Herb Chambers Honda of Westborough
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Honda of Westborough
Honda HRV
by 04/08/2021on
My sales person Dave was wonderful to work with. There was no pressure and he understood exactly what I wanted.
Maintenance work
by 03/17/2022on
very knowledgeable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never Again
by 02/21/2022on
Stay away, far away. I have had numerous bad experience with this dealership, especially when it comes to how they have repeatedly seemingly tried to take advantage of my wife being there instead of me. Today is the latest and final example. We will not be going back. I went in for a simple oil change and tire rotation with two coupons and some warranty work. Turns out the car needed some very expensive differential fluid changed (one of the reasons this will be my last Honda) as well that I had previously been told would be part of a later 30k mile service. Long story short, after some wrangling over what a car warranty actually means (I had asked them to investigate a noise coming from the dashboard), I left with a quote of $200. I was told the car would be ready in about two hours. Six hours later I got a call stating they couldn't find the noise and the car is almost done. Brought my wife to the dealership and she went in to get her car. They now tried to charge her $250! She asked to see what I was originally quoted and signed off on, which she was denied. Then, she told them to make sure the coupons were applied. They redid the papers and only applied one coupon. When she got in her car, she found a used disposable mask on top of a box of our clean surgical masks during a pandemic! It was not one of ours as it was black and we only have blue ones and white n95 masks. When she got home I called the service manager Alex, to go over the paperwork and discuss the situation. Couldn't be less helpful. Denied that it was possible someone left a dirty mask in our car, claimed the service advisor must have been "confused" by my wife's simple request to see my original quote that I signed off on, offered to credit me $10 to a future visit (that I obviously would not be using at this point), and was dismissive of my insistence that I never agreed to these additional costs that he claimed were in the fine print. I went there for a simple oil change and some warranty work, left without the warranty work completed, a very expensive bill that was more expensive than it should be, feeling incredibly disrespected both for me and for my wife, and disgusted with their treatment of our vehicle during this pandemic. Never again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Jody for just perfect service
by 02/17/2022on
Jody was well-mannered,not too fast or too slow. He was attentive to our needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
High quality auto service & superb customer service!
by 02/13/2022on
I have been using Herb Chambers Honda in Westborough for my car service needs for many years. They continue to do great work. Yesterday, I worked with Jody L who provided exemplary service. He was thorough in describing what work was needed and the costs involved. Jody is upbeat, friendly and very welcoming - a pleasure to work with. It’s this type of customer service and the great work done by the auto technicians that keeps me coming back to Herb Chambers Honda of Westborough!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Accord Service
by 12/25/2021on
I visited Herb Chembers Honda of Westborough for my Honda Accord oil change. My service person was Kevin and he explained all the service and gave advise what need to be taken care of for my next visit. I fully happy with the quality service work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfect job, excellent service
by 05/12/2021on
They provided me with just what my car needed - at good prices and on time. Highly recommended!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought new car with Sean
by 03/31/2021on
Sean was great - answers all our questions and no problems with sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Good Experience
by 03/29/2021on
I’ve always disliked the usual car buying experience. So I was pleasantly surprised with the experience at Herb Chambers Honda in Westborough. From our excellent salesman Alex followed by the sales manager and the financial agent we were never pressured, never uncomfortable. We received a very fair price and we’re treated professionally.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Peter Roun’s the man
by 03/29/2021on
great job! Very good about staying within my timeframe.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maintenance Service
by 03/26/2021on
Very good customer service. Did not try to sell me something I did not need. In fact, when I stated that my brakes were just replaced a couple of weeks ago, they deducted that evaluation from my bill.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional service all the time
by 03/26/2021on
Matt is always professional and respectful and takes the time to explain what they find and what they would service they would recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service as usual
by 03/25/2021on
Quick, reasonably priced. All good!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr.
by 03/24/2021on
Great experience. The only reason my wife an I came back to do business with Herb Chambers Westborough is because we could still get things done with Norman.
Second oil change and.....
by 03/17/2021on
I had an appointment at 11:15 for my 15K oil change and tire rotation. It took exactly an hour and a half, just as they said. Everyone was polite and informative. It was explained what needed or should be done for services. It was my second visit, but not only did they service my car, they washed it. I was so happy, and the wash was free! They always wash my car at no cost to me, it’s a service they offer. Never had that done with other dealers. I’ve had many good car dealers in the past, but Herb Chambers by far is the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Fit 2013 recall
by 03/17/2021on
Great experience. Professional and friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Place
by 03/11/2021on
Great service. The service advisor Cameron is extremely helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Agent
by 03/10/2021on
David Yang was an excellent sales person. He took the time and the effort to explain the different scenarios fit for my financial need.
Buyer
by 03/08/2021on
Great job by all involved. From start to finish was very happy with the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great helpful service
by 03/08/2021on
They were extremely great at coordinating service between different Honda dealers. Really helpful and clear communication.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
by 03/05/2021on
Great experience as always- absolutely the easiest dealership to work with and Norman Methe is the best!
1 Comments