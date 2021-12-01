Herb Chambers Ford of Westborough
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Ford of Westborough
Great service!!!
by 01/12/2021on
I am extremely happy with the purchase of our 2016 Ford Escape!!! Everything with great, Miguel Silva is an amazing person to deal with and his staff is just as good. Great service all around!!! Thank you and highly recommended!!!
Excellent service
by 03/01/2021on
Heather and Bob at the service department were easy to talk to and explain what was wrong with my truck. Heather kept me abreast with the progress of my truck, it was fixed and I got it back the same day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
And a clean car too !
by 02/28/2021on
Shout out to Heather, her team and the techs for getting my 90K 2013 Escape burning gas once again. Fortunately, I had a Ford Extended Service Plan on the vehicle which covered the cost of repair of over $2000 to a $100 co-pay. I was contacted daily with updates of this 3 day repair. Additionally, they also performed "The Works" package for scheduled maintenance. And, they washed and vacuumed my Escape too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Triple Play Service
by 02/26/2021on
Great Price for the service performed. Only drawback was I was originally told it would only take 2 to 2 1/2 hours. This was important because I would wait for the vehicle. It took 3 1/2 hours. If I knew this I would have made arrangement for a pick up
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experience!
by 02/04/2021on
These guys make it easy! Professional, easy to work with, and very knowledgeable!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service Timely
by 01/30/2021on
It seems like they resolved my issue in the least possible amount of time. Scheduling was easy. The people at the service desk were helpful and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change and tire rotation.
by 01/26/2021on
Came in for oil change and tire rotation. Took truck inside within ten minutes . In less than an hour had truck back and washed. Very happy with service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick oil and filter change
by 01/22/2021on
Heather was my service advisor and did an exceptionally good job. She told me it would take about 1 1/2 hours and I was on the road in an hour. My time is valuable and appreciate the quick service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First service
by 01/10/2021on
My first service on my 2020 f150 went well. In and out within an hour. Also, they washed all the salt off for me. Highly recommend Herb Chambers ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Sales, Management & Finance services
by 01/08/2021on
Miguel, Jay & their team are the best of the best at Sales and customer service! They truly understand how to take care of a customer. I love my Ford which is not my first and will not be my last. I will only use this dealer due to their staff.
Warranty repair
by 01/01/2021on
Brought my 2014 ford escape in for a warranty repair during the holidays. Heather was my rep and was extremely helpful with communication through the entire process
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 12/28/2020on
Great communication and great service provided. My business and family always uses Herb Chambers Westboro Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above and Beyond
by 12/23/2020on
I love the service team in Westborough, they are not only knowledgeable but have incredible integrity. As someone who has numerous cars and deals with multiple dealerships, Westborough is the easiest and most accommodating!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Service!!!
by 12/10/2020on
Great service today on my Ford F-150 Pickup. They went above and beyond to make me happy and beyond the mechanical issues fixed they did an amazing job detailing the vehicle. Over 250,000 miles and it looks like new! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 12/08/2020on
My Service Rep Heather was excellent during my intake, following up with information and answering questions. Very Pleasant and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Feedback F150
by 12/02/2020on
All was very good. Both Heather at the Service desk and Mike in transportation are EXCELLENT in their roles. Both Heather and Mike are friendly, professional, and a good communicators. And I appreciate that Mike has been able to drive me many times. There is benefit (to the client) in having a consistent team. On another note, I thought the price of some of the parts seemed high but I will definitely only come to your location for service mainly due to staff members like Mike and Heather.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy process during Vovid
by 11/17/2020on
Starting with my online search for the exact vehicle,color interior, specific options, Herb Chambers Ford of Westboro had the exact vehicle I was looking for. Within minutes of reaching out for a test drive, I was contacted both by phone and by response to my email. Within 2 hours of my inquiry, I test drove the vehicle, worked on pricing and then told the Salesperson,”I have to think about it.” No high pressure, no annoying daily phone calls. Within 4 days and some negotiation, my new vehicle was dropped off at my office and the trade in vehicle was picked up! The salesman spent 45 minutes teaching me how to use all the bells and whistles, transferred the license plates and off he went. Incredibly smooth, stress free experience.
What a great job Paul did
by 11/10/2020on
I am very pleased with Paul service and attention to detail.
Excellent
by 11/07/2020on
Had the Works performed on my car while I waited. Total time about 1 hour as expected. All work done well with no issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Job!
by 10/31/2020on
Jay and Miguel were great to work with and negotiated fairly. Pleasant and low stress experience. This was the first new car we purchased in 20 years and they made us feel like it was no sweat.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 10/28/2020on
Marie Hamilton made my Explorer purchase go seamlessly. I would strongly recommend working with her if you are interested in purchasing a Ford in the area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable