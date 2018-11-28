sales Rating

After a ton of online research I stopped in to see a 2008 M35. It was exactly as advertised, and in a wonderful condition. A short wait in the lobby and I was met by Leo S. Leo who was very nice, and extremely knowledgeable about the vehicle. He worked around the clock to find out answer for questions I had about features, and shortly after I decided this was the car I wanted to purchase. I watched the video on SMART pricing, and the negotiation of trade value begun. Leo and I went back and forth a couple times coming to a middle ground when disaster struck - Roman the pre-owned manager. Roman came around introduced himself, and right off the introduction was very short. The discrepancy in value we were negotiating at this point was $500, which I would have happily paid had it not been for Roman's attitude - it made me no longer want the vehicle and stand my ground on the offer. Roman asked me questions on where i got my number for value, and as i tried to answer his question he would just talk over me. Roman neglected to listen to my answer that it was an average of 4 sites (Manheim Auto Auction, NADA, Cars.com, and Autotrader.com) and a previous offer from another dealer. Roman also neglected to look up the correct model of my vehicle, and at this point I decided this was not a dealership that could be trusted. I felt that if Roman was type of person they put into a professional position, and acting face of herb chambers something was wrong with this dealership. I stood shook Roman and Leo's hand and apologized we couldn't come to an agreement. I also mentioned sorry for wasting the time, and at this point Roman muttered "you already did" and walked off. I was appalled that a customer facing manager would do that. I did not take the low offer from their dealership personal, and it is my right as a customer to not be forced to buy a vehicle. I left shocked, and could not believe after all the work Leo S. had done - that Roman had no issues blowing his sale and ruining his commission. All was not lost though!!! Leo contacted me later that day, and mentioned he talked to the GM who would call me the next day. The next day i spoke with James B. the GM, and he apologized for Roman's behavior - he asked what we could do to change the outcome of this situation, but I was completely turned away from the vehicle - no matter how nice it was. A few days later Leo S. and I spoke again about the vehicle, my original offer was met, and i immediately purchased the vehicle! I could not be happier, and completely recommend Leo S! This sale would have been lost, and i would have never done business with a Herb Chambers affiliate again - but Leo S. changed that! Very happy, and would absolutely deal with Herb Chambers Infiniti again. Read more