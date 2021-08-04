  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Herb Chambers Honda of Westborough

Herb Chambers Honda of Westborough

Visit dealer’s website 
350 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA 01581
Call Dealer
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Honda of Westborough

5.0
Overall Rating
4.99 out of 5 stars(338)
Recommend: Yes (135) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda HRV

by Tracy Maximiuk on 04/08/2021

My sales person Dave was wonderful to work with. There was no pressure and he understood exactly what I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
338 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Honda Accord Service

by Avinav N on 12/25/2021

I visited Herb Chembers Honda of Westborough for my Honda Accord oil change. My service person was Kevin and he explained all the service and gave advise what need to be taken care of for my next visit. I fully happy with the quality service work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Perfect job, excellent service

by PD on 05/12/2021

They provided me with just what my car needed - at good prices and on time. Highly recommended!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda HRV

by Tracy Maximiuk on 04/08/2021

My sales person Dave was wonderful to work with. There was no pressure and he understood exactly what I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Bought new car with Sean

by Bill Kane on 03/31/2021

Sean was great - answers all our questions and no problems with sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A Good Experience

by Paul on 03/29/2021

I’ve always disliked the usual car buying experience. So I was pleasantly surprised with the experience at Herb Chambers Honda in Westborough. From our excellent salesman Alex followed by the sales manager and the financial agent we were never pressured, never uncomfortable. We received a very fair price and we’re treated professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Peter Roun’s the man

by RJ on 03/29/2021

great job! Very good about staying within my timeframe.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Maintenance Service

by Kathy A on 03/26/2021

Very good customer service. Did not try to sell me something I did not need. In fact, when I stated that my brakes were just replaced a couple of weeks ago, they deducted that evaluation from my bill.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional service all the time

by Jeff N on 03/26/2021

Matt is always professional and respectful and takes the time to explain what they find and what they would service they would recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service as usual

by MU on 03/25/2021

Quick, reasonably priced. All good!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mr.

by Ryan on 03/24/2021

Great experience. The only reason my wife an I came back to do business with Herb Chambers Westborough is because we could still get things done with Norman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Second oil change and.....

by Maureen on 03/17/2021

I had an appointment at 11:15 for my 15K oil change and tire rotation. It took exactly an hour and a half, just as they said. Everyone was polite and informative. It was explained what needed or should be done for services. It was my second visit, but not only did they service my car, they washed it. I was so happy, and the wash was free! They always wash my car at no cost to me, it’s a service they offer. Never had that done with other dealers. I’ve had many good car dealers in the past, but Herb Chambers by far is the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Honda Fit 2013 recall

by Konstantin on 03/17/2021

Great experience. Professional and friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Place

by Mike in Shrews on 03/11/2021

Great service. The service advisor Cameron is extremely helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales Agent

by David Yang on 03/10/2021

David Yang was an excellent sales person. He took the time and the effort to explain the different scenarios fit for my financial need.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buyer

by Ronnie D Swank Jr on 03/08/2021

Great job by all involved. From start to finish was very happy with the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great helpful service

by CT on 03/08/2021

They were extremely great at coordinating service between different Honda dealers. Really helpful and clear communication.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by robin messier on 03/05/2021

Great experience as always- absolutely the easiest dealership to work with and Norman Methe is the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great people

by jack on 03/04/2021

Everyone was very nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Another frictionless purchase

by Peter on 02/28/2021

Just a smooth and enjoyable experience. My salesman long ago became a family friend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Informative and polite

by Daniel Rocha on 02/26/2021

The person who helped me, I don’t remember his name was pretty polite, helpful, and informative. Greeted me right when I walked in, took the time to offer helpful services for my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great job!

by Xichen Yuan on 02/22/2021

My car's engine check light was on. The dealer helped me find the problem and successfully replaced unfunctional parts. My car is all good now! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
102 cars in stock
19 new75 used8 certified pre-owned
Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V
11 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Passport
Honda Passport
3 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes