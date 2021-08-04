Herb Chambers Honda of Westborough
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Honda of Westborough
Honda HRV
by 04/08/2021on
My sales person Dave was wonderful to work with. There was no pressure and he understood exactly what I wanted.
Honda Accord Service
by 12/25/2021on
I visited Herb Chembers Honda of Westborough for my Honda Accord oil change. My service person was Kevin and he explained all the service and gave advise what need to be taken care of for my next visit. I fully happy with the quality service work.
Perfect job, excellent service
by 05/12/2021on
They provided me with just what my car needed - at good prices and on time. Highly recommended!
Bought new car with Sean
by 03/31/2021on
Sean was great - answers all our questions and no problems with sale.
A Good Experience
by 03/29/2021on
I’ve always disliked the usual car buying experience. So I was pleasantly surprised with the experience at Herb Chambers Honda in Westborough. From our excellent salesman Alex followed by the sales manager and the financial agent we were never pressured, never uncomfortable. We received a very fair price and we’re treated professionally.
Peter Roun’s the man
by 03/29/2021on
great job! Very good about staying within my timeframe.
Maintenance Service
by 03/26/2021on
Very good customer service. Did not try to sell me something I did not need. In fact, when I stated that my brakes were just replaced a couple of weeks ago, they deducted that evaluation from my bill.
Professional service all the time
by 03/26/2021on
Matt is always professional and respectful and takes the time to explain what they find and what they would service they would recommend.
Great service as usual
by 03/25/2021on
Quick, reasonably priced. All good!!
Mr.
by 03/24/2021on
Great experience. The only reason my wife an I came back to do business with Herb Chambers Westborough is because we could still get things done with Norman.
Second oil change and.....
by 03/17/2021on
I had an appointment at 11:15 for my 15K oil change and tire rotation. It took exactly an hour and a half, just as they said. Everyone was polite and informative. It was explained what needed or should be done for services. It was my second visit, but not only did they service my car, they washed it. I was so happy, and the wash was free! They always wash my car at no cost to me, it’s a service they offer. Never had that done with other dealers. I’ve had many good car dealers in the past, but Herb Chambers by far is the best.
Honda Fit 2013 recall
by 03/17/2021on
Great experience. Professional and friendly
Great Place
by 03/11/2021on
Great service. The service advisor Cameron is extremely helpful.
Sales Agent
by 03/10/2021on
David Yang was an excellent sales person. He took the time and the effort to explain the different scenarios fit for my financial need.
Buyer
by 03/08/2021on
Great job by all involved. From start to finish was very happy with the process.
Great helpful service
by 03/08/2021on
They were extremely great at coordinating service between different Honda dealers. Really helpful and clear communication.
Review
by 03/05/2021on
Great experience as always- absolutely the easiest dealership to work with and Norman Methe is the best!
great people
by 03/04/2021on
Everyone was very nice.
Another frictionless purchase
by 02/28/2021on
Just a smooth and enjoyable experience. My salesman long ago became a family friend.
Informative and polite
by 02/26/2021on
The person who helped me, I don’t remember his name was pretty polite, helpful, and informative. Greeted me right when I walked in, took the time to offer helpful services for my car.
Great job!
by 02/22/2021on
My car's engine check light was on. The dealer helped me find the problem and successfully replaced unfunctional parts. My car is all good now! Thank you!
