Worst dealership experience of my life HANDS DOWN!! My wife and I were looking at purchasing a new CHR and trading in her Ford. I realized what we were looking at getting for the car was an aggressive trade in, but the person I spoke to on the phone (who took 3 days of me calling in for updates to get me so much as a rough number on the car) seemed optimistic. When we got there we were told to ask for the manager who would sit down and talk to us. Someone else took that job and while we were trying to get an official trade in number on her car, the manager came out and talked to us. He insisted that we test drive even after we told him that we had already done so elsewhere, he kept saying that we would learn something as though we didn't do out homework on the car. After looking over the trade for 20 minutes, I became a little impatient, so I walked to where the car was being assessed which was in plain sight and they proceeded to pick apart everything as though I drove straight from a demolition derby in which I had just participated. Walking back in and speaking with the manager he would not even make eye contact and have short curt responses to my questions. 15 minutes later they came to us with a trade in of 30% of what we were looking for. At that point I was done. Myself,my wife, my in laws and I walked out immediately and the manager and several other salesman stared at us, shook their heads and pointed as we left. Not so much as a single common courtesy was extended. Each and every person I spoke to should have been a red flag. The following day, we went to another toyota dealer and purchased the car, we were given more than double what we were offered as a trade in here. I will spread the word to all I know to stay away from these rude bait and switch artists. Read more