 02/24/2015on
Excellent customer service. I recommend John Stanhope, not only is her very personable but he will do whatever it takes for you to make it a quick process. He's like big brother to me so I highly recommend him! TO INFINITY AND BEYOND!! :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Infiniti of Westborogh is Amazing
by 02/24/2015on
Just sharing the email I sent to my sales person at H.C. Inifinit Johathan Stanhope. "Good Morning Johnathan, I just wanted to say thank you for all of your help with getting us into the QX60. It was never a brand or car we really looked at but I am glad we stopped in and saw the car and the dealership. I will say from the initial inquiry email I sent and started to speak with Nicole, then you and James as well as the other salesmen and even the guys in service and parts, everyone was excellent. At every point through the process everyone at the dealership was friendly and professional with my children and my wife. I am in sales and manage a sales team so I understand what goes into what you guys do and I wanted to let you know how impressed I was with H.C. Infiniti. If the car is half as good as I think it will be we will be recommending you to our family and friends. Hope you have a great winter and best of luck."
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 02/23/2015on
I recently leased a new 2015 Q40...it was a great car buying experience! I worked with Jonathan Stanhope. Jonathan is easy to work with and extremely knowledgeable. He made the process of getting a new car as stress-free as possible and very low-pressure. Everyone at the dealership is great and I just love my new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy, Pleasurable and Accommodating
by 12/27/2014on
I bought a QX70S and the team was kind, accommodating and easy to work with on pricing & timeline of my purchase. the management staff was very nice and made a point to come and meet my husband & I as I went through the purchasing process. I test drove several different high end SUVs and the Infiniti is by far the sexiest, luxury, sports SUV on the road. I am very happy with my purchase and the service I received. I am excited to working with this dealership for many years to come. John Cantlin & Demitri Lazarev went above & beyond to get me the exact car I wanted and had it brought in within a week of my purchase. Outstanding customer service. Thank you all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
