Westboro Toyota
Customer Reviews of Westboro Toyota
Sales manager Dean Russo is extremely rude.
by 12/07/2021on
Because of current car market conditions (end of 2021) they treat their customers very poorly.. absolutely the worst car buying experience ever. I wish I had spent my money else where. Avoid at all cost.
False advertising!!
by 11/03/2019on
Westboro Toyota advertises buy three tires and get the 4th for a $1. When I booked an appointment on their web site, I was contacted by a sales rep with the price. The price they quoted was $100 more per tire than anywhere else I checked. Apparently, this is how they are able to give you a 4th tire for free - by jacking up the price of the 3 tires you are paying for. You can check yourselves if you are still not sure. I asked for was Michelin Defender LTX M/S 245/60R20. The price Westboro Toyota quoted me was $321.00 per tire. For comparison, Tire rack sells the same tire for $216.99, Town Fair Tire's price is $224.00 and Sullivan Tire is $222.00 per tire. When you see buy 3 get 1 free make sure to ask questions.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
AVOID AT ALL COSTS!!
by 08/01/2019on
A complete and utter nightmare through and through. My salesman Alexander was, to put it nicely, incompetent. He barely understood the basics of the product he was selling, and had a very awkward demeanor. Regardless, I settled on a dark gray Rav4 and signed a deal. When I returned a few days later to pick up the car, they had the WRONG VEHICLE all set for me to take (different color and mileage). Instead of apologizing for their monumental mistake, they tried to convince me to take this other car, which I did not test drive or see before. Due to their unbearable unprofessionalism and rudeness, I decided to cancel my purchase. I did not feel comfortable conducting business with that group of [non-permissible content removed]. The cancellation process was long and arduous, as it required multiple back-and-forth conversations to satisfy the outstanding loan and de-register the car (the wrong car) which was processed in my name. Our financial consultant (a generous title) Travis, and sales manager Bob Blaisdell acted as the ring-leaders of this unfortunate affair. They took no ownership for their inexcusable blunder, and seemed to deliberately build obstacles to make matters worse. I finally was able to remove my name from the car's registration, and have the loan satisfied SEVERAL WEEKS after the initial debacle. At that point, I had brought my car-buying business elsewhere. Whatever you do, avoid Westboro Toyota at all costs: they are incapable salesmen, [non-permissible content removed]. Take your business elsewhere, you'll be glad you did!
awesome
by 07/15/2019on
I had been to a few dealerships before going to Westboro Toyota. I was not very happy with the sales people from the others. I sat down with Sebastian from Westboro and was very pleased with the way he handled the sale. We were able to talk to him and not be pressured like the other dealerships. We appreciated working with him and the rest of the staff. I have already recommended Westboro Toyota to a number of friends and family. Thank you AL
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
leaving the customer out of "customer service"
by 07/15/2019on
Terrible dealership to work with. They did not communicate status or next steps at all. They never called me except to ask for the down payment before the car was ready and to ask me when I was picking up the car a half hour before they had promised it, which was actually the day after they had originally promised it. It still was not ready.
Great repairs, great service
by 01/08/2019on
I needed to have a bumper damage repaired and all went well. Another time I had to have my car detailed after driving while half a highway was being paved, and I had tiny tar pellets all over my car. They did a great job, nothing of the tar was left, and the car looked like nw.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience
by 02/03/2018on
Great place to do business. They're upfront about the way they price their vehicles and everybody there is friendly and helpful. I would definitely recommend them.
5 Star Service
by 01/23/2018on
I serviced my vehicle for the longevity of my lease and always have a wonderful experience with the staff. Easy to schedule an appointment as they are open 7 days a week!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just leased my second vehicle!
by 10/18/2017on
I fell in love with Westboro Toyota a few years ago when I leased my Toyota Tacoma! Exceptional service! I recently came back and leased a Camry! I will absolutely be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible customer sercvice. :(
by 09/20/2017on
HORRRIBLE EXPERIENCE!!! DO NOT BUY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP!!! Bought a used Sienna for over $25k, broke down and wouldn't start after less than 2 months after we bought it! Brought it in for service and was told there was "nothing wrong with it" after waiting at the dealership ALL afternoon with 3 kids under 4 yrs old. Next day out running errands and again it won't start! Brought it back again and they kept it for a whole week just so they could replace the battery?!! Manager JOE CEFALO told us he would reimburse us for the rental we got on our own (allegedly the dealership had no rentals available). Now he has not answered my email or calls seeking reimbursement which he suggested and said he would cover for our inconvenience that was the dealership's fault! First and last experience with this dealership. TERRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE at this dealership!!! Do yourself a favor and keep on driving right past this dealership to one of the several others very close by!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Aweful management
by 08/19/2017on
Worst dealership experience of my life HANDS DOWN!! My wife and I were looking at purchasing a new CHR and trading in her Ford. I realized what we were looking at getting for the car was an aggressive trade in, but the person I spoke to on the phone (who took 3 days of me calling in for updates to get me so much as a rough number on the car) seemed optimistic. When we got there we were told to ask for the manager who would sit down and talk to us. Someone else took that job and while we were trying to get an official trade in number on her car, the manager came out and talked to us. He insisted that we test drive even after we told him that we had already done so elsewhere, he kept saying that we would learn something as though we didn't do out homework on the car. After looking over the trade for 20 minutes, I became a little impatient, so I walked to where the car was being assessed which was in plain sight and they proceeded to pick apart everything as though I drove straight from a demolition derby in which I had just participated. Walking back in and speaking with the manager he would not even make eye contact and have short curt responses to my questions. 15 minutes later they came to us with a trade in of 30% of what we were looking for. At that point I was done. Myself,my wife, my in laws and I walked out immediately and the manager and several other salesman stared at us, shook their heads and pointed as we left. Not so much as a single common courtesy was extended. Each and every person I spoke to should have been a red flag. The following day, we went to another toyota dealer and purchased the car, we were given more than double what we were offered as a trade in here. I will spread the word to all I know to stay away from these rude bait and switch artists.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Professional and knoweledgeable
by 05/13/2017on
I went to Westboro Toyota to look at the Camry and Rav4. My sales rep Linda took the time to go over both vehicles so I could make the best decision! She was patient and knowledgeable! Highly recommend visiting and when you do ask for Linda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Review
by 05/07/2017on
Those of us who love Toyota's, sometimes say the car sells itself. However, salesperson Linda K. was so helpful and friendly, it made the shopping experience a genuine pleasure. She has the perfect balance of knowledge and great personality. I will certainly recommend her to my friends.
