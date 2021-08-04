1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Stay away, far away. I have had numerous bad experience with this dealership, especially when it comes to how they have repeatedly seemingly tried to take advantage of my wife being there instead of me. Today is the latest and final example. We will not be going back. I went in for a simple oil change and tire rotation with two coupons and some warranty work. Turns out the car needed some very expensive differential fluid changed (one of the reasons this will be my last Honda) as well that I had previously been told would be part of a later 30k mile service. Long story short, after some wrangling over what a car warranty actually means (I had asked them to investigate a noise coming from the dashboard), I left with a quote of $200. I was told the car would be ready in about two hours. Six hours later I got a call stating they couldn't find the noise and the car is almost done. Brought my wife to the dealership and she went in to get her car. They now tried to charge her $250! She asked to see what I was originally quoted and signed off on, which she was denied. Then, she told them to make sure the coupons were applied. They redid the papers and only applied one coupon. When she got in her car, she found a used disposable mask on top of a box of our clean surgical masks during a pandemic! It was not one of ours as it was black and we only have blue ones and white n95 masks. When she got home I called the service manager Alex, to go over the paperwork and discuss the situation. Couldn't be less helpful. Denied that it was possible someone left a dirty mask in our car, claimed the service advisor must have been "confused" by my wife's simple request to see my original quote that I signed off on, offered to credit me $10 to a future visit (that I obviously would not be using at this point), and was dismissive of my insistence that I never agreed to these additional costs that he claimed were in the fine print. I went there for a simple oil change and some warranty work, left without the warranty work completed, a very expensive bill that was more expensive than it should be, feeling incredibly disrespected both for me and for my wife, and disgusted with their treatment of our vehicle during this pandemic. Never again.