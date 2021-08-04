5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I had an appointment at 11:15 for my 15K oil change and tire rotation. It took exactly an hour and a half, just as they said. Everyone was polite and informative. It was explained what needed or should be done for services. It was my second visit, but not only did they service my car, they washed it. I was so happy, and the wash was free! They always wash my car at no cost to me, it’s a service they offer. Never had that done with other dealers. I’ve had many good car dealers in the past, but Herb Chambers by far is the best. Read more