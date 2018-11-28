So happy with my purchase!
by 11/28/2018on
I met with David Wyman and the guy is a stud, he was AWESOME! He made the whole experience relaxed and enjoyable. He explained every step of the process perfectly and had all the answers to my questions. I couldn't be happier with my new car!
So happy with my purchase!
by 11/28/2018on
I met with David Wyman and the guy is a stud, he was AWESOME! He made the whole experience relaxed and enjoyable. He explained every step of the process perfectly and had all the answers to my questions. I couldn't be happier with my new car!
Excellent car buying experience with Avein Watson
by 11/14/2018on
We have purchased 2 cars from Avein, he always has our best interest with the car buying experience, is super helpful, and makes sure your experience is positive. Avein is not pushy and will guide you through the entire process. I highly recommend Avein!!
Avein Watson ~ The way it should be done
by 11/13/2018on
I was very fortunate to meet Avein Watson when I was out shopping for a new car. I first went to my old Lexus dealership and was ready to purchase from them again. My hesitancy...the thing that made me start to look around...was that I was not comfortable with the sales process or person. Avein was different...the way it should be. He never pressured me and made every effort to be sure that it was the right car for me.
Avein Watson is the real deal!!
by 11/12/2018on
Bought my car from Avein at Infiniti Of Westborough. Easily the best experience I've had buying a car. Very easy process and he was very patient with me. Go see Avein for any type of car!!
Avein is wonderful to deal with!
by 11/12/2018on
If you're in the market for an Infinity, Avein is a wonderful resource and great sales person. He learns from the best. Nobody better or more honest than James Bulger, the GM of the dealership. Great group.
Sales review for Avien Wilson
by 11/11/2018on
I recommend Avien Wilson in the Sales Department at Herb Chambers Infinity in Westborough MA. He is professional and extremly knowlegable. I had a great buying experience with Avien.
David Wyman is an awesome salesman!
by 11/10/2018on
David answered all our questions, showed us all the vehicle's features and was great to deal with! No pressure. Relax atmosphere and unbelievable deals. Wouldn't go anywhere else now that I've gone to Herb Chambers Infinity of Westborogh
Excellent experience
by 05/31/2016on
I recently leased a 2015 infiniti q50 and I love it! Avein Watson at herb Chambers of Westborough made it a wonderful experience. He was extremely professional and knowledgeable. He also kept it a non- pressured experience!!
Jonathan Stanhope
by 04/15/2015on
Jonathan was wonderful he gave me a very nice experience car everything was ready on time clean and organize it was a great experience and I owe it all to Jonathan
1 Comments
Best Infiniti Service Around...
by 02/28/2015on
I have had two Inifiniti's serviced at Herb Chambers over the years. I can schedule an appointment online or call. I have always been treated fairly and whenever I have had a question, it has been promptly addressed. I definitely recommend Herb Chambers of Westborough for all my Infiniti service needs.
1 Comments
Outstanding Experience
by 02/28/2015on
I have purchased two Infiniti's from Herb Chambers of Westborough. The experience has always been pleasant. Most recently I had the opportunity to work with Jonathan Stanhope.. He listened intently, did not ever try to sell me anything I didn't want and worked hard for my business.I would definitely buy from Jonathan Stanhope and Herb Chambers of Westborough again. It was truly and exceptional experience.
Ask for Jonathan Stanhope!!! Best customer service!
by 02/27/2015on
I would definitely recommend Herb Chambers Infiniti of Westborough. This is the first time I have had an all around outstanding experience with a car dealership and its employees. I walked in 30 minutes before their closing time after I got off work just to get some information and check out cars and options. Jonathan and I got to talking and then went for a test drive, before I knew it he had stayed over two hours past closing time because I became interested in one car in particular (of course with a billion questions). He was nice, patient, extremely knowledgeable, not pushy, and most importantly had a great personality. It was very obvious he was interested in more than a sale, but a satisfied and confident customer. I was extremely happy with my decision to go with Herb Chambers and would recommend Jonathan to anyone!
1 Comments
John Stanhope rocks!
by 02/24/2015on
Excellent customer service. I recommend John Stanhope, not only is her very personable but he will do whatever it takes for you to make it a quick process. He's like big brother to me so I highly recommend him! TO INFINITY AND BEYOND!! :)
1 Comments
Infiniti of Westborogh is Amazing
by 02/24/2015on
Just sharing the email I sent to my sales person at H.C. Inifinit Johathan Stanhope. "Good Morning Johnathan, I just wanted to say thank you for all of your help with getting us into the QX60. It was never a brand or car we really looked at but I am glad we stopped in and saw the car and the dealership. I will say from the initial inquiry email I sent and started to speak with Nicole, then you and James as well as the other salesmen and even the guys in service and parts, everyone was excellent. At every point through the process everyone at the dealership was friendly and professional with my children and my wife. I am in sales and manage a sales team so I understand what goes into what you guys do and I wanted to let you know how impressed I was with H.C. Infiniti. If the car is half as good as I think it will be we will be recommending you to our family and friends. Hope you have a great winter and best of luck."
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 02/23/2015on
I recently leased a new 2015 Q40...it was a great car buying experience! I worked with Jonathan Stanhope. Jonathan is easy to work with and extremely knowledgeable. He made the process of getting a new car as stress-free as possible and very low-pressure. Everyone at the dealership is great and I just love my new car!