Lucky they had the vehicle I wanted...
by 04/01/2017on
I test drove a car I really liked. I was ready to buy it right then and there. They said they could not sell it to me because they did not have the paperwork ready, so I put down a deposit. After 1.5 months of waiting and having frustrating conversations with them, they finally got the paperwork done. I asked them if they could give me a rental or help me out somehow because I put a big deposit down and I was afraid my car was going to die. They said they didn't have any available, I dont really believe that. The sales team and financial department were professional and got me a good % on my APR. It was the waiting for WHOEVER to get their paperwork done correctly. They did compensate by giving me some money off. I think it wasn't enough... With that said, I love my vehicle and wouldn't trade it. When I took it in to get maintenance done, the suppose of "new" tires they put on it were very warn. I found out by looking at the tires that they were 3 years old, not "new". It seems the "new" Goodyear Eagle tires they put on were complete junk. About 4 months later one ended up popping and they didn't help me out with ANYTHING to do with the tires. Really frustrating... It's nice that they have a cool and efficient waiting room with wifi and they clean your car for free but, I would never go back to them for any service! Just an OK experience with them. Lucky for them they had the exact vehicle I wanted and was willing to put up with them....
Horrible Service Dept.
by 03/13/2017on
My speedometer is off by 5 miles an hour on my 2016 Corolla. So I went in to get it fixed since it's a new car. The tech told the service manager that the speedometer was indeed off and had to be fixed but the service manager had all kinds of excuses not to fix it. Of course he didn't want to fix it since it was under the warrantee. These people are so dishonest. Don't deal with these [non-permissible content removed]. Go somewhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service is a ripoff
by 02/27/2017on
I think one star is too much. Service department was horrific. Yeah They were very professional alright but they hammered me with all kinds of unnecessary charges.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Love my new car!
by 11/28/2016on
I recently purchased a 2017 RAV4 from here. From the beginning to the end the entire experience was great. The staff at the dealership was very helpful and genuinely friendly. Bryan from sales was great with helping me pick which car was right for me on the budget I had. It's the first time I bought a car that I got every thing I wanted without any regrets. This is my first time buying from here but it won't be my last. They go above and beyond to make the customer happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Center
by 07/25/2016on
Westboro's service center was the best Toyota service center I have ever been to. They performed my oil change and tire rotation in a timely fashion and even rotated my tires for me! I will continue to bring my car for service and refer all my fellow toyota owners.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent All Around
by 05/13/2016on
I purchased my first Camry at Westborough Toyota in 1989. I also bought a 2000 and I am now driving the beautiful 2016 SE. Can't say enough good things about this dealership. Everyone is friendly and service has always been excellent. Today though they went above and beyond. I'm driving the 2016 to Texas tomorrow and needed my key programed to open all the windows remotely. I didn't have an appointment so I had to leave it and return to work . No problem, they gave me a ride to work and dropped the car off 1 hour later at my work knowing how busy I was. Friendly, great prices, knowledgeable and exceptional service is what Westboro Toyota is all about.
First Class Service and Pricing
by 03/14/2016on
I purchased my vehicle in 2013 after searching the state for the best deal. I live over 100 miles away and recently took my vehicle in for service. The experience was curtious ,friendly, professional and the pricing was extremely fair. I would recommend strongly visiting with this dealership for either a purchase or repair work. They offered my free shuttle service, free snacks, a clean and brand new facility with ample wi-if. Congratulations Toyota for exceeding my expectations
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experience
by 10/20/2015on
I stopped in one day looking for a Rav4 and ended up working with Andrew. He was very helpful and knowledgeable of the vehicle, best part was that he didn't pressure me or push me into anything. I felt very at ease working with him and he took the extra time to make sure that we talked about what was needed in a vehicle. I plan on referring people I know to this dealership and to ask for Andrew. Thank you very much for all your help!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
