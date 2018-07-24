5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had a really good experience with Colonial Volkswagen of Westborough. I live in NH and had been thinking about getting a new car recently to replace my 2008 Eos Lux. I didn't realize they didn't make the Eos anymore, so then I started thinking about a beetle convertible and I came across the Beetle Denim that was just released recently. I only buy white cars and I love convertibles so it seemed like a good fit. I did an Internet search and ended up on truecar.com, and from there I chose the car I wanted, and from there it led me to Colonial Volkswagen of Westborough. Truecar also gave me the best price for the car with no haggling. Rebecca Cunningham from Colonial Volkswagen contacted me via email immediately after I submitted my inquiry and asked for my VIN and pictures of my Eos, gave me a ballpark price for a trade, I then scheduled a test drive. We decided to go Monday at 7PM. As soon as we got there Pierre Saliba was waiting for us so that we could test drive the car. He pulled the car up, put the top down, took a copy of my license, and we then got in and went for a test drive in the area. Pierre was a very nice guy and very easy to work with. He was very knowlegable about Volkswagens and he knew the area very well. When our test drive was over we went back to the dealer and gave them my Eos key so that they could appraise my car for a possible trade. That took maybe 10 minutes for them to come back with a price. I knew the value of my car and the bottom price that I wanted for my car for a trade, and I didn't want to go below that because I knew I could sell it relatively quick. After a few times times going back-and-forth and meeting with a manager, Eric Hofer, we agreed to a trade price, and the price for the new car, and after thinking about it a few minutes I decided to make the deal. The Truecar price didn't include any of the extra options the car had, so those did have to be added to the online quote, but Truecar also gives a discount on the options if you add them to the quote. That was the price I paid and no haggling was needed because it was a very good price. After speaking with finance and getting all the paperwork done we were out of there by 8:45 PM. Since I live in NH, they had to drive the car to me and meet me at my Townhall to register the car. They did this on Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday they had to detail the car and also put on the Simoniz Glasscoat that I had purchased. One of their car runners, BilI Thomas, brought the car to my townhall on Wednesday afternoon at noon, he went in with me to do all the paperwork, and exchanged the car license plates. I then asked him if he could take a couple pictures of me with my old car and my new car. He took several. Bill was a very friendly and very nice guy. I then drove the car home and I called Pierre and he asked me to call him after I got out of work and when I was in my car so he could go over some of the features. Around 4:30 I called Pierre and he also went in a Beetle and he went over a lot of the features in my car. It was very helpful! He then told me I could call him anytime I have any questions about my car. Such a nice guy! My husband came home a couple hours later and noticed a ding on one of the fender sides -my heart sank! I sent Pierre a picture of the ding and he called me right away and said they would fix it and not to worry. They sent someone to fix it this week and now it's back to new! I can't say enough good things about this dealership and their employees. I highly recommend! Read more