1 Comments
Easy, Pleasurable and Accommodating
by 12/27/2014on
I bought a QX70S and the team was kind, accommodating and easy to work with on pricing & timeline of my purchase. the management staff was very nice and made a point to come and meet my husband & I as I went through the purchasing process. I test drove several different high end SUVs and the Infiniti is by far the sexiest, luxury, sports SUV on the road. I am very happy with my purchase and the service I received. I am excited to working with this dealership for many years to come. John Cantlin & Demitri Lazarev went above & beyond to get me the exact car I wanted and had it brought in within a week of my purchase. Outstanding customer service. Thank you all.
1 Comments
Awesome experience
by 09/05/2014on
After a great deal of research, we ended up at Herb Chambers in Westborough. We showed up before they opened and Wael H was just arriving to work. He came over and the rest is a perfect story of how customer service is supposed to be! He was wonderful!
1 Comments
Leo S. Saved a Sale!!!
by 07/02/2014on
After a ton of online research I stopped in to see a 2008 M35. It was exactly as advertised, and in a wonderful condition. A short wait in the lobby and I was met by Leo S. Leo who was very nice, and extremely knowledgeable about the vehicle. He worked around the clock to find out answer for questions I had about features, and shortly after I decided this was the car I wanted to purchase. I watched the video on SMART pricing, and the negotiation of trade value begun. Leo and I went back and forth a couple times coming to a middle ground when disaster struck - Roman the pre-owned manager. Roman came around introduced himself, and right off the introduction was very short. The discrepancy in value we were negotiating at this point was $500, which I would have happily paid had it not been for Roman's attitude - it made me no longer want the vehicle and stand my ground on the offer. Roman asked me questions on where i got my number for value, and as i tried to answer his question he would just talk over me. Roman neglected to listen to my answer that it was an average of 4 sites (Manheim Auto Auction, NADA, Cars.com, and Autotrader.com) and a previous offer from another dealer. Roman also neglected to look up the correct model of my vehicle, and at this point I decided this was not a dealership that could be trusted. I felt that if Roman was type of person they put into a professional position, and acting face of herb chambers something was wrong with this dealership. I stood shook Roman and Leo's hand and apologized we couldn't come to an agreement. I also mentioned sorry for wasting the time, and at this point Roman muttered "you already did" and walked off. I was appalled that a customer facing manager would do that. I did not take the low offer from their dealership personal, and it is my right as a customer to not be forced to buy a vehicle. I left shocked, and could not believe after all the work Leo S. had done - that Roman had no issues blowing his sale and ruining his commission. All was not lost though!!! Leo contacted me later that day, and mentioned he talked to the GM who would call me the next day. The next day i spoke with James B. the GM, and he apologized for Roman's behavior - he asked what we could do to change the outcome of this situation, but I was completely turned away from the vehicle - no matter how nice it was. A few days later Leo S. and I spoke again about the vehicle, my original offer was met, and i immediately purchased the vehicle! I could not be happier, and completely recommend Leo S! This sale would have been lost, and i would have never done business with a Herb Chambers affiliate again - but Leo S. changed that! Very happy, and would absolutely deal with Herb Chambers Infiniti again.
1 Comments
Thank you! Herb Chambers Infinity Westbrough
by 06/08/2014on
Not many people enjoy the vehicle purchase process. My wife and I have to admit that our recent experience at Herb Chambers Infiniti was terrific. Sales Agent John B was honest, low pressure and knowledgeable. General manager James B was very nice man, very professional too. No haggle pricing, we new from the onset it was a very fair price, based on detailed research. Our treatment at HC-Infiniti/Westbrough was far superior than other dealers, and was worth the 112 mile round trip drive from Manchester NH. Will do business there again. A+
1 Comments
Amazing service!!
by 02/24/2014on
My husband and I recently leased 2 brand new cars the QX60 and Q50 from Anthony C. of Westborough and couldn't be happier! The sales manager (John I believe?) we're extremely helpful in our process of trading in a car as well as another lease. We were coming from CT and they made sure we did not have to make more than one trip there by getting all the numbers done beforehand. They gave us their best price and even beat what we were asking for. While at the dealership they made the process as quick and painless as possible for us and our 3kids, Anthony even had coloring books and special snacks for them! We will definetly be back when our lease is up!
I walked in there again...
by 05/09/2013on
A year ago I'd reported an unsatisfactory experience here, and delayed purchase of an SUV for a year, buying a sedan (at Wagner BMW) instead. A year later, its time to buy the SUV we decided last year not to buy, and despite my promise, I did walk in there again. First I called on the phone, having compared prices for what I wanted at 3 other dealers, and before buying the car in RI we'd chosen, thought we'd try here again- only 20 miles from home. This time around everyone was GREAT, the deal was exactly what was quoted over the phone, and I was given over $2000 in cash back to dealer rebates the other companies didn't even tell us about. I probably have the names wrong but John C is the person who started out with the no hassle deal over the phone,, and he was very straightforward to work with, John C showed us the cars/helped us decide, also no pressure, easy to deal with, and James B, the GM was also nice. He'd resounded last year, so i thought I should give them another shot. I was there for just a couple hours today from looking at color combos with my wife to signing the papers. Thanks for a much better experience.
1 Comments
1 Comments