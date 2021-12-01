5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Starting with my online search for the exact vehicle,color interior, specific options, Herb Chambers Ford of Westboro had the exact vehicle I was looking for. Within minutes of reaching out for a test drive, I was contacted both by phone and by response to my email. Within 2 hours of my inquiry, I test drove the vehicle, worked on pricing and then told the Salesperson,”I have to think about it.” No high pressure, no annoying daily phone calls. Within 4 days and some negotiation, my new vehicle was dropped off at my office and the trade in vehicle was picked up! The salesman spent 45 minutes teaching me how to use all the bells and whistles, transferred the license plates and off he went. Incredibly smooth, stress free experience. Read more